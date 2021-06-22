Why It Is All Change In Serie A Next Season?

Inter Milan are the defending champions going into the 2021/22 season. Interestingly, the league is going to have a new look to it heading into the new campaign as a number of the leading teams, including the title holders Inter, who have changed their manager. Here is a look at some of those changes and what the prospects are for the top clubs next season.

Simone Inzaghi Picks Up Reins From Conte



Antonio Conte delivered Inter their first league championship since 2010 last season in what was a brilliant campaign for the Milan-based club. The Italian will not get the chance to defend the Scudetto as a fall-out with the board led to the 51-year-old walking away from his role by mutual consent.

Inter have acted fast and appointed Simone Inzaghi. He arrives with a big reputation as being one of the brightest young coaches in European football as the former striker made a good start to his managerial career at Lazio.

Inzaghi’s first task may be to persuade many of his star players to remain with Inter following Euro 2020. A number of his squad members are on international duty with Italy who is one of the frontrunners at 6/1 in the football betting for the trophy. They may return buoyed by success with their national team.

A change in manager can sometimes cause disruption to the playing squad, so it will be important he gets the support of people like Romelu Lukaku, Achraf Hakimi, and Nicolo Barella. He will then look at bringing in his own players in areas he feels he can improve the team.

Familiar Figure Back With Juve

After winning five Serie A titles as their manager, Massimiliano Allegri is a legend at Juventus. He left in May 2019 to take a break from the game, but the Italian returned last month following the sacking of Andrea Pirlo.

Juve fans have to be hopeful of a better campaign next season, given Allegri’s record. With Cristiano Ronaldo, Matthijs de Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci, and Paulo Dybala, there remains a lot of quality in Turin. These are also players the new Juve boss knows very well.

Jose Mourinho Charged With Improving Roma



The ‘Special One’ Jose Mourinho has not managed in Serie A since he won the treble with Inter in 2010. What he achieved with the Milan club 11 years ago was incredible.

Mourinho is now back, but this time in Rome with Roma. They struggled last season, finishing seventh in the Serie A table, failing to qualify for Europe. The board is hoping better times can return to the club under their new boss.

The Portuguese boss was sacked by Tottenham last season and is making a quick return to the dugout. His style of play suits the Italian league, so it would be no surprise if he had a lot of success with his new club.

The new Serie A campaign begins on the 22nd of August and is the 120th season of professional top-flight football in Italy.