Italian Cookies Biscotti

Biscotti, the name of Italian cookies means cooked twice (bis-cotti), come in many varieties and different textures, from crunchy like amaretti and hard like cantucci, to soft and crumbly. In the case of cantucci or cantuccini, they are normally dipped in vin santo, a sweet dessert wine made in Tuscany and now in other regions of Italy, they’re also good dipped in milk and other drinks of your choice. Amaretti are flourless and made with a combination of egg white, sugar and almonds, similar to a macaroon. Italians like their cookies very much and most of them can be easily made at home.

Mulino Bianco is perhaps the most popular brand of cookies imported from Italy.