Celebrities That Moved to Italy: Famous People Who Chose La Dolce Vita

Italy has always attracted artists, writers, filmmakers, and celebrities from around the world. From the rolling vineyards of Tuscany to the glamorous shores of Lake Como and the colorful villages of Puglia, the country offers a lifestyle that many famous people find irresistible.
Some celebrities have purchased luxurious villas as vacation homes, while others have relocated permanently, becoming part of local communities and embracing Italian culture.
Here are some of the most famous international celebrities who have made Italy their home—or at least spend a significant part of their lives there.
George Clooney – Lake Como’s Most Famous Resident
Perhaps no celebrity is more closely associated with Italy than George Clooney.
In 2002, Clooney purchased the historic Villa Oleandra in the picturesque village of Laglio on Lake Como. Since then, the villa has become one of Italy’s most famous celebrity homes.
Although Clooney spends time in both Europe and the United States, Lake Como remains one of his favorite places. He has often spoken about how Italy changed his life, praising the slower pace, excellent food, and warm local community.
His presence has significantly increased international tourism around Lake Como.
Sting – A Tuscan Vineyard Owner
Sting and his wife Trudie Styler own the magnificent Il Palagio estate near Figline Valdarno in Tuscany.
The couple purchased the historic property in the late 1990s and transformed it into a working vineyard and organic farm.
Today, they produce award-winning wines, olive oil, and honey while frequently welcoming guests to the estate.
Sting has often described Tuscany as one of the happiest places in his life.
Helen Mirren – Living in Puglia
Academy Award-winning actress Helen Mirren and her husband, director Taylor Hackford, own a restored farmhouse in Puglia.
Unlike many celebrity homes hidden behind high walls, their property blends into the countryside near the Salento region.
Mirren has embraced the local lifestyle, often sharing stories about growing vegetables, cooking Italian food, and enjoying the peaceful rhythm of southern Italy.
Francis Ford Coppola – Basilicata Roots
Francis Ford Coppola has deep Italian ancestry, with family roots in Basilicata.
Although best known for The Godfather trilogy, Coppola has invested heavily in southern Italy, restoring historic buildings and supporting cultural projects connected with his family’s homeland.
He frequently visits Italy and has helped promote tourism in the region.
Colin Firth – Umbria
Colin Firth spent many years living in Umbria with his former Italian wife, film producer Livia Giuggioli.
The couple restored a beautiful country house surrounded by olive groves, becoming active supporters of sustainable agriculture and local environmental initiatives.
Although their personal lives later changed, Firth’s connection with Italy remains strong.
Meryl Streep – Frequent Visitor to Umbria
Meryl Streep has long maintained close ties with Umbria, where she has owned property and spent vacations away from Hollywood.
She has often praised Italy’s artistic heritage and relaxed lifestyle.
Ed Sheeran – Loves Italy
Ed Sheeran has repeatedly expressed his love for Italy and reportedly purchased property in Umbria.
The singer frequently spends holidays in the Italian countryside, enjoying privacy far from the spotlight.
He has also performed at numerous concerts throughout Italy.
Madonna – Sicily and Tuscany Retreats
Madonna has Sicilian ancestry through her father’s family and has long maintained a strong connection with Italy.
She frequently visits Sicily and Tuscany, celebrating birthdays and family gatherings there while exploring her ancestral roots.
Richard Gere – Tuscany Enthusiast
Richard Gere has spent considerable time in Tuscany over the years.
Although he primarily resides elsewhere, he has often described the region as one of his favorite places in Europe thanks to its landscapes, cuisine, and culture.
Donatella Versace – Lake Maggiore
Donatella Versace owns an elegant villa overlooking Lake Maggiore.
While born in Italy rather than moving there, she represents the continuing attraction that Italy’s lakes have for internationally renowned personalities.
Mick Hucknall – Sicily
Mick Hucknall, lead singer of Simply Red, owns a large estate in Sicily.
He has invested in wine production and often speaks about Sicily’s extraordinary food, history, and welcoming people.
Gérard Depardieu – An Italian Lifestyle
French actor Gérard Depardieu has owned vineyards and properties in Italy for many years.
He regularly spends extended periods in the country and has become a passionate supporter of Italian gastronomy and wine.
Daniel Day-Lewis – A Quiet Life in Italy
Daniel Day-Lewis has lived for long periods in Italy, particularly in Umbria.
Known for valuing privacy, the Oscar-winning actor enjoys the peaceful rural lifestyle and has largely stayed away from Hollywood between film projects.
Jeremy Irons – Tuscany
Jeremy Irons owns a home in Tuscany and frequently spends time there.
He has praised Italy’s architecture, landscapes, and traditional craftsmanship.
Why Celebrities Love Living in Italy
Several factors explain Italy’s enduring appeal:
- Exceptional food and wine
- Mild Mediterranean climate
- Historic cities and villages
- Greater privacy than many celebrity hotspots
- Beautiful countryside and coastlines
- Rich cultural heritage
- Slower pace of life
- High-quality locally produced food
- Access to world-class art and architecture
Many celebrities say that Italy allows them to enjoy a more normal daily life than they can in cities like Los Angeles or London.
The Most Popular Celebrity Regions
Different regions attract different types of famous residents.
Lake Como remains the top destination for Hollywood stars seeking luxury villas with privacy and spectacular scenery.
Tuscany attracts actors, musicians, and entrepreneurs interested in vineyards, historic farmhouses, and country estates.
Umbria offers a quieter alternative with medieval hill towns and lush landscapes.
Puglia has become increasingly fashionable among celebrities looking for authenticity, beautiful beaches, and traditional masserie.
Sicily appeals to stars with Italian ancestry and those drawn to its dramatic landscapes, history, and cuisine.
Celebrity Tourism in Italy
Celebrity homes have become attractions in their own right. Visitors flock to places like Lake Como hoping to catch a glimpse of George Clooney, while wine enthusiasts visit Sting’s estate in Tuscany. However, most famous residents appreciate Italy precisely because locals generally respect their privacy, allowing them to enjoy everyday life with relatively little intrusion.
Final Thoughts
Italy continues to be one of the world’s most desirable destinations for celebrities seeking more than just a holiday. Whether restoring centuries-old farmhouses, producing wine, or simply enjoying quiet evenings in medieval villages, these famous residents have discovered that the true luxury of Italy lies not only in its landscapes but also in its culture, community, and timeless way of life.
For many international stars, moving to Italy represents a lifestyle choice centered on quality of life, authenticity, and the enduring charm of la dolce vita.