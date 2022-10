Top Italian songs of all time

What are the most beautiful Italian songs? Click here to listen and watch videos of the most beautiful songs in the past 60 years or so.

A guide to the most beautiful and famous Italian songs

Click to watch the video @youtube. The list is in random order.

Top Italian songs in albums

Whether you’re new to the songs of Italy or familiar with them, our selection of compilations on CD or MP3, contains the top Italian songs by the original artists, and we think they should be on any Italian music lover’s collection. We have also included recent albums from the Sanremo Festival of the Italian Song, the most popular annual music competition in Italy.