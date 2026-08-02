Celebrities That Moved to Italy: Famous People Who Chose La Dolce Vita

Italy has always attracted artists, writers, filmmakers, and celebrities from around the world. From the rolling vineyards of Tuscany to the glamorous shores of Lake Como and the colorful villages of Puglia, the country offers a lifestyle that many famous people find irresistible.

Some celebrities have purchased luxurious villas as vacation homes, while others have relocated permanently, becoming part of local communities and embracing Italian culture.

Here are some of the most famous international celebrities who have made Italy their home—or at least spend a significant part of their lives there.

George Clooney – Lake Como’s Most Famous Resident

Perhaps no celebrity is more closely associated with Italy than George Clooney.

In 2002, Clooney purchased the historic Villa Oleandra in the picturesque village of Laglio on Lake Como. Since then, the villa has become one of Italy’s most famous celebrity homes.

Although Clooney spends time in both Europe and the United States, Lake Como remains one of his favorite places. He has often spoken about how Italy changed his life, praising the slower pace, excellent food, and warm local community.

His presence has significantly increased international tourism around Lake Como.

Sting – A Tuscan Vineyard Owner

Sting and his wife Trudie Styler own the magnificent Il Palagio estate near Figline Valdarno in Tuscany.

The couple purchased the historic property in the late 1990s and transformed it into a working vineyard and organic farm.

Today, they produce award-winning wines, olive oil, and honey while frequently welcoming guests to the estate.

Sting has often described Tuscany as one of the happiest places in his life.

Helen Mirren – Living in Puglia