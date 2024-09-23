How To Have An Epic Wine Tour in Italy’s Tuscany Wine Region

Are you fascinated by the delicious taste of wines from Italy? It might be time to organize a trip that’s all about wine in Tuscany. Defined as the ‘enchanting epicenter of Italy’s wine’ in a report by the Wine International Association, Tuscany is a paradise for wine aficionados. But even for someone who drinks a glass occasionally, you won’t regret wine travelling around Tuscany. Being a wine tourist here means matching every taste of your favorite wine with picturesque sights of rolling vineyards. Imagine learning the history of viticulture, which started in the 8th century B.C while sampling the famous Italian wines– Chianti and Brunello di Montalcino? Or visiting small, family run wineries, where you can make pasta and eat it accompanied with a glass of wine? Your journey will be one to cherish forever. If you’re ready to have a memorable wine tour in Tuscany, this post outlines tips for making your touring experience epic.

Prepare Your Itinerary

Spontaneity is thrilling until you say, “Oh, I didn’t explore wineries that match my wine preferences.” Or you only sampled two wine variations instead of five. There’s one thing you can do to maximize your travel time. Prepare an itinerary. Think of how many days you’ll be staying in Tuscany. Which wines do you want to drink and learn about? And what type of drinker you are (serious or occasional)? When you have your preferences in check, split the Tuscan wine location in two.

For example, the north for Chianti Classico and the south for Maremma and Val d’Orcia (Vino Nobile di Montepulciano and Brunello di Montalcino). Spending at least a week in Tuscany is ideal for better enjoyment. But what if you only have a day or two for a wine trip? Choose the wine style that interests you most and focus on the area it’s produced in. For instance, if you want to satiate your cravings for Vino Nobile Montepulciano or Brunello and Rossi di Montalcino, head to Siena to use your precious time wisely.

Choose Your Winery Experiences

Do you know what you’ll do at wineries during your tour? Like many wine enthusiasts, you probably don’t know which winery tour and tasting experiences you can try. Your imagination of a winery visit involves tasting wine and taking a short walk in the vineyard only. However, there’s so much you can do when you’re at a winery. For instance, you could enjoy a casual ‘flight’ wine experience. This one involves tasting different wines, typically 2 ounces each. You can enjoy the sampling seated indoor or outdoors, or while standing at a tasting bar.

You can also go on private or guided wine tours for more customized experiences. This includes wine pairing suggestions to sampling special bottlings, cultural interactions and wine education, including grape farming and wine production. If you’re the adventure type, you can make your tour thrilling and memorable by combining wine tasting and outdoor activities. For example, you can pair wine tasting with truffle hunting, hiking, or a hot-air balloon ride over the vineyards. You could even mix wine tasting with cooking classes focused on prepping local cuisines like pappa al pomodoro (Tuscan tomato and bread soup) or pasta, which you can pair with wine.

Mix Up Your Tours

When searching for wineries to visit in Tuscany, you’ll feel tempted to settle for those that pop out on the results page first. But who wouldn’t want to explore Antinori Chianti Classico, Castello Banfi, Barone Ricasoli, and Avignonesi? A tour to Antinori Chianti Classico, for example, promises a unique moment, tasting a line-up of Tuscany’s best wines. You’ll enjoy guided tours that involve a short film, art museum exploration, and cellar visits. However, consider mixing up your tours by visiting a few popular wineries and the hidden-gems or lesser-known vineyards.

What you get in hidden-boutique wineries is lessons in organic viticulture. There are also personalized wine tasting experiences that include storytelling. The winemaker will share the history of the vineyard and tradition behind the wines they make. Examples of lesser-known wineries you should visit are Tenuta di Bibbiano, Podere Albiano, Villa Cosmiana, Fattoria Le Buche, and the Val di Toro. A little search online will help you discover lesser-known wineries that match your taste.

Make An Appointment

Next, book an appointment. Large wine producers like Banfi, Antinori Chianti Classico, and Ricasoli allow drop-in wine tasting expeditions. Even so, they prefer you to reserve a tour in advance. Since smaller wineries or the lesser-known ones are family run, they don’t have employees waiting for visitors. So, call days or weeks before your visit to reserve a spot. Doing so ensures there will be someone to set up the tasting table and organize tours around the vineyard.

Choosing Tuscany as your wine tour destination in Italy is a perfect idea. However, for your journey to be unforgettable, you must have an itinerary. Know where to base your wine tasting tour based on your timeline and interests. Research activities you want to pair with wine tasting, such as hiking, culinary classes, truffle hunting, or riding a hot-air balloon to get an aerial view of vineyards. You’ll also need to mix your tours by visiting popular and lesser-known wineries.