20 Most Famous Italian Cheeses: Origins, Tasting Tips, and Perfect Pairings

Italy’s cheese-making tradition is as rich and varied as its landscape. From the snow-capped Alps in the north to the sun-kissed islands in the south, each region offers unique flavors and textures. Here, we delve into 20 of the most famous Italian cheeses, exploring their origins, tasting tips, and ideal pairings.

1. Parmigiano Reggiano

Origin:

Parmigiano Reggiano hails from the Emilia-Romagna region, specifically around Parma, Reggio Emilia, Modena, Bologna, and Mantua. The production process has remained unchanged for over 800 years, strictly regulated to ensure quality.

Tasting:

Known as the “King of Cheeses,” Parmigiano Reggiano is hard and granular. It is aged for a minimum of 12 months, with some varieties aged up to 36 months. The flavor is complex and nutty, with hints of pineapple and a slightly gritty texture that melts in the mouth.

Pairing:

Best enjoyed with balsamic vinegar, fresh figs, and a glass of Chianti or Lambrusco. It also complements pasta dishes, soups, and salads when grated.

2. Mozzarella di Bufala

Origin:

Originating from Campania, particularly in the areas around Naples and Caserta, Mozzarella di Bufala is made from the milk of water buffaloes. The cheese has a long history dating back to the 12th century.

Tasting:

Soft, moist, and porcelain-white, Mozzarella di Bufala has a creamy, slightly tangy flavor. The high moisture content gives it a delicate texture that almost melts in the mouth.

Pairing:

Perfect on its own, in Caprese salad, or melted on pizza. Pairs well with tomatoes, basil, and a crisp white wine like Falanghina.

3. Gorgonzola

Origin:

Produced in the regions of Lombardy and Piedmont, Gorgonzola is one of the world’s oldest blue-veined cheeses, dating back to the 9th century.

Tasting:

A blue cheese that comes in two varieties: Dolce (sweet) and Piccante (spicy). Dolce is creamy and mild, while Piccante is firmer and more robust, with a sharper taste and more pronounced blue veining.

Pairing:

Pairs beautifully with pears, walnuts, and honey. For wines, try a bold Barolo or a sweet Moscato.

4. Pecorino Romano

Origin:

From the Lazio, Sardinia, and Tuscany regions, Pecorino Romano has been made for over 2,000 years and was a staple in the diet of Roman soldiers.

Tasting:

A hard, salty cheese made from sheep’s milk, aged for at least 8 months. It has a sharp, tangy flavor that intensifies with age and a crumbly texture.

Pairing:

Ideal for grating over pasta dishes. Enjoy with crusty bread and a glass of robust red wine like Chianti.

5. Taleggio

Origin:

Originates from the Val Taleggio in Lombardy. This cheese has been made since Roman times and is characterized by its washed rind.

Tasting:

Semi-soft, with a thin crust and a strong aroma, Taleggio has a surprisingly mild flavor with a fruity tang and a creamy texture.

Pairing:

Best enjoyed with fresh or dried fruits, and pairs well with a full-bodied white wine such as Chardonnay.

6. Provolone

Origin:

Produced in the regions of Lombardy and Veneto, Provolone’s origins trace back to the southern regions of Italy before becoming popular in the north.

Tasting:

A semi-hard cheese with a smooth texture, Provolone is available in mild (Dolce) and sharp (Piccante) varieties. Dolce is aged for 2-3 months, while Piccante is aged for over 4 months, developing a stronger flavor.

Pairing:

Pairs excellently with olives, cured meats, and a robust red wine like Montepulciano d’Abruzzo.

7. Asiago

Origin:

From the Veneto and Trentino regions, Asiago cheese has been made since at least the year 1000.

Tasting:

Asiago comes in two types: Fresco (fresh, mild) and D’allevo (aged, intense). Fresco is smooth and buttery, while D’allevo has a more granular texture and a nuttier flavor.

Pairing:

Delicious with bread, grapes, and a light red wine like Valpolicella.

8. Fontina

Origin:

Hails from the Aosta Valley, with origins dating back to the 12th century. The cheese is made from the milk of Valdostana cows.

Tasting:

Semi-soft with a pungent aroma and a nutty, rich flavor, Fontina has a dense, slightly elastic texture that melts well.

Pairing:

Melts wonderfully, perfect for fondue. Enjoy with earthy foods like mushrooms and truffles, and pair with a robust red wine like Nebbiolo.

9. Ricotta

Origin:

Made throughout Italy, but especially prevalent in the south, Ricotta is traditionally made from the whey leftover from other cheese productions.

Tasting:

A fresh cheese with a creamy, slightly sweet flavor and a grainy texture. It is often used in both savory and sweet dishes.

Pairing:

Great in both savory dishes like lasagna and sweet treats like cannoli. Pairs well with fresh fruit and a light white wine like Pinot Grigio.

10. Grana Padano

Origin:

From the Po River Valley, particularly in Lombardy, Grana Padano dates back to the 12th century, originally produced by Cistercian monks.

Tasting:

Similar to Parmigiano Reggiano but with a milder flavor and a slightly grainy texture. It is aged between 9 to over 20 months.

Pairing:

Perfect for grating over pasta and risotto. Pairs well with aged balsamic vinegar and a full-bodied red wine like Barbera.

11. Burrata

Origin:

From Apulia in southern Italy, Burrata was created in the early 20th century as a way to utilize leftover mozzarella curds and cream.

Tasting:

A fresh cheese with an outer shell of mozzarella and a creamy, buttery interior that flows when cut. It has a delicate, rich flavor.

Pairing:

Best served fresh with tomatoes and basil, and pairs beautifully with a crisp white wine like Vermentino.

12. Scamorza

Origin:

From southern Italy, particularly Campania and Apulia, Scamorza is a traditional cheese with a history intertwined with the rural lifestyle of the region.

Tasting:

A semi-soft cheese, often smoked, with a smooth texture and a mild, slightly tangy flavor. The smoking process adds a distinctive aroma.

Pairing:

Great for melting, use in sandwiches or pizzas. Enjoy with cured meats and a light red wine like Bardolino.

13. Robiola

Origin:

From the Piedmont and Lombardy regions, Robiola is a family of soft cheeses that includes several varieties with ancient origins.

Tasting:

A soft-ripened cheese with a creamy texture and a tangy, mushroom-like flavor. The rind is edible and adds an earthy note.

Pairing:

Pairs well with crusty bread, honey, and a light, sparkling wine like Prosecco.

14. Montasio

Origin:

From the Friuli Venezia Giulia and Veneto regions, Montasio dates back to the 13th century, originally made by Benedictine monks.

Tasting:

Semi-hard with a sweet, nutty flavor that intensifies with aging. The texture is firm but smooth, making it versatile for various dishes.

Pairing:

Ideal for grating over polenta or enjoying with figs and a glass of Merlot.

15. Caciocavallo

Origin:

Originates from southern Italy, particularly in Sicily and Apulia. The name means “horse cheese,” as it was traditionally tied in pairs and hung over a wooden board to age.

Tasting:

A semi-hard cheese with a smooth texture and a sharp, tangy flavor that becomes more pronounced with age. It can be enjoyed fresh or aged.

Pairing:

Enjoy with olives, cured meats, and a robust red wine like Nero d’Avola.

16. Pecorino Sardo

Origin:

From Sardinia, Pecorino Sardo is made from the milk of Sardinian sheep and has a long history on the island.

Tasting:

A hard cheese with a strong, tangy flavor and a slightly crumbly texture. It is often aged for several months to develop its intense character.

Pairing:

Great for grating over pasta or enjoying with honey and a glass of Cannonau.

17. Stracchino

Origin:

From Lombardy, Stracchino is also known as Crescenza and has been made since at least the 10th century. The name derives from “stracco,” meaning tired, as it was traditionally made from the milk of cows tired from their seasonal migration.

Tasting:

A soft cheese with a creamy texture and a mild, tangy flavor. It is typically eaten fresh and has a short shelf life.

Pairing:

Perfect spread on bread or in sandwiches. Pairs well with fresh vegetables and a light white wine like Sauvignon Blanc.

18. Pecorino Toscano

Origin:

From Tuscany, Pecorino Toscano has been produced since the Etruscan times and is protected by PDO status.

Tasting:

A semi-hard cheese made from sheep’s milk, with a mild, nutty flavor that becomes more pronounced with aging. The texture is smooth and slightly elastic when young, becoming firmer with age.

Pairing:

Ideal with pears, walnuts, and a glass of Sangiovese. It also works well grated over pasta dishes.

19. Pecorino Siciliano

Origin:

From Sicily, Pecorino Siciliano has ancient origins and is still made using traditional methods.

Tasting:

A hard cheese with a robust and slightly spicy flavor. It is aged for a minimum of four months, resulting in a firm texture with a slightly oily rind.

Pairing:

Pairs well with olives, sun-dried tomatoes, and a bold red wine like Nero d’Avola.

20. Pecorino Sardo

Origin:

From Sardinia, Pecorino Sardo is made from the milk of Sardinian sheep and has a long history on the island.

Tasting:

A hard cheese with a strong, tangy flavor and a slightly crumbly texture. It is often aged for several months to develop its intense character.

Pairing:

Great for grating over pasta or enjoying with honey and a glass of Cannonau.

Each of these cheeses brings a unique taste of Italy to your table. Whether you’re a fan of hard, aged varieties or prefer something soft and fresh, there’s an Italian cheese to suit every palate. Enjoy exploring these delicious flavors and finding the perfect pairings for your next meal!