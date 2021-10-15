Rosaries Made in Italy

The Holy Rosary, also known as the Dominican Rosary, or simply the Rosary, refers to a set of prayers used in the Catholic Church and to the string of knots or beads used to count the component prayers. When referring to the prayer, the word is usually capitalized (“the Rosary”, as is customary for other names of prayers, such as “the Lord’s Prayer”, and “the Hail Mary”); when referring to the beads, it is written with a lower-case initial letter (“a rosary bead”). Read more.

Large Clear Multi-Faceted Cut Italian Rosary Beads - Made in Italy
eBay
Large Clear Multi-Faceted Cut Italian Rosary Beads - Made in Italy
$12.99
Rose Bud Bead Silver-tone Finger Rosary, Made in Italy
eBay
Rose Bud Bead Silver-tone Finger Rosary, Made in Italy
$8.99
Mysteries of Light Pearl Bead Rosary Beads with Leather Pouch, Made in Italy
eBay
Mysteries of Light Pearl Bead Rosary Beads with Leather Pouch, Made in Italy
$12.99
NEW MADE IN ITALY WHITE GLASS BEAD COMMUNION ROSARY GIFT IN SILVER METAL BOX
eBay
NEW MADE IN ITALY WHITE GLASS BEAD COMMUNION ROSARY GIFT IN SILVER METAL BOX
$22.00
NEW LOVELY MADE IN ITALY RUBY RED & GOLD "MEDIEVAL" GLASS BEAD ROSARY
eBay
NEW LOVELY MADE IN ITALY RUBY RED & GOLD "MEDIEVAL" GLASS BEAD ROSARY
$22.00
Sacred Heart Red Italian AB Crystal Rosary Beads-FREE Pin-Stamped Made in Italy
eBay
Sacred Heart Red Italian AB Crystal Rosary Beads-FREE Pin-Stamped Made in Italy
$14.99
Genuine Coco And 925 Sterling Silver Made In Italy Rosary Cross Necklace
eBay
Genuine Coco And 925 Sterling Silver Made In Italy Rosary Cross Necklace
$64.00
Vintage Rosary Made In Italy Blue Glass Crystal Cut Beads
eBay
Vintage Rosary Made In Italy Blue Glass Crystal Cut Beads
$19.99
Murano Style Italian Glass Rosary Beads, Made in Italy
eBay
Murano Style Italian Glass Rosary Beads, Made in Italy
$14.99
Sterling Silver Rosary - Made in Italy - Bonus St Anthony Relic Medal
eBay
Sterling Silver Rosary - Made in Italy - Bonus St Anthony Relic Medal
$52.00
Murano Style Italian Glass Rosary Beads, Made in Italy
eBay
Murano Style Italian Glass Rosary Beads, Made in Italy
$14.99
Joyful Mysteries Blue Italian Crystal Rosary Beads, Stamped Made in Italy
eBay
Joyful Mysteries Blue Italian Crystal Rosary Beads, Stamped Made in Italy
$14.99
St. Rita Rosary Beads and Pendant Made in Italy, Stamped Italy
eBay
St. Rita Rosary Beads and Pendant Made in Italy, Stamped Italy
$14.99
*Vintage* Black Beaded Rosary Made In Italy
eBay
*Vintage* Black Beaded Rosary Made In Italy
$15.55
NEW MADE IN ITALY RED VIOLET PUNTINATO BEAD ROSARY - BEAUTIFUL UNIQUE BEADS
eBay
NEW MADE IN ITALY RED VIOLET PUNTINATO BEAD ROSARY - BEAUTIFUL UNIQUE BEADS
$21.00
NEW BEAUTIFUL MADE IN ITALY HEMATITE BEAD ST MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL ROSARY
eBay
NEW BEAUTIFUL MADE IN ITALY HEMATITE BEAD ST MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL ROSARY
$21.00
Vintage Rosary Made In Italy beautiful Crystal Cut Beads
eBay
Vintage Rosary Made In Italy beautiful Crystal Cut Beads
$19.99
NEW MADE IN ITALY CLEAR AURORA CRYSTAL & SILVER WEDDING RING BRIDE'S ROSARY
eBay
NEW MADE IN ITALY CLEAR AURORA CRYSTAL & SILVER WEDDING RING BRIDE'S ROSARY
$23.00
Vintage Rosary Turquoise Aqua Blue Glass Beads Jesus Mary Made in Italy 17 1/2"
eBay
Vintage Rosary Turquoise Aqua Blue Glass Beads Jesus Mary Made in Italy 17 1/2"
$7.99
Catholic Pro Life Rosary Unborn Fetus Beads Made in Italy AGEI
eBay
Catholic Pro Life Rosary Unborn Fetus Beads Made in Italy AGEI
$40.00
Pocket Rosary, White Faux Pearl Rosary Beads, Made in Italy, Stamped
eBay
Pocket Rosary, White Faux Pearl Rosary Beads, Made in Italy, Stamped
$5.99
Rosary Plastic Blue Made in Italy St. Benedict
eBay
Rosary Plastic Blue Made in Italy St. Benedict
$0.99
Rosary Clear Crystal Beads St Michael Center Made in Italy
eBay
Rosary Clear Crystal Beads St Michael Center Made in Italy
$19.95
Sorrowful Mysteries Red Italian Crystal Rosary Beads, Stamped Made in Italy
eBay
Sorrowful Mysteries Red Italian Crystal Rosary Beads, Stamped Made in Italy
$13.99
AB Aurora Borealis Clear Crystal Rosary Beads, Made in Italy, Vatican Souvenir
eBay
AB Aurora Borealis Clear Crystal Rosary Beads, Made in Italy, Vatican Souvenir
$19.99
Vintage Catholic Rosary-ROMA Terra Delle Catacombe Made in Italy
eBay
Vintage Catholic Rosary-ROMA Terra Delle Catacombe Made in Italy
$19.50
Blush Pink Mother-of-Pearl Italian Rosary Beads, Made in Italy, Stamped Italy
eBay
Blush Pink Mother-of-Pearl Italian Rosary Beads, Made in Italy, Stamped Italy
$8.99
Carved Wood Wall Rosary - Made in Italy - Bonus St Anthony Relic Medal
eBay
Carved Wood Wall Rosary - Made in Italy - Bonus St Anthony Relic Medal
$13.00
Rosary Plastic Green Beads St. Benedict Made in Italy Lot of 25
eBay
Rosary Plastic Green Beads St. Benedict Made in Italy Lot of 25
$16.95
Mysteries of the Light Rosary Made In Italy
eBay
Mysteries of the Light Rosary Made In Italy
$14.99
NEW MADE IN ITALY ROBIN'S EGG BLUE VARIEGATED GLASS BEAD ORNATE ROSARY - LOVELY
eBay
NEW MADE IN ITALY ROBIN'S EGG BLUE VARIEGATED GLASS BEAD ORNATE ROSARY - LOVELY
$22.00
Rosary Plastic Neon Yellow Beads Lourdes Made in Italy Lot of 25
eBay
Rosary Plastic Neon Yellow Beads Lourdes Made in Italy Lot of 25
$16.95
Murano Style Glass Italian Rosary Beads - Made in Italy - Stamped Italy
eBay
Murano Style Glass Italian Rosary Beads - Made in Italy - Stamped Italy
$14.99
Fatima Blue Italian Rosary Beads - Made in Italy - Stamped Italy
eBay
Fatima Blue Italian Rosary Beads - Made in Italy - Stamped Italy
$10.99
Murano Style Glass Italian Rosary Beads - Made in Italy - Stamped Italy
eBay
Murano Style Glass Italian Rosary Beads - Made in Italy - Stamped Italy
$11.99
Silver-plated Rosebud-Shaped Rosary Beads, Vatican Souvenir Rosary,Made in Italy
eBay
Silver-plated Rosebud-Shaped Rosary Beads, Vatican Souvenir Rosary,Made in Italy
$19.99
The Original Pope Francis Cross by Vedele with Red Cord Made in Italy
eBay
The Original Pope Francis Cross by Vedele with Red Cord Made in Italy
$6.95
Vintage Crystal Rosary Beads Catholic Christian Made in Italy
eBay
Vintage Crystal Rosary Beads Catholic Christian Made in Italy
$19.99
2 Vintage Rosaries, Square Millefiore Glass Beads, made in Italy, see desc.
eBay
2 Vintage Rosaries, Square Millefiore Glass Beads, made in Italy, see desc.
$15.99
NEW BEAUTIFUL MADE IN ITALY HEART BEAD ROSARY SILVER & HEMATITE MIRACULOUS
eBay
NEW BEAUTIFUL MADE IN ITALY HEART BEAD ROSARY SILVER & HEMATITE MIRACULOUS
$21.00
UNIQUE Olive Wood Rosary M shaped enameled center~Made in Italy~
eBay
UNIQUE Olive Wood Rosary M shaped enameled center~Made in Italy~
$33.33
15 Beaded Mini Rosary, Made in Italy - Infant of Prague Pray For Us
eBay
15 Beaded Mini Rosary, Made in Italy - Infant of Prague Pray For Us
$15.75
Blue Italian Rosary Beads, Made in Italy, Stamped Italy
eBay
Blue Italian Rosary Beads, Made in Italy, Stamped Italy
$11.99
Rosary Plastic Beads Glow in the Dark Made in Italy Fatima
eBay
Rosary Plastic Beads Glow in the Dark Made in Italy Fatima
$0.99
Silver-plated Pope John Paul Rosebud Rosary Beads,Vatican Souvenir Made in Italy
eBay
Silver-plated Pope John Paul Rosebud Rosary Beads,Vatican Souvenir Made in Italy
$19.99
Vintage Glow In The Dark Catholic Rosary; Large Made in Italy 31" Long
eBay
Vintage Glow In The Dark Catholic Rosary; Large Made in Italy 31" Long
$18.99
Italian Purple Glass Rosary Beads, Made in Italy
eBay
Italian Purple Glass Rosary Beads, Made in Italy
$14.99
Rosary Made In Italy Blue Beaded
eBay
Rosary Made In Italy Blue Beaded
$8.00
Black Heart-Shaped Rosary Beads -Gold-tone- Made in Italy - Stamped Italy
eBay
Black Heart-Shaped Rosary Beads -Gold-tone- Made in Italy - Stamped Italy
$13.99
- 7%
Vintage Made in Italy Extra Strong Black Beaded Rosary Catholic Christian 21"Lgh
eBay
Vintage Made in Italy Extra Strong Black Beaded Rosary Catholic Christian 21"Lgh
$9.10 $9.89 
Italian Aquamarine AB Crystal Rosary Beads, Made in Italy, Vatican Souvenir
eBay
Italian Aquamarine AB Crystal Rosary Beads, Made in Italy, Vatican Souvenir
$19.99
Made In Italy Beautiful Rosary Beads Glass Multi Facets Vatican
eBay
Made In Italy Beautiful Rosary Beads Glass Multi Facets Vatican
$17.99
Amber Italian Rosary Beads, Made in Italy, Stamped Italy
eBay
Amber Italian Rosary Beads, Made in Italy, Stamped Italy
$9.99
Rosary Plastic Red Beads St Benedict Made in Italy Lot of 25
eBay
Rosary Plastic Red Beads St Benedict Made in Italy Lot of 25
$16.95
Vintage Rosary Beads Pink St. Anthony Made in Italy
eBay
Vintage Rosary Beads Pink St. Anthony Made in Italy
$13.98
Beautiful Vintage Aurora Borealis Rosary - Made In Italy
eBay
Beautiful Vintage Aurora Borealis Rosary - Made In Italy
$19.99
AB Aurora Borealis High Quality Red Crystal Bead Rosary Made In Italy
eBay
AB Aurora Borealis High Quality Red Crystal Bead Rosary Made In Italy
$14.99
Blue Italian Crystal Rosary Beads - Stamped Made in Italy
eBay
Blue Italian Crystal Rosary Beads - Stamped Made in Italy
$9.99
Vintage Rosary Beads Made in Italy set of 2
eBay
Vintage Rosary Beads Made in Italy set of 2
$26.95
Clear Multi-Faceted Cut Italian Rosary Beads - Made in Italy - Stamped Italy
eBay
Clear Multi-Faceted Cut Italian Rosary Beads - Made in Italy - Stamped Italy
$10.99
The Seven Sorrows Rosary Chaplet, Genuine Cocoa Beads, Made in Italy
eBay
The Seven Sorrows Rosary Chaplet, Genuine Cocoa Beads, Made in Italy
$14.99
Vintage Rosary Beads Made In Italy 18" Lot of Two White and Blue
eBay
Vintage Rosary Beads Made In Italy 18" Lot of Two White and Blue
$20.99
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Rosary Beads and Pendant Made in Italy, Stamped Italy
eBay
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Rosary Beads and Pendant Made in Italy, Stamped Italy
$12.99
Full Rosary Bracelet "Magnificat Rosalet" Made in Italy by Ghirelli
eBay
Full Rosary Bracelet "Magnificat Rosalet" Made in Italy by Ghirelli
$294.00
Genuine Coca Bead Rosary Beads - Made in Italy - Stamped Italy
eBay
Genuine Coca Bead Rosary Beads - Made in Italy - Stamped Italy
$9.99
Pearlized Italian Glass Rosary Beads, Made in Italy, Vatican Souvenir Rosary
eBay
Pearlized Italian Glass Rosary Beads, Made in Italy, Vatican Souvenir Rosary
$19.99
Creed Jewelry Mary & Jesus on Cross Rosary 22" 7mm Coco Made in Italy
eBay
Creed Jewelry Mary & Jesus on Cross Rosary 22" 7mm Coco Made in Italy
$29.94
Black Heart-Shaped Rosary Beads, Silver-tone - Made in Italy - Stamped Italy
eBay
Black Heart-Shaped Rosary Beads, Silver-tone - Made in Italy - Stamped Italy
$12.99
Vintage CATHOLIC ROSARY - RAINBOW GLASS BEADS Made In Italy 19.5" Long
eBay
Vintage CATHOLIC ROSARY - RAINBOW GLASS BEADS Made In Italy 19.5" Long
$29.99
Pope Benedict Rosary Beads and Rosary Box Made in italy - Stamped Italy
eBay
Pope Benedict Rosary Beads and Rosary Box Made in italy - Stamped Italy
$8.99
Vintage GHIRELLI Aurora Borealis Faceted Bead Rosary Made In Italy
eBay
Vintage GHIRELLI Aurora Borealis Faceted Bead Rosary Made In Italy
$40.43
America Needs Fatima 1917-2017 Blue Beads Rosary Necklace made in Italy
eBay
America Needs Fatima 1917-2017 Blue Beads Rosary Necklace made in Italy
$15.00
NEW MADE IN ITALY GREEN GLASS GOLD "MEDIEVAL" STYLE BEAD ROSARY CHALICE CENTER
eBay
NEW MADE IN ITALY GREEN GLASS GOLD "MEDIEVAL" STYLE BEAD ROSARY CHALICE CENTER
$22.00
VINTAGE PINK ROSARY With Case CATHOLIC Pink Crucifix Made In Italy
eBay
VINTAGE PINK ROSARY With Case CATHOLIC Pink Crucifix Made In Italy
$24.99
Pearl Bead Rosary - Made in Italy - Bonus St Anthony Relic Medal
eBay
Pearl Bead Rosary - Made in Italy - Bonus St Anthony Relic Medal
$7.00
NEW MADE IN ITALY WHITE GLASS PEARL & GOLD PLATED COMMUNION ROSARY GIFT SET
eBay
NEW MADE IN ITALY WHITE GLASS PEARL & GOLD PLATED COMMUNION ROSARY GIFT SET
$20.00
NEW MADE IN ITALY PINK AURORA BOREALIS CRYSTAL BEAD ROSARY W/ LARGE CRUCIFIX
eBay
NEW MADE IN ITALY PINK AURORA BOREALIS CRYSTAL BEAD ROSARY W/ LARGE CRUCIFIX
$22.00
Single Blue Miraculous 1 Inch Centerpieces Metal Rosary Center Made in Italy
eBay
Single Blue Miraculous 1 Inch Centerpieces Metal Rosary Center Made in Italy
$6.48
Seven Sorrows Rosary Chaplet, AB Aurora Borelis Red Crystal Beads Made in Italy
eBay
Seven Sorrows Rosary Chaplet, AB Aurora Borelis Red Crystal Beads Made in Italy
$15.99
Vintage Pocket Finger Rosary - Made In Italy
eBay
Vintage Pocket Finger Rosary - Made In Italy
$24.99
NEW MADE IN ITALY MULTI-COLOR CRYSTAL ROSARY MADONNA OF THE STREETS - GIFT BOX
eBay
NEW MADE IN ITALY MULTI-COLOR CRYSTAL ROSARY MADONNA OF THE STREETS - GIFT BOX
$28.00
NEW MADE IN ITALY EMERALD GREEN AURORA CRYSTAL BEAD LADY OF GRACE ROSARY
eBay
NEW MADE IN ITALY EMERALD GREEN AURORA CRYSTAL BEAD LADY OF GRACE ROSARY
$20.00
VINTAGE LARGE WALL ROSARY Crucifix ALABASTARIET CATHOLIC MADE IN ITALY 65"
eBay
VINTAGE LARGE WALL ROSARY Crucifix ALABASTARIET CATHOLIC MADE IN ITALY 65"
$49.99
Rosary Bracelet Sapphire Crystal Beads Four Way Cross Made in Italy
eBay
Rosary Bracelet Sapphire Crystal Beads Four Way Cross Made in Italy
$9.95
Stations of the Cross Rosary - Made in Italy - Bonus St Anthony Relic Medal
eBay
Stations of the Cross Rosary - Made in Italy - Bonus St Anthony Relic Medal
$25.00
Catacombs Soil Rosary Crucifix Cross on 18" Chain, Made in ITALY, RELIC CROSS
eBay
Catacombs Soil Rosary Crucifix Cross on 18" Chain, Made in ITALY, RELIC CROSS
$7.50
Black Glass Gold-tone Rosary Beads - Rosary Necklace - Made in Italy
eBay
Black Glass Gold-tone Rosary Beads - Rosary Necklace - Made in Italy
$11.99
Vintage Black & White Religious Christian Rosary Made In Italy
eBay
Vintage Black & White Religious Christian Rosary Made In Italy
$22.80
- 30%
Vtg Clear Beaded Rosary Made in Italy /How To Pray The Rosary Booklet & Card
eBay
Vtg Clear Beaded Rosary Made in Italy /How To Pray The Rosary Booklet & Card
$26.60 $38.00 
PEARLS OF PRAYER Mysteries of the Rosary Book - Made in Italy
eBay
PEARLS OF PRAYER Mysteries of the Rosary Book - Made in Italy
$30.00
Pope Blessed Carved Pink Wood Rose Bead Basilica Rosary made in Italy
eBay
Pope Blessed Carved Pink Wood Rose Bead Basilica Rosary made in Italy
$5.99
- 29%
Vtg Gunmetal Silver Tone Graduated Beaded Rosary Cross Necklace Made In Italy
eBay
Vtg Gunmetal Silver Tone Graduated Beaded Rosary Cross Necklace Made In Italy
$19.53 $27.90 
Red Italian AB Crystal Sacred Hearts Rosary Beads FREE Lapel Pin, Made in Italy
eBay
Red Italian AB Crystal Sacred Hearts Rosary Beads FREE Lapel Pin, Made in Italy
$14.99
Rosary Bracelet Medal Heart Beads Miraculous Made in Italy
eBay
Rosary Bracelet Medal Heart Beads Miraculous Made in Italy
$12.45
Rosary Bracelet Mother of Pearl Beads Made in Italy
eBay
Rosary Bracelet Mother of Pearl Beads Made in Italy
$11.95
Vintage Wooden Bead Rosary 19" Double Wired Indecrochable Made in Italy
eBay
Vintage Wooden Bead Rosary 19" Double Wired Indecrochable Made in Italy
$19.95
Hematite Rosary Silver Tone Rosary Made in Czech Republic Marked Italy
eBay
Hematite Rosary Silver Tone Rosary Made in Czech Republic Marked Italy
$19.50
Rosary Bracelet Hematite Square Beads Wrap Around Made in Italy
eBay
Rosary Bracelet Hematite Square Beads Wrap Around Made in Italy
$14.45
Vintage Made In Italy Rosary John Pail II
eBay
Vintage Made In Italy Rosary John Pail II
$8.50
NEW MADE IN ITALY DIVINE MERCY OUR LADY OF MEDJUGORJE SILVER METAL BEAD ROSARY
eBay
NEW MADE IN ITALY DIVINE MERCY OUR LADY OF MEDJUGORJE SILVER METAL BEAD ROSARY
$22.00

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR