Italian Shopping

Show your Italian American Pride

Show your Italian American Pride with our exclusive design

italian american flags

Our exclusive design combines the Italian and US Flags together to symbolize the Italian American community along with the phrase: “Proud to be Italian American”.

This is our best selling design and it’s printed on-demand on clothing such as t-shirts, sweatshirts, baby wear, hats, etc., housewares like wall clocks and mugs, jewelry and car accessories, magnets, stickers and much more.

Here’s a sample collection from our best selling products.

italian_american_golf_shirt

Italian American Men’s Golf T-shirt

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Men’s Golf Shirt
  • Pre-shrunk, pique knit 60/40 Cotton/Poly blend
  • Knit collar and welt cuffs
  • Side seamed with even finish vents
  • Three high gloss wood tone buttons on a clean finished Allen Solley placket

italian_american_white_tshirt

Italian American Men’s Basic T-Shirt

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • 100% preshrunk cotton
  • 6.1 oz
  • Crew Neckline
  • Standard Fit
  • Machine Wash Cold


italianamerican_long_sleeve_tshirt

Italian American Men’s Long Sleeve T-shirt

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • 100% preshrunk cotton
  • 6.1 oz
  • Crew Neckline
  • Standard Fit
  • Machine Wash Cold

italian_american_hooded_sweatshirt

Italian American Hooded Sweatshirt

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Heavyweight 90/10 cotton/polyester blend by Hanes
  • Drawstring hood and kangaroo pocket
  • Stretch ribbed cuffs and waistband
  • Standard fit
  • Machine Washable

italian_american_jr_jersey_tshirt

Italian American Junior Jersey T-shirt

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Style: Slim fit
  • Size: Runs small. Size up 1-2 sizes for looser fit
  • Wash: Machine wash cold. Tumble dry low. May shrink after wash
  • Made of 100% ultra-fine combed ring-spun jersey
  • Weight: 4.3oz

italian_american_womens_tank_top

Italian American Women’s Basic Tank Top

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • 6.1 oz 1×1 ribbed cotton
  • Side seamed contoured body
  • Slightly fitted, size up for loose fit
  • To avoid shrinking, machine wash cold, tumble dry low

 

italian_american_bib

Italian American Bib

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • 100% soft ringspun cotton jersey
  • Measures 9″ x 15″ top to bottom and 9″ x 10″ bottom to collar
  • Hook and loop adjustable closure
  • One size fits most babies 0-36 months
  • Machine Washable

 

italian_american_cap

Italian American Cap

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Unstructured 100% brushed cotton canvas Baseball Cap
  • Adjustable hook/loop adjusts from 20″ to 24″
  • Crown measures 3 1/4″
  • Low Profile Brim with sweatband
  • Hand wash with warm water and mild detergent
  • Hang Dry

 

italian_american_tote_bag

Italian American Tote Bag

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Makes a great reusable shopping bag
  • 10 oz heavyweight natural canvas fabric
  • Full side and bottom gusset
  • 22″ reinforced self-fabric handles
  • Measures 15″ x 18″ x 6″
  • Machine washable

 

italian_american_mug

Italian American Mug

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Small measures 3.75″ tall, 3″ diameter; Mega measures 4.5″ tall, 3.75″ diameter
  • Small holds 11 oz.; Mega holds 20 oz.
  • Dishwasher and microwave safe
  • Black matte color-changing mugs available in small only and are heat sensitive. The color-changing mug starts out all black in color. Simply add any hot liquid to the mug and watch as the mug changes from black to white and your unique design is revealed!
  • Black color-changing mug is hand-wash only.

 

italian_american_bbq_apron

Italian American BBQ Apron

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Spice up conversations in the kitchen or around the BBQ with this durable custom apron. Ideal for cooking, baking, grilling or bartending, it’s perfect for foodies of all sizes. 31″ long & 29″ wide
  • 100% heavy high-quality cotton twill
  • Drawstring waist and two patch center divided pockets
  • Available in white, khaki, or lemon
  • Machine washable

 

italianamerican_modern_wall_clock

Italian American Modern Wall Clock

PRODUCT DETAILS

With a stylish aluminum body and sturdy glass face, this Modern Wall Clock is both great-looking and durable. Measuring 14″ in diameter, it’s perfect for the office, kitchen, TV room, or wherever you like. This Modern Wall Clock is both great-looking and durable. Measuring 14″ in diameter, it’s perfect for the office, kitchen, TV room, or wherever you need that modern touch. Featuring Quartz movement for true accuracy, it operates on a single “AA” battery (included).

italian_american_mousepad

Italian American Mousepad

PRODUCT DETAILS

Personalize your office space with a fun mousepad. Makes a great gift for someone who spends a lot of time at the computer.

  • Optical-friendly mouse pad for improved tracking
  • Protects desktop from scratches
  • High-quality, nonslip rubber backing prevents mousepad from sliding
  • Machine washable
  • 9.25″ x 7.75″ durable cloth top with rubber backing.

 

italian_american_rectangle_sticker

Italian American Vinyl Sticker

PRODUCT DETAILS

Our stickers are printed on 4mil vinyl using water- and UV-resistant inks– meaning no fading in the sun or bleeding in the rain.

  • Two size options: 3″ x 5″ rectangle or 4.5″ x 7.5″ rectangle
  • Available in Opaque (white) or Transparent (clear)
  • Printed on durable 4mil vinyl

Italian American Pride on the following products:

