The Ultimate Guide to Italian Pizza: From Naples to Rome and Beyond

Introduction

Pizza is one of Italy’s most famous culinary creations, beloved worldwide for its crispy crust, rich tomato sauce, and gooey melted cheese. However, in Italy, pizza comes in many different forms, varying by region, cooking method, and tradition. From the soft, pillowy Neapolitan pizza to the crunchy Roman pizza al taglio, each style reflects the culture and history of its place of origin.

Beyond the traditional round pizzas, Italy also boasts unique variations like calzone, pinsa, pane arabo, and the lesser-known but equally delicious pizza fritta (fried pizza). Whether you prefer a classic Margherita or an indulgent fried pizza stuffed with ricotta, this guide explores the diverse and flavorful world of Italian pizza.

Neapolitan Pizza: The Birthplace of Pizza

Naples is widely regarded as the birthplace of pizza, and pizza Napoletana is the most famous and revered style in Italy. In fact, it is protected by the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana (AVPN), which ensures that traditional Neapolitan pizza follows strict guidelines.

Characteristics of Neapolitan Pizza

Soft, airy, and chewy crust with a slightly charred exterior due to high-heat baking.

with a slightly charred exterior due to high-heat baking. Cooked in a wood-fired oven at 485°C (905°F) for just 60-90 seconds.

at 485°C (905°F) for just 60-90 seconds. Thin and flexible base that is often eaten with a knife and fork.

Classic Neapolitan Pizzas

Margherita – Tomato sauce, mozzarella (preferably mozzarella di bufala), fresh basil, and olive oil.

– Tomato sauce, mozzarella (preferably mozzarella di bufala), fresh basil, and olive oil. Marinara – Tomato sauce, garlic, oregano, and olive oil (no cheese).

– Tomato sauce, garlic, oregano, and olive oil (no cheese). Quattro Formaggi – A mix of four cheeses, often including mozzarella, gorgonzola, parmesan, and provolone.

Neapolitan pizza is a celebration of simplicity, allowing high-quality ingredients to shine.

Pizza Fritta (Fried Pizza): A Neapolitan Street Food Icon

While Neapolitan pizza is famous for its wood-fired perfection, Naples also boasts a delicious deep-fried version known as pizza fritta. This indulgent dish originated after World War II when ingredients were scarce, and frying pizza dough became an affordable alternative to baking.

Characteristics of Pizza Fritta

Deep-fried instead of baked , resulting in a crispy, golden crust.

, resulting in a crispy, golden crust. Stuffed with rich fillings , such as ricotta, provolone, cicoli (pork cracklings), and tomato sauce.

, such as ricotta, provolone, cicoli (pork cracklings), and tomato sauce. Portable and perfect for street food, making it a popular snack in Naples.

Popular Varieties of Pizza Fritta

Classica – Filled with ricotta, mozzarella, and cicoli.

– Filled with ricotta, mozzarella, and cicoli. Montanara – A hybrid style that is briefly fried, then topped with tomato sauce and cheese before being baked in the oven.

– A hybrid style that is briefly fried, then topped with tomato sauce and cheese before being baked in the oven. Ripieno Fritto – A larger, folded pizza fritta similar to a calzone.

Fried pizza is a must-try when visiting Naples, offering a deliciously crispy alternative to traditional pizza.

Roman Pizza: Thin, Crispy, and Versatile

Rome has two main styles of pizza: pizza tonda and pizza al taglio.

Pizza Tonda (Round Roman Pizza)

Thin and crispy crust , often slightly charred but not chewy like Neapolitan pizza.

, often slightly charred but not chewy like Neapolitan pizza. Crunchy texture , due to a longer baking time at a lower temperature than Neapolitan pizza.

, due to a longer baking time at a lower temperature than Neapolitan pizza. Oil-infused dough, giving it extra crispiness.

Popular variations include:

Pizza Romana – Similar to a Margherita but with anchovies.

– Similar to a Margherita but with anchovies. Pizza Capricciosa – Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, artichokes, mushrooms, and olives.

– Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, artichokes, mushrooms, and olives. Pizza Diavola – Spicy salami (similar to pepperoni) with tomato sauce and mozzarella.

Pizza al Taglio (Pizza by the Slice)

Rectangular shape , sold by weight and cut to order.

, sold by weight and cut to order. Crunchy yet airy crust , baked in large trays.

, baked in large trays. Great variety of toppings, ranging from classics to gourmet options like truffle and burrata.

This style of pizza is a staple of street food in Rome and is perfect for a quick bite on the go.

Pinsa Romana: The Ancient Roman Pizza

Pinsa is an ancient Roman-style pizza that has been revived in modern Italy. Unlike traditional pizza, pinsa dough is made with a blend of wheat, rice, and soy flour, resulting in a lighter, more digestible crust.

Characteristics of Pinsa

Oval-shaped , not round like traditional pizza.

, not round like traditional pizza. Long fermentation process , making it easier to digest.

, making it easier to digest. Crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside.

Popular pinsa toppings include classic ingredients like prosciutto, mozzarella, and arugula, but creative toppings such as pumpkin cream and gorgonzola are also common.

Calzone: The Folded Pizza

Calzone, which means “pant leg” or “stocking” in Italian, is essentially a folded pizza that is stuffed with delicious fillings. This dish originated in Naples but has become popular across Italy, with regional variations.

Types of Calzone

Calzone Napoletano – Filled with ricotta, salami, mozzarella, and black pepper, then baked.

– Filled with ricotta, salami, mozzarella, and black pepper, then baked. Fried Calzone (Panzerotto) – A deep-fried version, popular in southern Italy.

– A deep-fried version, popular in southern Italy. Calzone alla Romana – Often filled with tomato sauce, cheese, and ham.

Calzone is perfect for those who love pizza but want something portable and packed with flavor.

Pane Arabo: The Italian Flatbread Pizza

Though not as famous as other pizzas, pane arabo is a soft, slightly thicker flatbread that is used as a pizza base in some parts of Italy.

Characteristics of Pane Arabo

Soft, slightly puffy crust similar to pita bread.

similar to pita bread. Baked and then topped with ingredients rather than being cooked together like traditional pizza.

rather than being cooked together like traditional pizza. Great for sandwiches or pizza bases.

Common toppings include tomato, mozzarella, prosciutto, and arugula, but it can also be used for stuffed sandwiches.

Popular Pizza Toppings in Italy

While pizza toppings in Italy are often simple and high-quality, there are several classic and regional favorites:

Mozzarella di Bufala – Creamy buffalo mozzarella, a staple in Neapolitan pizza.

– Creamy buffalo mozzarella, a staple in Neapolitan pizza. Prosciutto Crudo – Dry-cured ham, often added after baking.

– Dry-cured ham, often added after baking. Funghi – Mushrooms, typically porcini or champignon.

– Mushrooms, typically porcini or champignon. Tonno e Cipolla – Tuna and onion, a common combination.

– Tuna and onion, a common combination. Gorgonzola – A strong blue cheese used in Quattro Formaggi pizza.

– A strong blue cheese used in Quattro Formaggi pizza. Salsiccia e Friarielli – Sausage with sautéed broccoli rabe, popular in Naples.

Conclusion

From the classic Neapolitan pizza to the indulgent pizza fritta, Italian pizza offers endless variety and regional specialties. Whether you prefer the soft, pillowy crust of Naples, the crunchy Roman pizza al taglio, or the ancient tradition of pinsa, Italy has a pizza for every taste.

Exploring Italy’s different pizza styles is a culinary adventure that showcases the country’s rich history, craftsmanship, and passion for food. So next time you’re in Italy, step beyond the Margherita and try something new—whether it’s a crispy Roman slice, a folded calzone, or a deliciously fried pizza from Naples.

Buon appetito! 🍕🇮🇹