Italy is well-known for its amazing architecture, food, art, culture, fashion, and film, so it’s no wonder why many individuals all over the world aspire to build a life here. As a way to enjoy la dolce vita for an extended period of time, some people apply for work permits in industries such as healthcare or retail. But if you’re a tech or digital expert, you may want to consider applying for a work permit this year since there’s a high demand for these types of jobs in the country right now. Research shows that most Italians need to improve their digital know-how, and according to a study, 86 percent of Italian workers admit that they do not have the digital skills needed to thrive in the workplace of the future.



As a result, the country’s tech and digital sector have now opened their doors to foreigners to keep up and stay relevant in the competitive EU market. If you have the right skills, you may have an opportunity to be employed by some of the best companies and get the chance to live in Italy for many years. Here are the best tech and digital jobs that may get you a work permit in Italy right now.



Digital Marketer



Traditional marketing is still very much alive and well in Italy, but business owners know that in order to get ahead, they must combine old-school practices with advanced marketing techniques. Small businesses usually train staff through upskilling programmes to give their ventures a digital edge. Bigger brands, on the other hand, are also training their employees to open up multiple career paths within their company, but at the same time, they’re looking to hire outside talent to build brand awareness in a new and exciting way. Since digitalisation is considered as a crucial factor for business development, a recent survey projects that over 870,000 employees in Italy should have high digital skills by 2027. It is expected that many expats will be making up a huge part of this figure, and most of them are likely to be social media managers or digital marketers.



If you know how to boost brand awareness, drive traffic to sites, and engage customers and prospects, consider applying for a work visa as a digital marketer in Italy. In this role, you may be required to specialise in key areas, such as social media management, Search Engine Optimisation, content marketing, influencer marketing, and paid advertising, among others. The pay varies depending on the company you’ll work for, as well as your experience and area of expertise, but recent data shows that the average digital marketing manager in Italy earns a gross salary of €42,692 to around €46,000 in 2024.



ICT Technician



According to a Forbes report, ICT technicians are among those who are most likely to secure a work permit in Italy if they apply for one in the coming months. If you’re currently working as one, you may want to apply for a work visa for a change of scenery and to deepen your current skill set. Since most businesses in Italy use computers and laptops for their operations, people who know how to repair and maintain these devices are very much in-demand, and their skills are highly valued, especially at tech-centric organisations.



As an ICT technician, you’ll be in charge of operating and maintaining computer systems, and you’ll also serve as the first point of contact for IT support. You’ll need to know how to troubleshoot software and hardware issues, repair damaged or faulty computer parts or network components, and provide support to employees if they encounter computer or network problems. As for the pay, the average salary of an ICT technician in Italy as of August 2024 is around €28,000 per year.



Cybersecurity Specialist



There has been a rise in cybercrimes in Italy in recent years, and according to figures from the Clusit Annual Report, the number of serious cyber attacks grew by 65 percent in 2023, and this is why nearly 90 percent of companies are creating entry-level cybersecurity roles to safeguard their sensitive data. As a cybersecurity specialist, you have opportunities to get hired by startups or big consulting companies, and even sectors that are in dire need of cybersecurity experts such as healthcare and finance.



To protect a company’s digital turf, you’ll need to be an expert in digital hacking and network protocols, and you should also have the proper certifications to do certain aspects of the job. Working as a cybersecurity specialist in Italy could be your key towards financial security as the average gross salary for this role is currently at around €74,000.



The digital and tech skills gap in Italian workers have created lots of job opportunities for skilled foreigners. Consider applying for these jobs– who knows, you might just have a chance to work and live your best life in Italy.