The Most Popular Scooters and Motorcycles in Italy: Best-Selling Models and Why Italians Love Them

Italy is one of the world’s true motorcycle capitals. From the bustling streets of Rome and Milan to the winding mountain roads of the Dolomites and the scenic coastal highways of Sicily, two-wheeled transportation is deeply embedded in Italian culture.
Scooters remain the preferred choice for urban commuting thanks to their practicality, fuel efficiency, and ease of parking, while motorcycles appeal to riders seeking performance, touring comfort, and weekend adventures.
Italy is also home to some of the world’s most legendary motorcycle manufacturers, including Ducati, Moto Guzzi, Aprilia, MV Agusta, Piaggio, and Vespa. Combined with a strong passion for riding, this has created one of Europe’s largest motorcycle markets.
Here’s a look at the scooters and motorcycles that Italians buy and ride the most.
Why Scooters Are So Popular in Italy
Several factors explain why scooters dominate Italian cities.
- Historic city centers have narrow streets.
- Parking space is limited.
- Fuel prices are among Europe’s highest.
- Many commuters travel relatively short distances.
- Mild weather allows year-round riding in much of the country.
A scooter often gets across town faster than a car, making it the ideal daily vehicle for millions of Italians.
Vespa GTS 300
Originally introduced in 1946, the Vespa has become a symbol of Italian design recognized worldwide. Among modern models, the GTS 300 is one of the country’s favorite premium scooters.
Why Italians Love It
- Timeless styling
- Powerful 278 cc engine
- Excellent city performance
- Comfortable for two riders
- High resale value
- Premium build quality
Many owners use the GTS for both commuting and weekend rides along Italy’s scenic coastlines.
Honda SH125i and SH150i
The SH combines practicality with exceptional reliability.
Key Features
- Large 16-inch wheels
- Excellent fuel economy
- Low maintenance costs
- Spacious under-seat storage
- Agile handling
You’ll find thousands of Honda SH scooters parked outside offices, universities, train stations, and cafés throughout Italy.
Piaggio Liberty
Available in 50 cc and 125 cc versions, it offers affordability without sacrificing quality.
Advantages
- Lightweight
- Easy to ride
- Excellent fuel efficiency
- Low insurance costs
- Affordable purchase price
It is one of Italy’s most common entry-level scooters.
Piaggio Beverly
Its larger engine options make it suitable for commuting on highways while remaining practical in city traffic.
Popular versions include:
- Beverly 300
- Beverly 400
Owners appreciate its stability, comfort, and generous luggage capacity.
Yamaha XMAX 300
It offers motorcycle-like comfort with scooter convenience.
Highlights
- Excellent wind protection
- Large storage compartment
- Comfortable seat
- Highway capability
- Sporty handling
Many commuters who travel between suburbs and city centers choose the XMAX.
Honda Forza 350
Its combination of comfort, technology, and efficiency has made it one of Italy’s fastest-growing premium scooters.
Features include:
- Electric windscreen
- Traction control
- Smart key
- LED lighting
- Excellent fuel economy
The Most Popular Motorcycles in Italy
While scooters dominate city streets, motorcycles remain extremely popular for touring, sport riding, and leisure.
Italian riders enjoy some of Europe’s finest mountain roads, making motorcycles an attractive choice for weekend adventures.
BMW R 1300 GS
The BMW R 1300 GS has become one of Italy’s best-selling large motorcycles thanks to its versatility.
Owners use it for:
- Alpine touring
- Long-distance travel
- Daily commuting
- Off-road excursions
Its comfort and technology have made it a favorite across Europe.
Ducati Multistrada V4
It offers:
- Adaptive cruise control
- Advanced electronics
- Powerful V4 engine
- Excellent touring capability
Many riders consider it Italy’s flagship adventure motorcycle.
Ducati Monster
Its appeal comes from:
- Lightweight chassis
- Strong performance
- Italian styling
- Everyday usability
It attracts both experienced riders and newcomers upgrading from smaller motorcycles.
Moto Guzzi V85 TT
The V85 TT blends classic styling with modern adventure capabilities.
Its signature transverse V-twin engine gives it a distinctive character that appeals to enthusiasts seeking something uniquely Italian.
Yamaha MT-07
Italian riders appreciate:
- Affordable pricing
- Excellent reliability
- Easy handling
- Strong twin-cylinder engine
It is particularly popular among younger riders.
Honda Africa Twin
The Honda Africa Twin competes directly with the BMW GS and Ducati Multistrada.
Its strengths include:
- Proven reliability
- Comfortable ergonomics
- Excellent off-road ability
- Long-distance comfort
Aprilia RS 457
Manufactured by one of Italy’s premier motorcycle brands, it offers:
- Lightweight chassis
- Sharp handling
- Modern electronics
- Aggressive styling
It has become a popular choice for riders with A2 licences as well as those seeking an accessible entry into the world of sport bikes.
Benelli TRK 702
Reasons for its success include:
- Competitive price
- Comfortable ergonomics
- Touring capability
- Attractive styling
- Good value for money
Italian Motorcycle Brands That Define the Industry
Italy has produced some of the world’s most influential motorcycle manufacturers.
|Brand
|Founded
|Known For
|Vespa
|1946
|Classic scooters
|Piaggio
|1884
|Scooters and mobility
|Ducati
|1926
|Sport and performance motorcycles
|Moto Guzzi
|1921
|Touring and heritage motorcycles
|Aprilia
|1945
|Racing and sport bikes
|MV Agusta
|1945
|Premium superbikes
|Benelli
|1911
|Adventure and touring motorcycles
Choosing the Right Bike in Italy
The ideal choice depends largely on where and how you ride.
Best for City Commuting
- Honda SH125i
- Piaggio Liberty
- Vespa GTS
- Piaggio Beverly
Best for Highway Travel
- Yamaha XMAX
- Honda Forza
- BMW R 1300 GS
Best for Weekend Touring
- Ducati Multistrada V4
- Honda Africa Twin
- Moto Guzzi V85 TT
- Benelli TRK 702
Best Sport Motorcycle
- Ducati Monster
- Aprilia RS 457
Trends Shaping Italy’s Motorcycle Market
Several trends are influencing the Italian market:
- Growing demand for adventure motorcycles capable of both touring and light off-road riding.
- Continued popularity of premium scooters with advanced safety features and connected technology.
- Increased interest in smaller-displacement motorcycles that can be ridden with A2 licences.
- Expansion of electric scooters in major cities, although petrol-powered models continue to dominate sales.
- Greater emphasis on fuel efficiency, low emissions, and rider assistance systems such as ABS, traction control, and smartphone connectivity.
Final Thoughts
Scooters and motorcycles remain an integral part of everyday life in Italy. For city dwellers, models such as the Vespa GTS, Honda SH, Piaggio Liberty, and Yamaha XMAX provide an unbeatable combination of convenience and efficiency. Meanwhile, touring enthusiasts continue to gravitate toward adventure motorcycles like the BMW R 1300 GS, Ducati Multistrada V4, Honda Africa Twin, and Moto Guzzi V85 TT, which are perfectly suited to exploring Italy’s diverse landscapes.
Whether weaving through medieval city streets, crossing Alpine mountain passes, or cruising along the Mediterranean coast, Italy offers some of the world’s finest riding experiences—and the country’s most popular two-wheelers reflect that rich tradition of style, engineering, and passion.