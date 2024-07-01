Azzurri Stunned: Switzerland Ends Italy’s Euro Reign in Berlin Heartbreak

The dream run for the Azzurri came to a crashing halt on Saturday night as Switzerland emerged victorious 2-0 in the last-16 clash of Euro 2024. The stage, Berlin’s Olympiastadion, held a bittersweet significance for Italy – the very ground where they lifted the World Cup in 2006. This time, however, it was the Swiss who emerged triumphant, ending Italy’s reign as European champions and etching their names in history with their first win over the Azzurri in 31 years.

A Dismal Display from the Defending Champions

Italy’s performance was a far cry from the team that dominated Euro 2020. Manager Luciano Spalletti’s tactics seemed ineffective against a well-drilled Swiss side. Injuries and suspensions also played a part, with key defenders Federico Dimarco and Riccardo Calafiori missing the crucial match. The backline, usually a fortress for Italy, looked shaky throughout, failing to contain the pace and power of the Swiss attack.

The midfield, spearheaded by the young Nicolò Fagioli, lacked creativity and struggled to control the tempo of the game. Up front, despite the inclusion of veterans like Federico Chiesa and Gianluca Scamacca, Italy’s attacking threat was minimal. The Azzurri seemed devoid of ideas, their passing sluggish, and their attempts on goal easily dealt with by Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

Switzerland Capitalizes on Italy’s Weaknesses

Switzerland, on the other hand, played with a clear purpose. Remo Freuler’s well-placed header from a corner in the first half put the Swiss ahead, and the goal seemed to energize the team further. Italy’s response was muted, and just as the second half began, a curling effort from Ruben Vargas doubled Switzerland’s lead. The Azzurri, devoid of the fighting spirit that has characterized them in past tournaments, never truly threatened an equalizer.

Questions for Spalletti and the Future of Italian Football

This defeat raises questions about the direction of Italian football. Coach Spalletti’s approach, which emphasized a strong defense but lacked a clear attacking strategy, has come under scrutiny. The reliance on aging veterans also highlights the need for a successful transition to younger players. The Azzurri’s failure to replicate their Euro 2020 form is a cause for concern, and fans will be looking for answers and a renewed sense of direction from the national team.

Switzerland’s Historic Night

For Switzerland, this victory is a moment to savor. They not only ended a long winless streak against their rivals, but also booked their place in the quarterfinals, setting the stage for a potential upset against England or Slovakia. The jubilant Swiss fans, decked out in red crosses, reveled in their team’s historic achievement, proving that on any given day, even the giants can be toppled.

The Euro 2024 story may be over for Italy, but the echoes of this defeat will undoubtedly resonate as they look to rebuild and reclaim their place among Europe’s elite. For Switzerland, the journey continues, and they will be hoping to create further surprises in the knockout stages.