Drawing Artistic Inspiration from Beautiful Tuscany

It is no secret that, as far as countries go, Italy is literally a work of art. With its astonishing architecture, exquisite natural scenery, and multitude of museums and galleries filled to the brim with exceptional pieces of art, it is no surprise that countless aspiring artists from around the globe flock to Italy for inspiration.While Venice and Rome are often touted as the most culturally-rich and artist-friendly hubs in the country, Tuscany may very well be the ultimate artist destination in the country. Here are three places in Tuscany where aspiring artists may find all the inspiration they need to nurture their skills and create inspired pieces of art.

Florence Oozes Inspiration

The largest city in Tuscany, Florence, is one of Europe’s most esteemed painting holiday destinations. There are plenty of places to visit for artistic inspiration in Florence regardless of whether you are a painter, sculptor, or a sketch artist. This includes the Uffizi Gallery, the Basilica di Santa Maria del Fiore, Palazzo Strozzi, and the Accademia Gallery. Florence is also filled with countless delightful buildings and outdoor areas that are bound to inspire you to set up an easel or take out your sketchpad and just let your creativity be guided by your surroundings.Although Florence is no doubt inspirational all through the year, consider visiting in the cooler months of the year as the region is known to get almost unbearably hot during summer which could put a damper on your creativity.

Siena Bursts with Artistic Opportunity

The ancient city of Siena is by far one of the most picturesque places to visit in Tuscany. The city, which has been declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is home to various awe-inspiring churches, monuments, bridges, and squares that will elicit increased creativity in any aspiring artist. Here you will also be surrounded by so much natural beauty that you might even be inspired to venture out of your comfort zone and paint or sketch something you have never attempted before. Perhaps you are an abstract artist who feels motivated to paint a landscape or maybe you want to make a series of sketches of local birdlife. The region is in fact, home to nearly 300 species of birds that can be immortalized on canvas or paper.

The Chianti Wine District is Beauty Personified

If you draw more inspiration from nature than towns and cities, the Chianti wine regions should top your list of places to visit in Tuscany. When envisioning Tuscany, it is often the rolling green hills and vineyards, charming streets, and bright flower carpets that spring to mind. There is no shortage of places to set up your easel and let your creative juices flow. It is an absolute must to explore the region in between creating beautiful works of art. Apart from indulging in wine tasting at the vineyards that the region is known for, there are also countless amazing restaurants and agritourism destinations that are well worth a visit.

Tuscany is filled with inspiration for aspiring artists from across the world. With its exquisite natural beauty, rich history, and vibrant culture the region is bound to inspire the creation of at least a few masterpieces.