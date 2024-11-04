Jago: The New Michelangelo of Our Time

Jacopo Cardillo, better known as Jago, is an Italian sculptor who has risen to international acclaim with his masterful marble sculptures that blend traditional techniques with contemporary themes. Often called the “new Michelangelo,” Jago has established himself as a force in the art world, pushing the boundaries of realism and using his work to comment on society, humanity, and the human condition.

The Journey of an Artist

Born in 1987 in Frosinone, Italy, Jago’s fascination with sculpture began early. Inspired by Renaissance greats like Michelangelo, he dreamt of becoming a modern-day master of marble. He attended art school and later studied at the Academy of Fine Arts. However, driven by a desire for artistic freedom, he made the bold decision in 2010 to leave formal education and carve his own path, literally and figuratively. Jago’s departure from the academic world was not a rejection of tradition but rather a quest for authentic expression. As he said, “School is fundamental… but it would be great if you could complete your path while keeping one foot in it and one foot out of it” .

Mastery in Marble

What sets Jago apart is his exceptional ability to create sculptures that appear startlingly alive. His figures are imbued with anatomical precision, displaying veins, wrinkles, and subtle muscle movements that bring the marble to life. Critics have noted that his attention to detail is so exacting that his sculptures seem to be frozen in time, their expressions and gestures evoking raw emotion .

Unlike many contemporary artists who shy away from traditional forms, Jago embraces them and elevates them. His pieces are often fully nude, revealing every contour and imperfection of the human body. In doing so, he explores the themes of vulnerability, aging, and the physical realities of life—an approach that resonates deeply with viewers. His sculpture Venere, for example, reimagines the iconic Venus as an elderly woman. Instead of the celebrated youthful beauty associated with Venus, this piece highlights the grace and frailty of aging, challenging conventional standards of beauty .

Sculpting in the Age of Social Media

Jago has also found a way to integrate his art into the digital era. By sharing videos of his sculpting process on platforms like Instagram, he has attracted a massive online following. These time-lapse videos show the painstaking care and extraordinary skill that go into each piece, captivating audiences worldwide and demystifying the art of marble sculpture. In this way, Jago has not only revitalized an ancient art form but has also made it accessible and relevant to new generations .

Art with a Message

Many of Jago’s works are imbued with social and political significance. His 2009 sculpture of Pope Benedict XVI, originally commissioned by the Vatican, exemplifies his fearless approach to art. When the Vatican rejected the piece due to the unsettling perforated eyes he gave the Pope, Jago could have revised it to meet expectations. Instead, he stayed true to his vision. After Pope Benedict resigned in 2013, Jago transformed the sculpture into Habemus Hominem, stripping away the papal vestments to reveal a humanized, vulnerable figure. This metamorphosis from spiritual leader to ordinary man was a poignant reflection on power, fragility, and the human experience .

Another powerful work is his sculpture of Aylan Kurdi, the young Syrian boy who tragically drowned while fleeing his homeland. By memorializing Aylan in marble, Jago confronted audiences with the harsh realities of the refugee crisis, sparking international discussions on compassion and humanitarian responsibility . Such pieces showcase Jago’s commitment to using art as a medium for societal reflection and change.

The Space-Age Sculptor

In 2019, Jago made history by becoming the first sculptor to send a piece of marble artwork to space. The sculpture, titled The First Baby, depicted a fetus and was launched to the International Space Station. This unprecedented feat not only highlighted his innovative spirit but also symbolized the universality and timelessness of human life and creation. The sculpture returned to Earth in February 2020, further cementing Jago’s place in art history as a creator unafraid to explore uncharted territories .

A Renaissance for a New Era

Jago’s style is often described as a “modern Renaissance.” While Michelangelo sculpted figures like David, celebrating idealized human forms, Jago turns his chisel toward humanity’s imperfections and struggles. He sees his work as a means to provoke thought and evoke strong emotions. His Pietà, for instance, is inspired by Michelangelo’s iconic piece but is infused with modern expressions of grief and contemplation .

Despite these comparisons to Michelangelo, Jago remains humble. He acknowledges the legacy of the Renaissance masters while striving to make his mark with work that speaks to contemporary concerns. This balance of reverence and rebellion is what makes him unique and what continues to draw people to his art.

Beyond the Marble

Jago’s influence extends beyond sculpture alone. His dedication to his craft and his willingness to embrace both tradition and technology have made him a cultural icon. He is often invited to collaborate on projects that blend art, community, and social impact. In one instance, after some teenagers vandalized one of his public sculptures, Jago chose not to press charges but instead met with them to discuss art and responsibility. This act of kindness resonated widely, even catching the attention of celebrities like Whoopi Goldberg .

As Jago’s career continues to evolve, his work is becoming increasingly recognized for its depth and ingenuity. The comparisons to Michelangelo may be flattering, but Jago is determined to be more than a mere successor. He aims to be a sculptor of his own time, one whose marble speaks volumes about the human condition and the world we live in.

Looking Ahead

Jago has ambitious projects in the pipeline, including a monumental 6-ton sculpture that promises to further push the limits of his art. With a blend of skill, innovation, and social awareness, Jago stands as a testament to the enduring power of sculpture. His marble figures remind us of our shared humanity, our fragility, and our resilience. As we look forward to more of his provocative and beautiful creations, one thing is certain: Jago’s legacy is already being carved, one meticulous chisel stroke at a time .

For more on Jago’s journey, you can follow his creative process on platforms like Instagram.