Milan Art Week 2022

During the Milan Art Week, the city becomes a cultural hub for modern and contemporary art with an extensive calendar of events: museums, art venues, private foundations and design spaces offer a packed programme of exhibitions, initiatives and performances.

Perhaps the most controversial work is once again from Maurizio Cattelan, who, after sticking a banana on a wall with duct tape, has decided to shock even more with ‘YOU’, a self-portrait sculpture of himself hanging from a noose, in view at Casa Corbellini-Wassermann, venue of the MASSIMODECARLO gallery.

Embed from Getty Images