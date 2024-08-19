Deals | Made in Italy

Italian Cinema Literature

10 Italian books that have been adapted into movies or TV series

Italian literature has inspired numerous successful films and series. Here’s a list of ten significant Italian books that have been adapted into movies or TV series:

1. “The Leopard” (Il Gattopardo) by Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa (1958)

Film: The Leopard (1963), directed by Luchino Visconti

Overview: A classic of Italian literature, this novel depicts the decline of the Sicilian aristocracy during the Risorgimento. The film adaptation, starring Burt Lancaster, Claudia Cardinale, and Alain Delon, is considered a masterpiece of Italian cinema.

2. “My Brilliant Friend” (L’amica geniale) by Elena Ferrante (2011)

TV Series: My Brilliant Friend (2018–), directed by Saverio Costanzo

Overview: The first book in the Neapolitan Novels series, it was adapted into a highly acclaimed TV series that captures the complex friendship between two women over several decades in Naples.

3. “The Conformist” (Il conformista) by Alberto Moravia (1951)

Film: The Conformist (1970), directed by Bernardo Bertolucci

Overview: This novel about a man’s attempt to conform to the norms of fascist Italy was adapted into a visually stunning and psychologically complex film by Bertolucci.

4. “Gomorrah” (Gomorra) by Roberto Saviano (2006)

Film: Gomorrah (2008), directed by Matteo Garrone

TV Series: Gomorrah (2014–2021)

Overview: Saviano’s investigative book on the Neapolitan Camorra was first adapted into a hard-hitting film, and later into a successful TV series that further explores the criminal underworld of Naples.

5. “The Garden of the Finzi-Continis” (Il giardino dei Finzi-Contini) by Giorgio Bassani (1962)

Film: The Garden of the Finzi-Continis (1970), directed by Vittorio De Sica

Overview: Set against the backdrop of rising fascism in Italy, this novel about a wealthy Jewish family was adapted into an Oscar-winning film that poignantly captures the era’s atmosphere.

6. “The Betrothed” (I promessi sposi) by Alessandro Manzoni (1827)

Film: The Betrothed (1941), directed by Mario Camerini

TV Series: The Betrothed (1989), directed by Salvatore Nocita

Overview: One of Italy’s most famous historical novels, this epic tale of love and faith during 17th-century Lombardy has been adapted into several films and TV series, with the 1989 adaptation being particularly notable.

7. “Christ Stopped at Eboli” (Cristo si è fermato a Eboli) by Carlo Levi (1945)

Film: Christ Stopped at Eboli (1979), directed by Francesco Rosi

Overview: Levi’s memoir of his time in political exile in southern Italy was adapted into a critically acclaimed film that faithfully captures the book’s exploration of the region’s poverty and resilience.

8. “Fantozzi” by Paolo Villaggio (1971)

Film: Fantozzi (1975), directed by Luciano Salce

Overview: A satirical novel about a hapless Italian office worker, Fantozzi became a beloved film series that humorously critiques Italian corporate and bureaucratic life.

9. “The Tartar Steppe” (Il deserto dei Tartari) by Dino Buzzati (1940)

Film: The Desert of the Tartars (1976), directed by Valerio Zurlini

Overview: This existential novel about a soldier stationed at a remote fortress was adapted into a visually striking film that captures the book’s themes of futility and isolation.

10. “We All Loved Each Other So Much” (C’eravamo tanto amati) by Ettore Scola, Age & Scarpelli (1974)

Film: We All Loved Each Other So Much (1974), directed by Ettore Scola

Overview: Though originally a screenplay, this iconic film about post-war Italy and the changing fortunes of three friends has been novelized and remains a classic of Italian cinema.

These adaptations reflect the richness of Italian literature and the skill with which these stories have been brought to life on screen.

