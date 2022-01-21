Inter’s second scudetto? Evaluating the clubs’ chances of winning in Serie A

The second half of the season is in full swing in the Italian soccer championship: the top clubs have played each other at least once, and Inter won the Italian Super Cup. This means that it is time to speculate about teams’ chances from the top five for gold medals.

Inter

When Lukaku, Hakimi, and Antonio Conte left Inter Milan in the summer, it seemed as though the Nerazzurri would not be able to lift the coveted trophy over their heads anytime soon. There is talk about the financial problems of the Suning Group and the imminent sale of all the key players. Still, Simone Inzaghi’s charges are leading the Serie A standings and look like the strongest team in Italy, and the victory in the recent Super Cup only confirms this status.

The bookmakers, presented at https://bookmaker-ratings.com/, consider the Milanese as the main favourites in the fight for the Scudetto: the odds on their victory in the championship are 1.30. The champions have replaced Lukaku with the experienced Bosnian Edin Dzeko, who has already scored eight goals in 20 games. Lautaro Martinez is the top scorer with 11 goals in 19 games. In addition, former AC Milan player Hakan Calhanoglu has joined the ranks of Inter Milan. The Turk confidently leads the attacks of Neradzurri and excels in efficiency: 6 goals + 6 assists.

AC Milan

Few would have expected that Inter’s main pursuers in the second half of the season would again be their neighbours at the San Siro. Stefano Pioli seems to be one of Italy’s most underrated top coaches. He is fighting for the championship for the second year with a far from the strongest team. Pioli’s side led the standings for most of last season but failed at the end, trailing Inter by 12 points.

Bookmakers give odds of 10 on the championship of Milan, but it seems that the 18-time champion of Italy again may not have enough strength. Injuries plague the team. Without Kessie, Bennacer, and Ballo-Toure, who left for the African Cup, the Milanese lost to La Spezia, and there are still matches against Juventus and Inter, which much should be decided.

Napoli

At the beginning of the season, it seemed that Luciano Spalletti had created a monster. The Neapolitans started in Serie A with eight wins, with their first defeat coming only in the 13th round. After losing to Inter (2:3), Napoli began to slump: Spaletti’s squad defeated Lazio (4:0) in the next round, but they won only one league game out of five in December.

The setback was brought on by injury to attacking leader Victor Osimhen, who missed eight rounds after scoring five goals in 13 appearances. The Nigerian international will now have to return to form. Napoli is off to an undefeated start to the new year and could challenge the Scudetto, but they will need to keep their leaders healthy. Spalletti’s team odds of winning in Serie A so far equals 11.

Atalanta

Atalanta recently drew with Inter (0:0) and became the first team since the beginning of November to take points away from the Serie A champion. Such a performance could put the club’s fans in a positive mood. Gasperini’s team is capable, at the very least, of getting on the nerves of the teams above and, at the maximum, of taking their place. In Gian Piero Gasperini’s system, where everything is built on team play, there is no single player who has scored at least ten goals in the championship. Still, according to most websites, the best player of Atalanta this season is Ruslan Malinovsky: the Ukrainian has gained excellent form, scored five goals, and given the same number of assists.

The Bergamo team can score big wins, such as a 6:2 thrashing of Udinese, but at the same time, they could lose points to relegated Genoa (0:0) or suffer a tough loss to Roma (1:4), clearly sitting as the clear favourite. Atalanta is capable of surprises, both for bad and good. It lacks stability, so bookmakers give odds of 12 on its victory in Serie A.