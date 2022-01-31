Italian sunglasses and eyeglasses

10 Persol

While fashion houses expand their lines to include everything from gowns and shoes to bags and perfume, Persol remains committed to the manufacture of Italian sunglasses, and from all indications, that isn’t going to change any time soon. Founded by Carlo Giuseppe Ratti in 1917 and now a Luxottica Group brand, this company’s name “per il sol” (for the sun) is the perfect name for a firm specializing in fashionable shades sold by diverse retailers in every style, shape and price a shopper could wish for.