Academic Life in Italian Universities: Tips for International Students

Are you excited about traveling, learning languages, exploring cultures, and trying new things? Well, it is the right time to surf the web and find the best international college to apply to. Currently, a considerable number of learners choose Canada as a leading studying destination, as the country is exceptionally convenient and welcoming for international students. It will not take much of your effort to browse the web and detect an extensive list of Top Canadian universities for international students.

However, if you are ready to expand your vision and consider other options, Italy can be another country to consider studying in. First of all, it is indispensable to mention that it is one of the most fascinating countries in the world, with its picturesque views, flawless architecture, and impeccable historic sites. Is it necessary to mention a well-known Italian cuisine that will hardly leave anyone indifferent? Reasonable prices, tons of opportunities, and a plethora of other advantages make Italy a favorite destination for many students.

Are you ready to join an impressive number of international students coming to study in Italy yearly? Check out some of the most effective tips and little tricks that will make your studying in the country much more comfortable, effective, and interesting.

Choose the Master’s Degree to Get

The studying process in Italy is similar to other countries, but there are numerous differences that should be taken into account. The availability of two Master’s degrees is one of the prominent ones students should be aware of. In the overwhelming majority of Italian universities, students are offered a Master’s degree that takes two years to attract. The process is divided into four semesters and finished with a dissertation that should be submitted at the end of the whole study period.

Nonetheless, there is another option, which is a one-year course for learners who strive to get a Master’s degree in a specific profession. In most instances, the programs are offered for students who strive to study Education and Law, but the list of options can depend on the selected college. However, it is indispensable to mention that such programs are not internationally recognized, so the learners cannot use them to progress to a Ph.D.

Study in English

When you study in one of the Italian colleges or universities that welcome international students, you do not even have to worry about the language barrier. At this point, it is indispensable to mention that you should be fluent in English in order to thrive in the studying process. The English language test is obligatory for students who come from non-English-speaking countries.

Keep in mind that the overwhelming majority of courses for international students are taught in English.

Learn Italian

Moving to Italy to study, you will feel absolutely comfortable speaking English. However, it is only relevant if you go to major cities. Therefore, learning some Italian is always a good idea, especially if you consider spending at least 4-5 years in the country. Start with the basic vocabulary, take a language course, and join the intensive summer school to feel more comfortable around locals.

Additionally, keep in mind that by using Italian in stores and other places, you will show due respect to the people and culture you live in.

Take Advantage of Pre-Enrollment

If you are an international student who comes from outside the EU, you will have to take an extra step to apply to the Italian university. Pre-enrollment is the first stage of the process that will enhance your chances to get access to unique educational opportunities. If you skip the point, chances are you will not be able to apply to the local educational facility, so make sure you have extra time to succeed.

Apply for a Scholarship

The tuition fee in Italy is quite competitive, but there is also a plethora of scholarship options for international students. Apply for the scholarship that will reduce your expenses and will help you enjoy life and studying in Italy.

Combine Studying with Work

Even though life in Italy is not really expensive, getting extra cash is always a good idea. According to Italian laws, international students can work up to 20 hours every week, which can be a great option for hard-working students who strive to learn to be independent. Check out the job market to find the offers that are highly paid, and that will not affect your studying.

Use Online Services to Succeed at College

The studying process can be complicated for international students, who need to get adjusted to a new culture, people, traditions, and customs.

