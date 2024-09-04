Italy has a rich cinematic heritage, known for its neorealism, art-house films, and world-renowned directors. In the 21st century, a new generation of male actors has emerged, blending the country’s traditional flair with modern sensibilities. These actors have not only captivated Italian audiences but have also gained international recognition, contributing significantly to contemporary cinema. Here’s a look at the top 10 male actors in Italy of the 21st century.

1. Toni Servillo

Toni Servillo is undoubtedly one of the most revered actors in contemporary Italian cinema. Born in 1959, he became internationally renowned through his collaborations with director Paolo Sorrentino. Servillo’s performances in “The Great Beauty” (2013), which won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, and “Il Divo” (2008), where he portrayed Italian politician Giulio Andreotti, showcase his extraordinary range and depth. His ability to embody complex characters with subtlety and precision has made him a fixture in both Italian and global cinema.

2. Pierfrancesco Favino

Pierfrancesco Favino is another powerhouse in Italian cinema, known for his versatility across genres. Born in 1969, Favino has delivered compelling performances in films like “Romanzo Criminale” (2005), “Angel of Evil” (2010), and the biographical drama “Hammamet” (2020), where his portrayal of former Italian Prime Minister Bettino Craxi was widely acclaimed. Favino’s work has also crossed over into Hollywood, with roles in films like “World War Z” (2013) and “Rush” (2013).

3. Luca Marinelli

Luca Marinelli, born in 1984, is a rising star in Italian cinema, known for his intense and transformative performances. His breakthrough came with the film “The Great Beauty” (2013), but it was his role as the enigmatic Cesare in “They Call Me Jeeg” (2015) that established him as one of Italy’s most exciting young actors. Marinelli won the prestigious Volpi Cup for Best Actor at the Venice Film Festival for his portrayal of Martin Eden in the 2019 film of the same name, cementing his reputation as a leading figure in modern Italian cinema.

4. Alessandro Borghi

Alessandro Borghi, born in 1986, has rapidly ascended to prominence with his intense and emotionally charged performances. He gained widespread attention with his role in “Suburra” (2015), which was later adapted into a successful Netflix series. Borghi’s portrayal of Stefano Cucchi in “On My Skin” (2018), a harrowing true story of police brutality, earned him critical acclaim and numerous awards, highlighting his commitment to challenging and socially relevant roles.

5. Riccardo Scamarcio

Riccardo Scamarcio, born in 1979, has been a prominent figure in Italian cinema since the early 2000s. He first gained fame with the romantic drama “Tre metri sopra il cielo” (2004) and has since evolved into a versatile actor with roles in films like “Romanzo Criminale” (2005) and “John Wick: Chapter 2” (2017). Scamarcio’s brooding charm and ability to navigate between mainstream and art-house cinema have made him a favorite among both audiences and critics.

6. Elio Germano

Elio Germano, born in 1980, is widely regarded as one of the finest actors of his generation. He has won numerous awards for his powerful performances, including the Best Actor award at the Cannes Film Festival for “La Nostra Vita” (2010). Germano is known for his commitment to portraying characters with emotional depth and complexity, as seen in films like “Il Giovane Favoloso” (2014), where he played the Italian poet Giacomo Leopardi, and “Hidden Away” (2020), a biopic about the Italian artist Antonio Ligabue.

7. Valerio Mastandrea

Valerio Mastandrea, born in 1972, is a multi-talented actor, director, and screenwriter. He has been a significant presence in Italian cinema for decades, known for his roles in films like “Perfect Strangers” (2016) and “The First Beautiful Thing” (2010). Mastandrea’s ability to portray everyday characters with authenticity and humor has endeared him to audiences, making him a stalwart of Italian film and television.

8. Stefano Accorsi

Stefano Accorsi, born in 1971, has had a long and successful career in Italian cinema. He became famous in the late 1990s with films like “Jack Frusciante Has Left the Band” (1996) and “The Last Kiss” (2001). In the 21st century, Accorsi has continued to impress with his performances in “The Italian Race” (2016) and “1992” (2015), a political drama series where he also served as a co-creator. Accorsi’s charm and versatility have kept him at the forefront of Italian cinema for over two decades.

9. Marco Giallini

Marco Giallini, born in 1963, is known for his distinctive presence and ability to tackle both comedic and dramatic roles with equal flair. He has starred in a variety of films, including the popular comedy “Perfect Strangers” (2016) and the crime drama “ACAB – All Cops Are Bastards” (2012). Giallini’s ability to bring a unique blend of intensity and humor to his characters has made him one of Italy’s most respected and beloved actors.

10. Claudio Santamaria

Claudio Santamaria, born in 1974, has been a steady force in Italian cinema, known for his diverse roles in both film and television. He gained international attention for his role in “Romanzo Criminale” (2005) and further solidified his status with the superhero film “They Call Me Jeeg” (2015), where he played the reluctant hero Enzo Ceccotti. Santamaria’s ability to move between different genres and his dedication to his craft have made him a standout actor in 21st-century Italian cinema.

These ten actors represent the pinnacle of Italian male acting talent in the 21st century. Their contributions have not only enriched Italian cinema but have also resonated with audiences worldwide, proving that Italy remains a powerhouse of cinematic artistry. Whether through intense dramas, historical epics, or innovative genre films, these actors continue to shape the landscape of contemporary Italian cinema.