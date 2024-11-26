All About Amalficore: How To Get the Look Of This Italy-Inspired Interior Design Trend

When you think about Italian decor, what comes to mind are opulent design elements, such as wrought iron accents, tasteful wood furniture, gold accents, and gorgeous marble used on countertops or floors. This type of home design is often depicted in Hollywood films that focus on the luxurious side of Italian culture, but the typical home in the country is a lot warmer, airier, and more natural, especially in coastal areas like Amalfi. With everyone wanting a taste of the coastal lifestyle nowadays, it’s no wonder that the Amalficore design style has become so popular among interior designers who are updated on the latest trends.

Social media sites are also seeing an increase in Amalficore searches over the past months. Image sharing platform Pinterest reports that searches for ‘modern coastal decor’ have increased by 100 percent, while searches for ‘Amalfi coast’ rose by 40 percent. Since Amalficore combines the vibrant look of Italian coastal towns with rustic chic, it’s a design trend that’s highly accessible, affordable, and fit for the modern lifestyle. To turn your home into an Italian holiday destination, here’s how to get the Amalficore look for your living spaces.

Fill Shared Spaces with Comfy yet Chic Furniture

Forget about heavy wood furniture with ornate carvings, or contemporary pieces that are impractical and uncomfortable. To nail the Amalficore aesthetic, think about the furniture that you can find in boutique hotels or vacation homes along the Italian coast– they’re typically very comfortable and so plush that you’ll sink right into them, yet they still look chic enough to fit into any modern home design. Consider having a sofa made of woven rattan or bamboo with thick, plush cushions right on top of it.

Woven furniture usually don’t come with cushions. If they do, they happen to be on the thin side, but you can have a custom-made couch made to your liking for the perfect fit and feel. Pair your new couch with an accent chair, and change your dining room chairs too to match the look of your sofa. Also, to have a laidback and welcoming feel for your home, think about creating places where you and your loved ones can lounge in comfort. Consider having a lounging chair beside a window, or place a pair of lounge chairs in your patio or backyard to create a haven in your outdoor space. You can also have a cosy nook under the stairs or on a stair landing so you and your loved ones can have a quiet place to read or have some alone time.

Use Mediterranean Colours

Using Mediterranean colours is one of the easiest ways to incorporate Amalficore into your home. Think vivid blues, bright whites, and earthy terracottas that range from smokey salmon to copper, then brighten up everything with touches of citrus. Since Amalfi is famous for its abundance of citrus fruits, particularly lemons, it’s only natural to add these fruity colours into your interior design.

To tastefully infuse your living spaces with touches of citrus hues, replace throw pillow covers with ones in lemon yellow and pale lime colours, then accessorize with a yellow vase filled with fresh flowers and a teal bowl filled with real lemons. You can also add a potted lemon plant to your living room if you want to fully lean into the Amalficore trend. As a bonus, you can use the ripe fruits to make a refreshing Sgroppino cocktail or a limoncello spritz.

Add Texture

Amalficore is all about using a blend of textures to decorate your home. Natural textures work best, so add a jute or sisal rug to your floors, then layer with printed rugs in Mediterranean colours. Hang curtains made from unbleached cotton fabric, then dress your dining table with a striped cotton tablecloth. Set the table with ceramic plates and wooden bowls, as well as textured wine and water glasses. Finally, add layers of texture with live plants. You can have a potted olive tree and peace lilies to create a relaxing vibe, then plant some geraniums in a window box for a burst of cheerful colour.

The Amalficore interior design trend is here to stay. Consider these tips to bring some Amalfi style into your home, and create relaxing, beautiful spaces to recharge and renew your mind and spirit.