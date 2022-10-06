Top 4 Best Restaurants in Italy

Italy is a beautiful European country situated on the Mediterranean coastline. Visit Rome for sights of the historical Vatican and other hallmark landmarks that captivate Italy’s overall history. Delight in Italy’s best cuisine along the way at the top four best restaurants throughout the country.

1. Osteria Francescana

Osteria Francescana is considered the top restaurant in Italy situated next to the church of San Francesco. The name of the church is the basis of the restaurant’s name. The restaurant was voted the best of restaurants in Italy in 2018 and serves up delicious Emilian dishes.

Keep in mind that you must make a reservation to dine at Osteria Francescana because of its popularity. Be sure to book in advance and align your flight with the reservation accordingly.

Foie gras with truffles, ravioli served with leeks, and even a delicious seafood salad graces the menu with its mouthwatering delights. While you may have to wait a while on the waiting list for a reservation, tasting the best Italian cuisine in the country will be well worth the time you had to wait.

Address: Via Stella, 22, 41121 Modena MO, Italy

2. La Pergola

While visiting the Pantheon, Colosseum, and Vatican Museums in Rome, don’t forget to stop by La Pergola at the Rome Cavalieri hotel. Book a reservation at the first and only three-star hotel in Rome so all you have to do is go downstairs and delight in their delicious cuisine.

Indulge in antipasti, primi piatti, secondi piatti as well as formaggi. Spaghetti, risotto, tortellini, and hummus dominate the menu as patron favorites. Enjoy your dinner with breathtaking panoramas of surrounding sights in the city of Rome. Bon appetit!

Address: Rome Cavalieri, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel

Via Alberto Cadlolo, 101 – 00136 Rome Italy

3. Ciccio Sultano Duomo

Get an Italian surprise with a seasonal menu at Ciccio Sultano Duomo. The Valle Santa Domenica includes three courses, coffee, water, and petit fours for 65 euros. Valle San Leonardo includes three courses with two glasses of wine for 75 euros.

If you want an extra dish with your course, that will include another 30 euros. No matter the course, it is an additional five euros for a glass of wine you desire beyond what is included in your meal.

Whether it’s seafood linguine, traditional spaghetti, or a seasonal take on ravioli, let your taste buds be surprised and delighted.

Address: Ibla, Via Capitano Bocchieri, 31, 97100 Ragusa RG, Italy

4. Uliassi

Based between Italy’s canal port and the local beach, Uliassi specializes in serving up delicious seafood tasting menus inspired by local catches in the waters. Enjoy dining at Uliassi’s terrace which gives you delightful beach views during your dining experience.

The basic tasting menu is 240 euros and will rotate with the season. You may see delicious dishes such as ossobuco alla marinara, pasta with tomatoes, grilled squid skewers, red shrimp, and so much more. If you are a seafood fanatic, you’ll love Uliassi!

Address: Banchina di Levante, 6, 60019 Senigallia AN, Italy

Final Thoughts

Italy is full of delicious and unique culinary experiences. Place these top four best restaurants on your list of places to visit when you take a trip to the country.