From Carnevale to Museums and Beyond: Why Winter is the Perfect Time to Visit Venice

Venice is already an immensely popular tourist destination — so much so that the city limited its tourist group size to 25 in order to protect the historical location. While 30 million people visit each year, there’s no question that Venice makes for a favored summer vacation spot — though it isn’t off limits in the wintertime.

With less crowds, lower travel prices, and everything from good food to fine art to put on your itinerary, a visit to Venice in the winter can easily make for a memorable trip.

 A unique experience at Carnevale

For those who wish to plan a winter trip to Venice, there are plenty of winter events to work into your itinerary. One TimeOut article highlights the famed Venice Carnival, or Carnevale, which takes place in the two weeks that lead to Shrove Tuesday. The celebration includes colorful parades, regatta boat races, live performances, and even locally-led Venetian mask making workshops for a truly unique souvenir.

Old-fashioned masquerade balls are another highlight of the Carnevale, though it’s important to keep in mind that many are private and invitation-only. TimeOut notes that there are some ticketed masquerade events (such as the expensive ball held at Ca’ Vendramin Calergi on the Grand Canal).

Other highlights of the late winter festival include the historical procession known as the Corteo delle Marie. According to the Carnevale’s website, this procession serves as a commemoration of the events of the year 973, when 12 young girls were kidnapped (along with their dowries) during a traditional wedding blessing that was held each year at the San Pietro di Castello Church.

“However, thanks to the immediate intervention of the Doge and the intercession of the Virgin Mary, the girls were rescued.” In addition to other events such as the Flight of the Angel (Volo dell’Angelo) and the Flight of the Eagle (Volo dell’Aquila), the Venetian Carnevale is also the perfect place to indulge in typical desserts such as Venetian doughnuts and Galani — not to mention the numerous photo opportunities that await.

 The perfect time to visit architectural wonders

Venice is chock full of architectural wonders, from the Ponte di Rialto to Doge’s Palace. Saint Mark’s Basilica is yet another great wonder of a structure that boasts a rich history that is a must-visit for any tourist. Located in the heart of the city, the cathedral is easily regarded as one of the world’s best architectural structures.

The cathedral is one of the best examples of Byzantine architecture, though it also serves as a blend of Gothic and Renaissance architectural styles as well. Originally constructed to house the remains of Saint Mark the Apostle (the city’s patron saint), the cathedral itself was founded in 828 AD, though underwent significant construction in 1063 under the patronage of Domenico Contarini.

The cathedral features elaborate mosaics and other details (like an ornate facade) — in fact, the mosaics themselves, which feature biblical scenes, cover nearly 90,000 square feet alone.

It’s important to note that Saint Mark’s Basilica is more crowded on weekends and during the peak tourist seasons (June through August). This makes winter travel much more optimal for those who wish to take their time and experience the architectural wonder in all its glory.

With less crowds, you’ll have plenty of time to take the perfect photo and take the details to their fullest potential. A Condé Nast Traveler article recommends that those who are interested in the architecture alone visit when mass isn’t in session, as the cathedral still functions as a church with routine services. It’s also recommended to check the website for the latest on the “sometimes-nonsensical opening hours.”

 From fine art to Venice eats

Italy can get unbearably hot during the peak tourist season, which makes winter travel seem like an obvious win. However, it’s important to note that even wintery days can be less than desirable — especially if wind and rain are present. Days like this are perfect for an exploration of Venice’s fine art.

One Independent article by Annabel Grossman recommends the Peggy Guggenheim museum, which is located “in the socialite art collector’s former home on the Grand Canal.” The museum is host to an extensive personal collection that features pieces from Picasso, Jackson Pollock, and Salvador Dali — to highlight a few. Other noteworthy museums to add to your Venice itinerary include Doge’s Palace, Gallerie dell’Accademia, and the Scuola Grande di San Rocco — to name just a few.

Inclement weather further sets the stage for a Venice food tour, and there are no shortage of options to indulge in. In addition to the almost required Italian cappuccino or espresso, no trip to Venice is complete without the indulgence of the exclusive snack culture known as cicchetti. “Cicchetti is the glue that holds Venice together,” said mask maker Sergio Boldrin of Bottega dei Mascareri.

Similar to Spain’s tapas, cicchetti is best described as small plates of food. This broad description can mean many things, notes to the CNN Travel article, whether it be colorful spreads on baguette slices or bite-sized seafood on toothpicks. The notorious Venetian snack is typically enjoyed at a bar, and makes for a great way to enjoy conversation with friends.

For those who wish to skip the sweltering summer heat and overwhelming crowds, a wintertime visit to one of Italy’s most spectacular cities serves as the ideal alternative. With plenty of museums and architectural wonders to explore, the food and winter carnival alone can make for the itinerary of a lifetime.

