The Most Popular Scooters and Motorcycles in Italy: Best-Selling Models and Why Italians Love Them

Italy is one of the world’s true motorcycle capitals. From the bustling streets of Rome and Milan to the winding mountain roads of the Dolomites and the scenic coastal highways of Sicily, two-wheeled transportation is deeply embedded in Italian culture.

Scooters remain the preferred choice for urban commuting thanks to their practicality, fuel efficiency, and ease of parking, while motorcycles appeal to riders seeking performance, touring comfort, and weekend adventures.

Italy is also home to some of the world’s most legendary motorcycle manufacturers, including Ducati, Moto Guzzi, Aprilia, MV Agusta, Piaggio, and Vespa. Combined with a strong passion for riding, this has created one of Europe’s largest motorcycle markets.

Here’s a look at the scooters and motorcycles that Italians buy and ride the most.

Why Scooters Are So Popular in Italy

Several factors explain why scooters dominate Italian cities.

Historic city centers have narrow streets.

Parking space is limited.

Fuel prices are among Europe’s highest.

Many commuters travel relatively short distances.

Mild weather allows year-round riding in much of the country.

A scooter often gets across town faster than a car, making it the ideal daily vehicle for millions of Italians.

Vespa GTS 300

The Vespa is more than transportation—it’s an Italian icon.

Originally introduced in 1946, the Vespa has become a symbol of Italian design recognized worldwide. Among modern models, the GTS 300 is one of the country’s favorite premium scooters.

Why Italians Love It

Timeless styling

Powerful 278 cc engine

Excellent city performance

Comfortable for two riders

High resale value

Premium build quality

Many owners use the GTS for both commuting and weekend rides along Italy’s scenic coastlines.

Honda SH125i and SH150i

For years, the Honda SH series has consistently ranked among Italy’s best-selling scooters.

The SH combines practicality with exceptional reliability.

Key Features

Large 16-inch wheels

Excellent fuel economy

Low maintenance costs

Spacious under-seat storage

Agile handling

You’ll find thousands of Honda SH scooters parked outside offices, universities, train stations, and cafés throughout Italy.

Piaggio Liberty

The Piaggio Liberty is especially popular among young riders and new scooter owners.

Available in 50 cc and 125 cc versions, it offers affordability without sacrificing quality.

Advantages

Lightweight

Easy to ride

Excellent fuel efficiency

Low insurance costs

Affordable purchase price

It is one of Italy’s most common entry-level scooters.

Piaggio Beverly

The Beverly bridges the gap between urban scooters and touring motorcycles.

Its larger engine options make it suitable for commuting on highways while remaining practical in city traffic.

Popular versions include:

Beverly 300

Beverly 400

Owners appreciate its stability, comfort, and generous luggage capacity.

Yamaha XMAX 300

The Yamaha XMAX is one of Italy’s favorite maxi-scooters.

It offers motorcycle-like comfort with scooter convenience.

Highlights

Excellent wind protection

Large storage compartment

Comfortable seat

Highway capability

Sporty handling

Many commuters who travel between suburbs and city centers choose the XMAX.

Honda Forza 350

The Honda Forza competes directly with the Yamaha XMAX.

Its combination of comfort, technology, and efficiency has made it one of Italy’s fastest-growing premium scooters.

Features include:

Electric windscreen

Traction control

Smart key

LED lighting

Excellent fuel economy

The Most Popular Motorcycles in Italy

While scooters dominate city streets, motorcycles remain extremely popular for touring, sport riding, and leisure.

Italian riders enjoy some of Europe’s finest mountain roads, making motorcycles an attractive choice for weekend adventures.

BMW R 1300 GS

Adventure motorcycles have exploded in popularity.

The BMW R 1300 GS has become one of Italy’s best-selling large motorcycles thanks to its versatility.

Owners use it for:

Alpine touring

Long-distance travel

Daily commuting

Off-road excursions

Its comfort and technology have made it a favorite across Europe.

Ducati Multistrada V4

Built in Bologna, the Ducati Multistrada V4 combines Italian performance with long-distance comfort.

It offers:

Adaptive cruise control

Advanced electronics

Powerful V4 engine

Excellent touring capability

Many riders consider it Italy’s flagship adventure motorcycle.

Ducati Monster

The Ducati Monster has remained one of Italy’s most beloved naked motorcycles for more than three decades.

Its appeal comes from:

Lightweight chassis

Strong performance

Italian styling

Everyday usability

It attracts both experienced riders and newcomers upgrading from smaller motorcycles.

Moto Guzzi V85 TT

Moto Guzzi is Italy’s oldest continuously operating motorcycle manufacturer.

The V85 TT blends classic styling with modern adventure capabilities.

Its signature transverse V-twin engine gives it a distinctive character that appeals to enthusiasts seeking something uniquely Italian.

Yamaha MT-07

The MT-07 remains one of Europe’s most successful middleweight motorcycles.

Italian riders appreciate:

Affordable pricing

Excellent reliability

Easy handling

Strong twin-cylinder engine

It is particularly popular among younger riders.

Honda Africa Twin

Adventure touring continues to grow in popularity.

The Honda Africa Twin competes directly with the BMW GS and Ducati Multistrada.

Its strengths include:

Proven reliability

Comfortable ergonomics

Excellent off-road ability

Long-distance comfort

Aprilia RS 457

Among younger riders, the Aprilia RS 457 has quickly become one of the most exciting sport motorcycles available.

Manufactured by one of Italy’s premier motorcycle brands, it offers:

Lightweight chassis

Sharp handling

Modern electronics

Aggressive styling

It has become a popular choice for riders with A2 licences as well as those seeking an accessible entry into the world of sport bikes.

Benelli TRK 702

The Benelli TRK series has surprised the market by becoming one of Italy’s best-selling adventure motorcycles.

Reasons for its success include:

Competitive price

Comfortable ergonomics

Touring capability

Attractive styling

Good value for money

Italian Motorcycle Brands That Define the Industry

Italy has produced some of the world’s most influential motorcycle manufacturers.

Brand Founded Known For Vespa 1946 Classic scooters Piaggio 1884 Scooters and mobility Ducati 1926 Sport and performance motorcycles Moto Guzzi 1921 Touring and heritage motorcycles Aprilia 1945 Racing and sport bikes MV Agusta 1945 Premium superbikes Benelli 1911 Adventure and touring motorcycles

Choosing the Right Bike in Italy

The ideal choice depends largely on where and how you ride.

Best for City Commuting

Honda SH125i

Piaggio Liberty

Vespa GTS

Piaggio Beverly

Best for Highway Travel

Yamaha XMAX

Honda Forza

BMW R 1300 GS

Best for Weekend Touring

Ducati Multistrada V4

Honda Africa Twin

Moto Guzzi V85 TT

Benelli TRK 702

Best Sport Motorcycle

Ducati Monster

Aprilia RS 457

Trends Shaping Italy’s Motorcycle Market

Several trends are influencing the Italian market:

Growing demand for adventure motorcycles capable of both touring and light off-road riding.

Continued popularity of premium scooters with advanced safety features and connected technology.

Increased interest in smaller-displacement motorcycles that can be ridden with A2 licences.

Expansion of electric scooters in major cities, although petrol-powered models continue to dominate sales.

Greater emphasis on fuel efficiency, low emissions, and rider assistance systems such as ABS, traction control, and smartphone connectivity.

Final Thoughts

Scooters and motorcycles remain an integral part of everyday life in Italy. For city dwellers, models such as the Vespa GTS, Honda SH, Piaggio Liberty, and Yamaha XMAX provide an unbeatable combination of convenience and efficiency. Meanwhile, touring enthusiasts continue to gravitate toward adventure motorcycles like the BMW R 1300 GS, Ducati Multistrada V4, Honda Africa Twin, and Moto Guzzi V85 TT, which are perfectly suited to exploring Italy’s diverse landscapes.

Whether weaving through medieval city streets, crossing Alpine mountain passes, or cruising along the Mediterranean coast, Italy offers some of the world’s finest riding experiences—and the country’s most popular two-wheelers reflect that rich tradition of style, engineering, and passion.