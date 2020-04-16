This is the first-ever comprehensive film that has been made about the marque and history of the iconic Maserati brand and includes never-before-seen rare and archival historic footage and has rarely been screened. Thanks to Vision Films, the film has been released on DVD and VOD on April 14, 2020.

Directed by: Philip Selkirk

Starring: Nick Mason, Sterling Moss

Maserati Trailer from TriCoast Studios on Vimeo.

The name of Maserati has long been associated with both prestige and speed in the world of automobiles; Vision Films are proud to present the astounding official documentary, Maserati: A Hundred Years Against All Odds. Now available on DVD and video on demand in the US and Canada, this film, which was made with the participation of the Maserati organization, tells the story of the luxury car brand with incredible historical images and classic footage that will delight any car enthusiast.

Celebrate the long and storied history of one of the world’s most recognizable icons, Maserati. From humble beginnings into a small Italian garage to the coveted and luxurious automobile we know today, witness the evolution of the business, the brand, and the cars themselves over 100 years. Featuring interviews with the Maserati family, world-famous racers, collectors, and more.

Featuring interviews with Harald J. Wester (former CEO of Masarati), Nick Mason (Pink Floyd drummer), Sir Stirling Moss ( British race car driver), John Surtees (F1World Champion) and Giorgetto Giugiaro (legendary designer), this film by Philip Selkirk is a celebration of the long and storied history of one of the world’s most recognized icons. Maserati: A Hundred Years Against All Odds is now available for the first time on DVD and video on demand.

Maserati: A Hundred Years Against All Odds is available on digital for an SRP of $4.99 – $9.99 from platforms including iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, Xbox, Amazon, and FandangoNow, as well as cable affiliates everywhere and to buy on DVD for $12.99 online at all major retailers.