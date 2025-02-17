Sanremo 2025: Winners, Performances, and Unforgettable Moments

Sanremo 2025 / Various $29.99 PRIME PRIME in stock BUY NOW Amazon.com Amazon price updated: February 17, 2025 9:35 pm Features Release Date 2025-02-21T00:00:01Z Format Import

The 75th edition of the Festival di Sanremo in 2025 was a spectacular celebration of Italy’s musical heritage, featuring a mix of emerging talents and seasoned performers. The event, held in the scenic city of Sanremo, delivered unforgettable performances, emotional tributes, and a strong emphasis on musical artistry.

Olly Crowned Winner of Sanremo 2025

One of the biggest highlights of the festival was the victory of Olly, a young and promising artist who won the competition with his song “Balorda Nostalgia.” At just 23 years old, Olly’s ascent to fame has been remarkable. His winning song, an emotional and nostalgic piece, captivated both the audience and the jury, solidifying his place as a rising star in Italian music.

Top Performances and Standout Acts

The competition was fierce, with several artists delivering exceptional performances:

took second place with his song a track that seamlessly blended modern pop with traditional Italian influences. Brunori Sas secured third place with “L’albero delle noci,” a heartfelt ballad that showcased his signature storytelling.

, despite facing personal challenges, delivered a powerful performance of landing him in fourth place. Giorgia and Annalisa mesmerized audiences during the cover night with their rendition of “Skyfall,” a performance that earned widespread acclaim.

Memorable Moments of Sanremo 2025

Sanremo 2025 was filled with emotional and surprising moments that will be remembered for years:

Cover Night Magic – One of the most anticipated nights of the festival saw artists pairing up for special performances. Giorgia and Annalisa’s “Skyfall” was a standout, as was Lucio Corsi’s nostalgic duet of “Nel blu, dipinto di blu.”

– Simone Cristicchi delivered a touching performance aimed at raising awareness about Alzheimer’s, using the power of music to shed light on the subject. High-Quality Musical Direction – The festival focused on its musical roots, steering clear of controversy and prioritizing artistic excellence, a decision that resonated positively with audiences.

Will Olly Represent Italy at Eurovision?

As is tradition, the winner of Sanremo is offered the opportunity to represent Italy at Eurovision 2025. Olly, however, has requested additional time to make his decision. Should he decline, the runner-up, Lucio Corsi, could step in as Italy’s representative.

Sanremo 2025: A Festival to Remember

This year’s edition of the festival proved to be a resounding success, balancing innovation with tradition. The performances, collaborations, and emotional moments made Sanremo 2025 an unforgettable event, reaffirming its position as the most prestigious music festival in Italy.

Sanremo 2025 was a celebration of Italian music at its finest, proving once again why this festival remains a cornerstone of the country’s cultural identity.