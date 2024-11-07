Top 20 Songs in Italy in 2024: The Newest Releases

Italy’s music scene in 2024 is bursting with fresh talent and chart-topping hits that reflect a unique blend of contemporary sounds, cultural diversity, and classic Italian pop influence. Here are the standout songs that have captured Italian listeners in 2024, many of which come from prominent Italian artists and emerging stars, showing the diversity and energy in Italy’s current music landscape.

1. “FENTANYL” – Lazza featuring Sfera Ebbasta

Released in early 2024, Lazza’s “FENTANYL” is a powerful collaboration with Sfera Ebbasta that brings raw, impactful lyrics with a hard-hitting rap beat. Lazza continues his success as one of Italy’s most popular rappers, with his lyrics exploring the darker sides of fame and societal issues.

2. “POSTI VUOTI” – Coma_Cose Video

Coma_Cose’s “POSTI VUOTI,” released in October 2024, reflects on love and isolation, common themes in their music, with poetic lyrics and a haunting melody. The song has quickly climbed Italian charts due to its relatable theme and lyrical depth, solidifying Coma_Cose’s place in Italy’s pop scene.

3. “RAGNI” – Tananai Video

Tananai’s “RAGNI,” released in September, has captivated listeners with its introspective lyrics and melodic rhythm. Tananai combines elements of pop and indie, making this track a fan favorite for its emotional depth and creative composition.

4. “MMH” – Fred De Palma featuring Rose Villain Video

This October 2024 release from Fred De Palma is a collaboration with Rose Villain that brings a catchy blend of pop and hip-hop. Known for his versatility, Fred De Palma experiments with an urban feel, making it a hit across Italian airwaves.

5. “Romantico Ma Muori” – Pinguini Tattici Nucleari Video

Released in September 2024, “Romantico Ma Muori” continues the band’s tradition of mixing humor with romance. Known for their creative storytelling, Pinguini Tattici Nucleari offers a song that’s as catchy as it is clever, blending pop with indie vibes.

6. “Canta Ancora” – Arisa Video

Arisa returns with “Canta Ancora,” an October release that leans into her vocal strengths. Known for emotional ballads, Arisa combines powerful vocals with lyrics that speak to resilience and hope, resonating with listeners nationwide.

7. “Sesso e Samba” – Tony Effe featuring Gaia Video

“Sesso e Samba” brings a Latin-inspired vibe to Italian pop, making it an energetic addition to Tony Effe’s repertoire. Featuring Gaia, this song adds samba elements to Italian rap, creating a unique, danceable track.

8. “6 AM” – Shiva Video

Shiva’s “6 AM,” which debuted in mid-2024, captures a nocturnal vibe with introspective lyrics. The track has seen steady playtime in Italian clubs and on streaming platforms, proving Shiva’s strong following and distinct voice in Italian rap.

9. “100 MESSAGGI” – Lazza Video

Lazza’s “100 MESSAGGI” is another 2024 hit, exploring modern relationships and communication. The song showcases Lazza’s skill with relatable lyrics and catchy beats, making it a memorable addition to Italy’s top songs.

10. “Pillole” – Tony Effe featuring Sfera Ebbasta & Geolier Video

“Pillole,” released in 2024, is a collaboration of three major Italian artists that’s heavy on rap and lyrical intensity. With its deep beats and explorative lyrics, it has quickly become a fan favorite.

11. “Tutto Qui” – Gazzelle

Gazzelle’s “Tutto Qui” embraces his indie-pop style, with emotional lyrics and a reflective tone. This 2024 release stands out for its lyrical depth and has been a popular hit among fans of Italian indie music.

12. “Altrove” – Ultimo

Known for his heartfelt ballads, Ultimo’s “Altrove” is a soulful song released in 2024 that touches on themes of belonging and escape. His poetic lyrics and emotive delivery make this a hit on Italian radio.

13. “Amore Disperato” – Achille Lauro

Achille Lauro’s 2024 song “Amore Disperato” explores themes of intense love and longing. Known for pushing boundaries in Italian pop, Lauro’s release has resonated with a wide audience.

14. “Mezzo Secondo” – Gazzelle

Another hit from Gazzelle in 2024, “Mezzo Secondo” explores quick, impactful moments in relationships. This song solidifies his popularity as a singer-songwriter known for resonant lyrics.

15. “Kill Bill” – Tedua

Tedua’s “Kill Bill” has made waves in the rap scene, known for its strong lyrical narrative and rhythmic depth. This track has gained traction for its bold storytelling and gritty beats.

16. “Presidente” – Geolier

Released in 2024, “Presidente” by Geolier is a bold track with political undertones, showcasing his versatility and strong presence in Italian hip-hop.

17. “Click Boom!” – Rose Villain

Rose Villain’s “Click Boom!” brings an edgy, high-energy sound to the pop scene, capturing a unique place among 2024 releases with its catchy beats and bold lyrics.

18. “T’amo T’amo T’amo” – NUZZLE & Spagna

A dance hit for 2024, “T’amo T’amo T’amo” by NUZZLE & Spagna combines electronic elements with romantic lyrics, making it popular on streaming playlists.

19. “Zeri in Più (Locura)” – Lazza featuring Laura Pausini

This unexpected collaboration between Lazza and Laura Pausini brings together pop and rap in an engaging 2024 track that’s both rhythmic and lyrically rich.

20. “Vivo Por Ella” – Andrea Bocelli & Marta Sánchez

A re-imagined version of Bocelli’s classic with new vocals, this 2024 release is a captivating blend of opera and pop, appealing to diverse audiences.

These are just some of the hits that define Italy’s music landscape in 2024, with each song showcasing a different aspect of Italian music culture and its evolving tastes. From indie introspection to bold rap collaborations, this list highlights Italy’s embrace of both traditional sounds and new musical innovations.