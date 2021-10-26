Italian Cookies Biscotti

Biscotti, the name of Italian cookies means cooked twice (bis-cotti), come in many varieties and different textures, from crunchy like amaretti and hard like cantucci, to soft and crumbly. In the case of cantucci or cantuccini, they are normally dipped in vin santo, a sweet dessert wine made in Tuscany and now in other regions of Italy, they’re also good dipped in milk and other drinks of your choice. Amaretti are flourless and made with a combination of egg white, sugar and almonds, similar to a macaroon. Italians like their cookies very much and most of them can be easily made at home.
Mulino Bianco is perhaps the most popular brand of cookies imported from Italy.

Mulino Bianco:Assorted Biscuits * Total 61.72 Ounce (1750g) * Pack of 5 [ Italian Import ]
Amazon.com
Mulino Bianco:Assorted Biscuits * Total 61.72 Ounce (1750g) * Pack of 5 [...
$37.90
Mulino Bianco Cuoricini Shortbread Heart Cookies, Chocolate Chip, 7.05 Ounce, Pack of 3
Amazon.com
Mulino Bianco Cuoricini Shortbread Heart Cookies, Chocolate Chip, 7.05 Ounce,...
$14.65
Mulino Bianco: "Tarallucci" Biscuits made with fresh eggs 12.3 Oz (350g) - Pack of 4 [ Italian Import ]
Amazon.com
Mulino Bianco: "Tarallucci" Biscuits made with fresh eggs 12.3 Oz (350g) -...
$27.99
Mulino Bianco Pan Di Stelle Cocoa Biscuits With Sugar Stars, chocolate 21.15 Ounce
Amazon.com
Mulino Bianco Pan Di Stelle Cocoa Biscuits With Sugar Stars, chocolate 21.15...
$15.44
- 14%
Mulino Bianco - Abbracci - Pack of 3
Amazon.com
Mulino Bianco - Abbracci - Pack of 3
$19.90 $23.20 
Mulino Bianco: "Macine" Shortbread cookies Cream - 12.3 Oz (350g) Pack of 3 [ Italian Import ] …
Amazon.com
Mulino Bianco: "Macine" Shortbread cookies Cream - 12.3 Oz (350g) Pack of 3 [...
$22.90
- 22%
Mulino Bianco: "Gran Cereale Classico" Cereals Cookies (Classic Taste), High in Fibers Biscuits 17.63 Ounces (500g) Packages (Pack of 3) [ Italian Import ]
Amazon.com
Mulino Bianco: "Gran Cereale Classico" Cereals Cookies (Classic Taste), High...
$24.00 $31.00 
- 21%
Mulino Bianco: "Pan di Stelle" biscuit with cocoa , hazelnuts and many magical starlets of icing - 12.34 Oz (350g) Pack of 4 [ Italian Import ]
Amazon.com
Mulino Bianco: "Pan di Stelle" biscuit with cocoa , hazelnuts and many...
$24.50 $31.29 
- 45%
Mulino Bianco: " Le Dorate " Fette Biscottate 36 count - Golden Rusks. Italian Toast - 11.11 Oz (315g) Pack of 2
Amazon.com
Mulino Bianco: " Le Dorate " Fette Biscottate 36 count - Golden Rusks....
$10.90 $19.95 
Mulino Bianco: "Gran Cereale Classico" ("Cereals Cookies", Classic Taste), High in Fibers Biscuits 17.63 Ounces (500g) Package (Pack of 4) [ Italian Import ]
Amazon.com
Mulino Bianco: "Gran Cereale Classico" ("Cereals Cookies", Classic Taste),...
$37.00
Mulino Bianco: "Galletti" shortbread with sugar granules - 12.3 Oz (350g) Pack of 4[ Italian Import ]
Amazon.com
Mulino Bianco: "Galletti" shortbread with sugar granules - 12.3 Oz (350g)...
$29.00
- 12%
Mulino Bianco Rigoli 14 Oz
Amazon.com
Mulino Bianco Rigoli 14 Oz
$11.99 $13.68 
Mulino Bianco: "Campagnole" Shortbread cookies with cream of rice milk and rice flour - 24.69 Oz (700g) [ Italian Import ]
Amazon.com
Mulino Bianco: "Campagnole" Shortbread cookies with cream of rice milk and...
$19.34
- 17%
Ritornelli 700 Gr - Mulino Bianco
Amazon.com
Ritornelli 700 Gr - Mulino Bianco
$13.90 $16.89 
Mulino Bianco Pan Di Stelle Italian Chocolate Hazelnut Cream, 11.6 Oz (Pack of 2)
Amazon.com
Mulino Bianco Pan Di Stelle Italian Chocolate Hazelnut Cream, 11.6 Oz (Pack...
$19.99
Mulino Bianco: " Le Integrali " Fette Biscottate 36 count - Rusks integrals. Italian Toast - 11.11 Oz (315g) Pack of 2
Amazon.com
Mulino Bianco: " Le Integrali " Fette Biscottate 36 count - Rusks integrals....
$10.93
Mulino Bianco: "i Batticuori" shortbread with chocolate - 12.34 Oz (350g) Pack of 4 [ Italian Import ]
Amazon.com
Mulino Bianco: "i Batticuori" shortbread with chocolate - 12.34 Oz (350g)...
$30.00
- 19%
Mulino Bianco: "Girotondi" shortbread with grains of sugar cane - 12.3 Oz (350g) Pack of 4 [ Italian Import ]
Amazon.com
Mulino Bianco: "Girotondi" shortbread with grains of sugar cane - 12.3 Oz...
$19.99 $24.90 
Mulino Bianco: "Chicche" Shortcake filled with cocoa cream - 7.05 Oz (200g) Pack of 2 [ Italian Import ]
Amazon.com
Mulino Bianco: "Chicche" Shortcake filled with cocoa cream - 7.05 Oz (200g)...
$18.00
Mulino Bianco: "Cornetti alla Albicocca" 6 croissants with Apricot jam 10.58 Ounces (300g) - Pack of 2 [ Italian Import ]
Amazon.com
Mulino Bianco: "Cornetti alla Albicocca" 6 croissants with Apricot jam 10.58...
$29.90
Mulino Bianco: "Molinetti" Shortbread cookies with flour buckwheat and brown sugar - 28.21 Oz (800g) [ Italian Import ]
Amazon.com
Mulino Bianco: "Molinetti" Shortbread cookies with flour buckwheat and brown...
$27.00
Mulino Bianco Pan di Stelle Biscocrema Biscuits 168g 5.92oz
Amazon.com
Mulino Bianco Pan di Stelle Biscocrema Biscuits 168g 5.92oz
$11.90
- 29%
Mulino Bianco: "Ritornelli" shortbread with cocoa and almonds - 24.69 Oz (700g) Pack of 2 [ Italian Import ]
Amazon.com
Mulino Bianco: "Ritornelli" shortbread with cocoa and almonds - 24.69 Oz...
$21.00 $29.99 
- 65%
Pannocchie 350gr Bag - Mulino Bianco
Amazon.com
Pannocchie 350gr Bag - Mulino Bianco
$4.85 $14.00 
Mulino Bianco Crackers Salted 17oz
Amazon.com
Mulino Bianco Crackers Salted 17oz
$14.27
Mulino Bianco Abbracci Cookies 12.3 oz each (2 Items Per Order)
Amazon.com
Mulino Bianco Abbracci Cookies 12.3 oz each (2 Items Per Order)
$13.10
Mulino Bianco Cuoricini Shortbread Heart Cookies With Chocolate Chips - 10 Pack, 70.5 Oz
Amazon.com
Mulino Bianco Cuoricini Shortbread Heart Cookies With Chocolate Chips - 10...
$40.41
Lazzaroni Amaretti, 16-Ounce Tin
Amazon.com
Lazzaroni Amaretti, 16-Ounce Tin
$27.99
Lazzaroni Amaretti Biscuits Refill, 1 lb 1.6 oz
Amazon.com
Lazzaroni Amaretti Biscuits Refill, 1 lb 1.6 oz
$22.99
- 14%
Lazzaroni Amaretti Di Saronno, 7.05 Ounce
Amazon.com
Lazzaroni Amaretti Di Saronno, 7.05 Ounce
$12.77 $15.00 
- 7%
Amaretto D’Italia Macaroons by Matilde Vicenzi | Gourmet Italian Soft Macaroon Cookies | Made in Italy | Tray of 12 Cookies-7.05 oz (200g), 2-Pack | All-Natural, Kosher, Dairy
Amazon.com
Amaretto D’Italia Macaroons by Matilde Vicenzi | Gourmet Italian Soft...
$13.88 $14.98 
Amaretti di Saronno, Venice Tin Crunchy, 5.3 Ounce Tin
Amazon.com
Amaretti di Saronno, Venice Tin Crunchy, 5.3 Ounce Tin
$14.19
Amaretti Cookie Snaps by Lazzaroni Pack of 3 Bags (7 ounce each bag)
Amazon.com
Amaretti Cookie Snaps by Lazzaroni Pack of 3 Bags (7 ounce each bag)
$26.02
Vicenzi Amaretto Cookies Tray, 7.05 Ounce
Amazon.com
Vicenzi Amaretto Cookies Tray, 7.05 Ounce
$7.99
Sapori Siena Cantuccini alla Mandorla | 800gr
Amazon.com
Sapori Siena Cantuccini alla Mandorla | 800gr
$19.99
- 12%
Supremo Italiano: Cantucci D'Abruzzo Almond Cookies (125 Count Box)
Amazon.com
Supremo Italiano: Cantucci D'Abruzzo Almond Cookies (125 Count Box)
$34.99 $39.99 
Falcone Cookies (Almond Cantucci, 1Kg. (2.2 lb Box))
Amazon.com
Falcone Cookies (Almond Cantucci, 1Kg. (2.2 lb Box))
$33.95
Treat Cantucci Biscotti Cookies 27 Count - Authentic Italian Biscotti With Almonds & Cocoa, Kosher Certified - Laurieri Master Bakers, Gourmet Gift, Free From Colorings, Preservatives Milk, Eggs Trans Fat, - 200 Gram, Product of Italy
Amazon.com
Treat Cantucci Biscotti Cookies 27 Count - Authentic Italian Biscotti With...
$6.99
Cantucci Biscotti Cookies 27 Count - Authentic Italian Biscotti With Cranberries, Kosher Certified - Laurieri Master Bakers, Gourmet Gift, Free From Colorings, Preservatives Milk, Eggs Trans Fat, - 200 Gram, Product of Italy
Amazon.com
Cantucci Biscotti Cookies 27 Count - Authentic Italian Biscotti With...
$6.99
Nonni's La Dolce Vita Cantucci, Almond, 2.13 Pound
Amazon.com
Nonni's La Dolce Vita Cantucci, Almond, 2.13 Pound
$20.68
Realforno: " I Cantucci" Almond Cookies 10.58 Ounce (350gr) Packages (Pack of 4) [ Italian Import ]
Amazon.com
Realforno: " I Cantucci" Almond Cookies 10.58 Ounce (350gr) Packages (Pack of...
$23.00
Deseo 12 Packs of Original Tuscan Almond Cantucci Cookies, PGI Italian Artisan Biscuits - 12 x 125g / 4.4oz
Amazon.com
Deseo 12 Packs of Original Tuscan Almond Cantucci Cookies, PGI Italian...
$93.99
Deseo 10 Packs of Cantucci Cookies with Candied Orange Peel, Italian Artisan Biscuits - 10 x 180g / 6.3oz
Amazon.com
Deseo 10 Packs of Cantucci Cookies with Candied Orange Peel, Italian Artisan...
$89.49
Antonio Mattei Premiata Fabbrica di Biscotti Genuine Cantucci Cookies, Italian Traditional Almond Biscuits Baked in Tuscany, Italy - 500g / 17.5oz Bag
Amazon.com
Antonio Mattei Premiata Fabbrica di Biscotti Genuine Cantucci Cookies,...
$28.99
Gusta Authentic Biscotti Made in Tuscany, Italy - 6 Units Variety Value Pack - Original Two Bites Size - All Natural Ingredients - Fresh & Genuine Italian Dessert Treats - 3.3lb
Amazon.com
Gusta Authentic Biscotti Made in Tuscany, Italy - 6 Units Variety Value Pack...
$46.78
Matilde Vicenzi Roma Gift Tin | Assortment of Patisseries, Pastries, Cookies | Made in Italy | 32oz (907g) Decorative Tin
Amazon.com
Matilde Vicenzi Roma Gift Tin | Assortment of Patisseries, Pastries, Cookies...
$29.39
- 5%
Nonni's Biscotti Value Pack, Originali Classic Almond, 25 Count, 1.1 Pound
Amazon.com
Nonni's Biscotti Value Pack, Originali Classic Almond, 25 Count, 1.1 Pound
$17.95 $19.00 
Millefoglie D'Italia Classiche by Matilde Vicenzi | Gourmet Italian Puff Pastry Cookies | Made in Italy | 4.41oz (125g) Tray of 8 Pastries-Pack of 4 | All-Natural, Kosher, Dairy
Amazon.com
Millefoglie D'Italia Classiche by Matilde Vicenzi | Gourmet Italian Puff...
$24.98
Granny Bella’s Artisan Biscotti Food Gift Baskets 24 Gourmet Italian Cookies Prime Gifting for Holiday Mothers & Fathers Day Birthday, Christmas Get Well Sympathy Kosher Cookie Thanksgiving Gifts (Large)
Amazon.com
Granny Bella’s Artisan Biscotti Food Gift Baskets 24 Gourmet Italian Cookies...
$35.99
Italian Cookies 2 LB Cookie Tray
Amazon.com
Italian Cookies 2 LB Cookie Tray
$52.00
Italian Vanilla Cookie Assortment Baked in Brooklyn - Made and Shipped Fresh.- 2 Pounds
Amazon.com
Italian Vanilla Cookie Assortment Baked in Brooklyn - Made and Shipped...
$32.98
Italian Anise Cookies 2 DZ"An Italian Classic", Cookies Made to order
Amazon.com
Italian Anise Cookies 2 DZ"An Italian Classic", Cookies Made to order
$24.99
ASOLO DOLCE ITALIAN COOKIE ASSORTMENT
Amazon.com
ASOLO DOLCE ITALIAN COOKIE ASSORTMENT
$26.84
Minivoglie Gift Tin by Matilde Vicenzi | Assortment of Patisseries, Puff Pastries and Cookies | Made in Italy | 17.63oz (500g) Decorative Tin | All-Natural, Kosher, Dairy
Amazon.com
Minivoglie Gift Tin by Matilde Vicenzi | Assortment of Patisseries, Puff...
$27.44
Balocco Savoiardi Ladyfingers - 1.1 Pound
Amazon.com
Balocco Savoiardi Ladyfingers - 1.1 Pound
$8.48
Forno Bonomi Savoiardi Ladyfingers 17 1/2 oz. package
Amazon.com
Forno Bonomi Savoiardi Ladyfingers 17 1/2 oz. package
$8.00
Monardo Pistacchio Almond Biscotti | Cantuccini with Pistacchio | Gourmet Italian Biscotti Tray 280g
Amazon.com
Monardo Pistacchio Almond Biscotti | Cantuccini with Pistacchio | Gourmet...
$14.99
Ciao Biscotti: Sweet and Savory Recipes for Celebrating Italy's Favorite Cookie
Amazon.com
Ciao Biscotti: Sweet and Savory Recipes for Celebrating Italy's Favorite Cookie
$11.99
Beautiful Biscotti: How to Make Italy's Favorite Cookie
Amazon.com
Beautiful Biscotti: How to Make Italy's Favorite Cookie
$12.98
Gusta Authentic Biscotti Cookies Made in Tuscany, Italy - Chocolate Chip - Original Two Bites Size - All Natural Ingredients - Fresh & Genuine Italian Dessert Treats - 17.64oz
Amazon.com
Gusta Authentic Biscotti Cookies Made in Tuscany, Italy - Chocolate Chip -...
$19.78
Italian Bookstore Italian Posters Italian Movies

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR