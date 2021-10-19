Top Italian Cookbooks

Our top Italian cookbooks that should be in every kitchen

These cookbooks will prove to be essential in your kitchen

We’ve seen famous chefs prepare those delicious Italian dishes effortlessly on TV and we’ve also wondered how difficult is it really to cook Italian style, perhaps like they do in Italy. We have also heard of dishes that generated outside of Italy and have been embraced as Italian cooking, especially in US.
We have compiled a list of our top Italian cookbooks. These books will introduce you to some of the best sources of traditional Italian recipes as well as Italian-American cuisine. All books available at amazon.com.

- 10%
Italian American: Red Sauce Classics and New Essentials: A Cookbook
Amazon.com
Italian American: Red Sauce Classics and New Essentials: A Cookbook
$31.49 $35.00 
- 42%
Old World Italian: Recipes and Secrets from Our Travels in Italy: A Cookbook
Amazon.com
Old World Italian: Recipes and Secrets from Our Travels in Italy: A Cookbook
$22.99 $40.00 
The Complete Italian Cookbook: Essential Regional Cooking of Italy
Amazon.com
The Complete Italian Cookbook: Essential Regional Cooking of Italy
$6.99
- 36%
Pasta Grannies: The Official Cookbook: The Secrets of Italy's Best Home Cooks
Amazon.com
Pasta Grannies: The Official Cookbook: The Secrets of Italy's Best Home Cooks
$18.99 $29.99 
- 32%
Autentico: Cooking Italian, the Authentic Way
Amazon.com
Autentico: Cooking Italian, the Authentic Way
$23.49 $35.00 
Ricettario Italiano: The Complete Italian Cookbook: Master Italian Cooking with 430 Authentic Recipes
Amazon.com
Ricettario Italiano: The Complete Italian Cookbook: Master Italian Cooking...
$5.99
- 41%
Cooking with Nonna: Celebrate Food & Family With Over 100 Classic Recipes from Italian Grandmothers
Amazon.com
Cooking with Nonna: Celebrate Food & Family With Over 100 Classic Recipes...
$20.49 $35.00 
- 5%
The Italian Regional Cookbook: A Great Cook's Culinary Tour of Italy in 325 Recipes and 1500 Color Photographs, Including: Lombardy; Piedmont; ... Sicily; Puglia; Basilicata; and Calabria.
Amazon.com
The Italian Regional Cookbook: A Great Cook's Culinary Tour of Italy in 325...
$37.99 $40.00 
- 20%
Southern Italian Desserts: Rediscovering the Sweet Traditions of Calabria, Campania, Basilicata, Puglia, and Sicily [A Baking Book]
Amazon.com
Southern Italian Desserts: Rediscovering the Sweet Traditions of Calabria,...
$23.99 $29.99 
- 18%
Food of the Italian South: Recipes for Classic, Disappearing, and Lost Dishes: A Cookbook
Amazon.com
Food of the Italian South: Recipes for Classic, Disappearing, and Lost...
$24.38 $30.00 
- 20%
The Italian Baker, Revised: The Classic Tastes of the Italian Countryside--Its Breads, Pizza, Focaccia, Cakes, Pastries, and Cookies [A Baking Book]
Amazon.com
The Italian Baker, Revised: The Classic Tastes of the Italian...
$27.69 $35.00 
Italian Cooking for Healthful Living
Amazon.com
Italian Cooking for Healthful Living
$20.49
- 10%
The 5-Ingredient Italian Cookbook: 101 Regional Classics Made Simple
Amazon.com
The 5-Ingredient Italian Cookbook: 101 Regional Classics Made Simple
$17.85 $19.99 
- 25%
The Complete Italian Cookbook: Essential Regional Cooking of Italy
Amazon.com
The Complete Italian Cookbook: Essential Regional Cooking of Italy
$14.92 $19.99 
- 24%
The Easy Italian Cookbook: 100 Quick and Authentic Recipes
Amazon.com
The Easy Italian Cookbook: 100 Quick and Authentic Recipes
$12.80 $16.99 
Sunday Sauce: When Italian-Americans Cook
Amazon.com
Sunday Sauce: When Italian-Americans Cook
$16.50
- 20%
Essentials of Classic Italian Cooking
Amazon.com
Essentials of Classic Italian Cooking
$27.91 $35.00 
Lidia's Mastering the Art of Italian Cuisine: Everything You Need to Know to Be a Great Italian Cook: A Cookbook
Amazon.com
Lidia's Mastering the Art of Italian Cuisine: Everything You Need to Know to...
$19.99
- 10%
Liguria: The Cookbook: Recipes from the Italian Riviera
Amazon.com
Liguria: The Cookbook: Recipes from the Italian Riviera
$40.50 $45.00 
- 25%
La Cucina: The Regional Cooking of Italy
Amazon.com
La Cucina: The Regional Cooking of Italy
$37.49 $50.00 
- 29%
The Tucci Cookbook
Amazon.com
The Tucci Cookbook
$24.62 $35.00 
Italian Street Food: Recipes from Italy's Bars and Hidden Laneways
Amazon.com
Italian Street Food: Recipes from Italy's Bars and Hidden Laneways
$29.95
The Italian Cookbook: 250 Vintage Recipes. Old Italian Cooking Traditions
Amazon.com
The Italian Cookbook: 250 Vintage Recipes. Old Italian Cooking Traditions
$9.99
- 22%
The Silver Spoon (Traditional Italian Home Cooking Recipes)
Amazon.com
The Silver Spoon (Traditional Italian Home Cooking Recipes)
$38.83 $49.95 
- 10%
The Italian Bakery: Step-by-Step Recipes with the Silver Spoon
Amazon.com
The Italian Bakery: Step-by-Step Recipes with the Silver Spoon
$44.95 $49.95 
- 27%
Rao's Cookbook: Over 100 Years of Italian Home Cooking
Amazon.com
Rao's Cookbook: Over 100 Years of Italian Home Cooking
$29.00 $40.00 
Lidia's Celebrate Like an Italian: 220 Foolproof Recipes That Make Every Meal a Party: A Cookbook
Amazon.com
Lidia's Celebrate Like an Italian: 220 Foolproof Recipes That Make Every Meal...
$19.99
- 10%
30-Minute Italian Cookbook: Classic Recipes Made Fast and Easy
Amazon.com
30-Minute Italian Cookbook: Classic Recipes Made Fast and Easy
$13.49 $14.99 
- 10%
Gennaro’s Limoni: Vibrant Italian Recipes Celebrating the Lemon
Amazon.com
Gennaro’s Limoni: Vibrant Italian Recipes Celebrating the Lemon
$31.49 $35.00 
- 20%
The Complete Italian Cookbook: 200 Classic and Contemporary Italian Dishes Made for the Modern Kitchen (Complete Cookbook Collection)
Amazon.com
The Complete Italian Cookbook: 200 Classic and Contemporary Italian Dishes...
$23.78 $29.95 
- 12%
Science in the Kitchen and the Art of Eating Well (Lorenzo Da Ponte Italian Library)
Amazon.com
Science in the Kitchen and the Art of Eating Well (Lorenzo Da Ponte Italian...
$52.46 $60.00 
- 59%
Everyday Italian: 125 Simple and Delicious Recipes
Amazon.com
Everyday Italian: 125 Simple and Delicious Recipes
$14.28 $35.00 
Carmine's Family-Style Cookbook: More Than 100 Classic Italian Dishes to Make at Home
Amazon.com
Carmine's Family-Style Cookbook: More Than 100 Classic Italian Dishes to Make...
$19.99
- 29%
The Italian Deli Cookbook: 100 Glorious Recipes Celebrating the Best of Italian Ingredients
Amazon.com
The Italian Deli Cookbook: 100 Glorious Recipes Celebrating the Best of...
$24.60 $35.00 
- 26%
North End Italian Cookbook: The Bestselling Classic Featuring Even More Authentic Family Recipes
Amazon.com
North End Italian Cookbook: The Bestselling Classic Featuring Even More...
$18.99 $25.95 
Biba's Northern Italian Cooking
Amazon.com
Biba's Northern Italian Cooking
$14.99
Everyday Italian with Giada De Laurentiis - Volume 1 Disc 3 - Parties
Amazon.com
Everyday Italian with Giada De Laurentiis - Volume 1 Disc 3 - Parties
$8.49
The Godfather: The Corleone Family Cookbook
Amazon.com
The Godfather: The Corleone Family Cookbook
$35.00
- 10%
Cooking with Grandma Gina
Amazon.com
Cooking with Grandma Gina
$24.29 $26.99 
Italian Takeout Cookbook: Easy Italian Recipes to Make at Home Including Pizza and Pasta
Amazon.com
Italian Takeout Cookbook: Easy Italian Recipes to Make at Home Including...
$3.99
- 40%
Eat Better, Feel Better: My Recipes for Wellness and Healing, Inside and Out
Amazon.com
Eat Better, Feel Better: My Recipes for Wellness and Healing, Inside and Out
$19.48 $32.50 
- 23%
From the Wood-Fired Oven: New and Traditional Techniques for Cooking and Baking with Fire
Amazon.com
From the Wood-Fired Oven: New and Traditional Techniques for Cooking and...
$34.32 $44.95 
The Best Pasta Sauces: Favorite Regional Italian Recipes: A Cookbook
Amazon.com
The Best Pasta Sauces: Favorite Regional Italian Recipes: A Cookbook
$10.99
- 14%
Lidia's a Pot, a Pan, and a Bowl: Simple Recipes for Perfect Meals: A Cookbook
Amazon.com
Lidia's a Pot, a Pan, and a Bowl: Simple Recipes for Perfect Meals: A Cookbook
$25.49 $29.95 
Italian Cookbook: Best Recipes for Home to Elevate your Cooking Taste Level
Amazon.com
Italian Cookbook: Best Recipes for Home to Elevate your Cooking Taste Level
$3.99
- 11%
Pasta: The Spirit and Craft of Italy's Greatest Food, with Recipes [A Cookbook]
Amazon.com
Pasta: The Spirit and Craft of Italy's Greatest Food, with Recipes [A Cookbook]
$35.49 $40.00 
- 43%
The Complete Mediterranean Cookbook: 500 Vibrant, Kitchen-Tested Recipes for Living and Eating Well Every Day (The Complete ATK Cookbook Series)
Amazon.com
The Complete Mediterranean Cookbook: 500 Vibrant, Kitchen-Tested Recipes for...
$19.69 $34.99 
- 10%
Peace, Love, and Pasta: Simple and Elegant Recipes from a Chef's Home Kitchen
Amazon.com
Peace, Love, and Pasta: Simple and Elegant Recipes from a Chef's Home Kitchen
$31.49 $35.00 
- 40%
Classico e Moderno: Essential Italian Cooking: A Cookbook
Amazon.com
Classico e Moderno: Essential Italian Cooking: A Cookbook
$29.69 $50.00 
Big Flavors from Italian America: Family-Style Favorites from Coast to Coast
Amazon.com
Big Flavors from Italian America: Family-Style Favorites from Coast to Coast
$29.99

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR