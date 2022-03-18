Beautiful frescoes revealed at Torrechiara Castle

Torrechiara Castle is a 15th-century castle near Langhirano, in the province of Parma, northern Italy. It sits atop a terraced hill south of the city of Parma, in a strategic position overlooking the Parma (river) in the valley below. The interior features numerous rooms decorated with fantastic, grotesque or naturalistic elements. On the first floor, together with the Salone dei Giocolieri (“Jugglers Hall”), is the Camera d’Oro (“Golden Bedchamber”), one of the most famous examples of bedchamber artistic decoration in Italy. The fresco cycle in the lunettes portrays Bianca Pellegrini running through her and Rossi’s lands, searching for her lover: the paintings are attributed to Benedetto Bembo. The chamber opens onto a panoramic loggiato.

“Landscape As Show Schedule”

LANGHIRANO, ITALY – MARCH 15: The precious fresco painted rooms of the Torrechiara Castle during the “Landscape As Show Schedule” celebrations of the Landscape National Day on March 15, 2022 in Langhirano, Italy. (Photo by Roberto Serra – Iguana Press/Getty Images)

