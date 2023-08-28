italy posters
Ciao Toto Cutugno

Toto Cutugno was an Italian singer-songwriter and composer. He has been active in the music industry since the early 1970s and has released over 20 albums. He was best known for his international hit singles “L’Italiano” (1983) and “Serenata” (1990).

Cutugno was born in Fosdinovo, Italy, in 1943. He began his musical career in the early 1970s as a member of the band Toto & Tati. The band released two albums before disbanding in 1976. Cutugno then embarked on a solo career.

Cutugno’s first solo album, “Albatross”, was released in 1976. The album was a commercial success in Italy and helped to establish Cutugno as a solo artist. He released several more albums in the late 1970s and early 1980s, including “Voglio l’anima” (1978) and “Solo” (1981).

In 1983, Cutugno released the single “L’Italiano”. The song became a huge international hit, reaching number one in many countries. It is considered one of the most popular Italian songs of all time.

Cutugno continued to release successful albums throughout the 1980s and 1990s. He also represented Italy in the Eurovision Song Contest three times, winning the competition in 1990 with the song “Insieme: 1992”.

In recent years, Cutugno has continued to tour and release new music. He remains one of the most popular Italian singers in the world.

In addition to his singing career, Cutugno was also a successful composer. He has written songs for many other artists, including Al Bano & Romina Power, Johnny Hallyday, and Julio Iglesias. He has also composed music for films and television shows.

Cutugno was a talented singer, songwriter, and composer. He has had a long and successful career in the music industry. He was one of the most popular Italian singers in the world and his music is loved by people all over the globe.

Here are some of Toto Cutugno’s most popular songs:

  • “L’Italiano” (1983)
  • “Serenata” (1990)
  • “Insieme: 1992” (1990)
  • “Solo” (1981)
  • “Voglio l’anima” (1978)
  • “Ti amo” (1978)
  • “Gli amori” (1980)
  • “Soli” (1983)
  • “Figli d’Italia” (1984)
  • “Senza parole” (1986)
  • “Toto Cutugno” (1990)

Listen to Toto Cutugno on YouTube.

Cutugno was a true Italian icon. His music is a celebration of Italian culture and identity. He was a talented singer, songwriter, and composer who has entertained people all over the world for many years.

Toto Cutugno passed away on August 22, 2023 after battling a long illness.

