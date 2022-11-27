tripadvisor
Fashion Italian Shopping

eBay sales and events, coupons

eBay is a great place to find Italian products. There are many categories where you can buy or bid on that special gift from Italy. For instance, eBay has a lot of Jewellery Made in Italy, including 18K gold. If you are looking for Murano glass, eBay has many choices, from sculptures, to vases, even necklaces and accessories. Do not forget to look for authentic Italian leather products such as bags, shoes, gloves and other designer accessories. You will also find beautiful antique furniture, memorabilia, music and movies, not available in other merchant websites. Italy has a lot to offer when it comes to quality products and eBay will certainly be at the top of your shopping websites to check out.

Suggested products

Italian Solid Sterling Silver Rope Link Chain Necklace 925 Silver Chain UNISEX
eBay
Italian Solid Sterling Silver Rope Link Chain Necklace 925 Silver Chain UNISEX
$160.00
10 oz Italpreziosi Italian Silver Cast Bar .999 Fine
eBay
10 oz Italpreziosi Italian Silver Cast Bar .999 Fine
$244.70
- 72%
14K Yellow Gold 1.5mm-4mm Italian Rope Chain Pendant Necklace Mens Women Hollow
eBay
14K Yellow Gold 1.5mm-4mm Italian Rope Chain Pendant Necklace Mens Women Hollow
$256.13 $923.99 
Millefiori Frosted Glass Vase Bowl Murano Style 9.5" Retro Art Glass Red Blue
eBay
Millefiori Frosted Glass Vase Bowl Murano Style 9.5" Retro Art Glass Red Blue
$49.00
Murano 10-inch Art Glass Vase Millefiori Hand Blown Cobalt Blue Scalloped Cased
eBay
Murano 10-inch Art Glass Vase Millefiori Hand Blown Cobalt Blue Scalloped Cased
$54.95
Vintage Murano Glass Vase - Great Christmas Gift
eBay
Vintage Murano Glass Vase - Great Christmas Gift
$49.00
CHRISTIAN.CATHOLIC ROSARY COLOR FROM ITALY CHRISTMAS gift
eBay
CHRISTIAN.CATHOLIC ROSARY COLOR FROM ITALY CHRISTMAS gift
$9.95
- 11%
Beautiful Blue Catholic Murano Millefiori Glass Rosary Crucifix, Italy
eBay
Beautiful Blue Catholic Murano Millefiori Glass Rosary Crucifix, Italy
$22.24 $24.99 
Wrapped Orange Moonstone & Real Pearl Beads Rosary Necklace cross box Catholic
eBay
Wrapped Orange Moonstone & Real Pearl Beads Rosary Necklace cross box Catholic
$159.99
Men's Ratchet Belt Genuine Leather Mens Belt with Slide Ratchet Belts for men
eBay
Men's Ratchet Belt Genuine Leather Mens Belt with Slide Ratchet Belts for men
$18.99
CAVALCANTI Italian Leather Satchel Handbag New $428
eBay
CAVALCANTI Italian Leather Satchel Handbag New $428
$399.99
Pratesi Firenze Cognac Doctor Satchel Crossbody Italian Leather bag
eBay
Pratesi Firenze Cognac Doctor Satchel Crossbody Italian Leather bag
$97.00

Gucci jewelry up to 30% offUp to 40% off ValentinoSet yourself apart with Fendi Up to 25% off coveted pieces.Up to 30% off Bottega VenetaBvlgari jewelry up to 40% off

Up to 40% off PRADA

Related Post

Images Italian Shopping

Italy Calendars

Fashion

Italian sunglasses and eyeglasses

Italian Shopping Music

Top Italian Songs 2021

About us
Read articles about Italy, its cuisine, the regions and their cities, its history and the arts, from painters to musicians and film-makers, fashion designers, and the latest news from all the Italian newspapers and magazines. To support the website every sales made from clicking on one of our links will generate a small commission. We have selected many Italian products available online and shipped worldwide. Thank you for shopping here.

Italia Mia

A guide to Italy and all things Italian

© Copyright 2022 Italiamia.com. All Rights Reserved

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. More information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this. Questo sito fa uso di cookie per migliorare l’esperienza di navigazione degli utenti e per raccogliere informazioni sull’utilizzo del sito stesso. Utilizziamo sia cookie tecnici sia cookie di parti terze per inviare messaggi promozionali sulla base dei comportamenti degli utenti. Può conoscere i dettagli consultando la nostra privacy policy. Proseguendo nella navigazione si accetta l’uso dei cookie; in caso contrario è possibile abbandonare il sito.

Close