Top Ten Italian Actresses of the 21st Century

Italy has produced some of the world’s most talented actresses. In the 21st century, a new generation of Italian actresses has emerged, capturing the hearts of audiences both in Italy and internationally. Below is a list of the top ten Italian actresses who have made significant contributions to cinema in the 21st century.

1. Monica Bellucci

Monica Bellucci is undoubtedly one of the most internationally recognized Italian actress of the 21st century. Known for her stunning beauty and compelling performances, Bellucci has starred in a wide range of films, from Italian cinema to Hollywood blockbusters. Notable works include “Malèna” (2000), “The Matrix Reloaded” (2003), and “The Passion of the Christ” (2004). Her role as a Bond girl in “Spectre” (2015) further cemented her status as an international icon.

2. Paola Cortellesi

A versatile actress known for her comedic timing as well as her dramatic roles, Paola Cortellesi has become a household name in Italy. With a career spanning film, television, and stage, Cortellesi has won numerous awards, including the David di Donatello Award for Best Actress for her role in “Nessuno mi può giudicare” (2011). Her ability to effortlessly switch between comedy and drama has made her one of Italy’s most beloved actresses.

3. Margherita Buy

Margherita Buy is one of the most respected actresses in Italian cinema, known for her sensitive and nuanced performances. She has won multiple David di Donatello Awards, including for her roles in “The Ignorant Fairies” (2001) and “Days and Clouds” (2007). Buy often portrays complex, emotionally rich characters, making her a favorite among critics and audiences alike.

4. Alba Rohrwacher

Alba Rohrwacher has emerged as one of Italy’s most talented actresses, known for her work in independent films as well as mainstream cinema. With her distinctive look and intense performances, she has become a fixture in European cinema. Rohrwacher has been praised for her roles in films like “I Am Love” (2009), “The Wonders” (2014), and “Daughter of Mine” (2018). Her collaboration with director Alice Rohrwacher, her sister, has been particularly acclaimed.

5. Valeria Golino

Valeria Golino, who gained international fame in the 1980s and 1990s, continues to be a significant figure in Italian cinema in the 21st century. Known for her roles in films like “Rain Man” (1988), Golino has seamlessly transitioned between Italian and American cinema. More recently, she has been celebrated for her performances in “Respiro” (2002), “Honey” (2013), and “The Blue Eyes” (2021).

6. Jasmine Trinca

Jasmine Trinca has quickly established herself as one of Italy’s most promising young actresses. Since her debut in “The Son’s Room” (2001), which won the Palme d’Or at Cannes, Trinca has delivered a series of powerful performances in films such as “Miele” (2013) and “Fortunata” (2017). Her portrayal of strong, independent women has made her a standout talent in contemporary Italian cinema.

7. Sabrina Ferilli

Sabrina Ferilli is a well-known actress and television personality in Italy, with a career that spans several decades. In the 21st century, she has continued to shine, particularly with her role in “The Great Beauty” (2013), which won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. Ferilli’s charisma and talent have kept her at the forefront of Italian entertainment.

8. Asia Argento

Asia Argento, the daughter of legendary horror director Dario Argento, is a multi-talented actress, director, and singer. Known for her edgy and unconventional roles, Argento has appeared in films such as “The Stendhal Syndrome” (1996), “xXx” (2002), and “Scarlet Diva” (2000), which she also directed. In the 21st century, Argento has remained a provocative and influential figure in Italian and international cinema.

9. Cristiana Capotondi

Cristiana Capotondi is a versatile actress who has made a name for herself in both film and television. She gained widespread recognition with her role in “Notte prima degli esami” (2006), and has since starred in a variety of films, from romantic comedies to serious dramas. Her performances in “The Mafia Kills Only in Summer” (2013) and “Nome di donna” (2018) have been particularly well-received.

10. Valeria Bruni Tedeschi

Valeria Bruni Tedeschi is an accomplished actress and filmmaker, known for her deeply emotional and introspective performances. She has appeared in films such as “Côte d’Azur” (2005) and “A Castle in Italy” (2013), the latter of which she also directed. Bruni Tedeschi’s work often explores themes of family, identity, and personal struggle, making her a distinctive voice in contemporary cinema.

These actresses represent the best of Italian cinema in the 21st century, bringing a mix of beauty, talent, and depth to their performances. Through their work, they have not only contributed to the rich tradition of Italian film but have also made a significant impact on international cinema.