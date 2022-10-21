8 Easy Steps to Make a Travel Video Using Your Travel Images

Today, travel videos have been an effective tool for travel bloggers. However, they are more than just taking pictures and posting them online.

Making a short video with our travel images is an interesting and entertaining way to bring our holiday photos and memories to life. Furthermore, we do not need to be experts to create an excellent travel video. It’s quite simple. Many online image-to-video maker tools enable us to create stunning travel videos in minutes.

This guide will walk you through eight simple steps to make an amazing travel video using our travel images.

Let’s take a look at some simple steps for creating a travel video from our travel images:

1. Assembling and Organizing Our Images

First, we’ll need to collect our favorite images or video clips from our trip. Usually, we sometimes shoot a lot of photos and videos while traveling to get the most out of our trip. However, using all of them may not result in a visually appealing video.

Therefore, we must choose and organize the best and most fascinating ones to use in our video. We can create a new folder and assemble all our selected images. This will ensure that we don’t delete the other unused images of our trip.

2. Choosing the Best Image to Video Maker Tool

Now that we’ve gathered the best travel images, it’s time to start making our travel video! To begin the video creation process, we must select the best image to videos maker tool available on the web, free and paid.

If we don’t want to start from scratch, we can select various slideshow video templates for our story after we’ve chosen our video maker. However, if we prefer to use our creative and innovative abilities, we can create a video on our own by selecting a blank slideshow video template and starting from scratch.

3. Uploading Our Images

The next thing would be to add our travel images to the slideshow video template. To do so, we must first navigate to the folder containing our best travel images. From there, we can select all or just the ones we need for our travel video and begin uploading them to the template. The templates also allow us to crop, zoom and rotate the images, customize them to our liking and make them more interesting and exciting.

4. Adding A Story Using Text

After we’ve assembled the images for our travel video, it’s time to link them to a story. Adding a few phrases to all or some of them can help our audience gain perspective.

When we begin connecting our travel images to a story, we must ask ourselves these questions:

What is the story? What will my viewers achieve by watching this video? To supplement the video, we can use text to tell the story of our trip. Besides, we can also include some extra focus points that will transform it from a simple overview of a location to a more lively and appealing piece of filming.



5. Adding Music

A musical background makes our travel video more entertaining and engaging and can sometimes completely change the mood. As a result, we must select an audio clip that complements our epic journey.

For creating any travel video, almost all the image-to-video maker tools include a music library with thousands of royalty-free music tracks. We can also consider our favorite movie background track for nature sounds or travel scenes to include in our video.

6. Adding the Ken Burns Effect

Ken Burns is an effect that creates motion from static images. Today, this slideshow feature is commonly used by many filmmakers to maintain viewer interest.

We must ensure that the directions and angles of the traditions are varied. The more vibrant the music, the more dramatic the transitions can be.

7. Editing the Video

Finally, it’s time to relax and go over the film we’ve made. Here, we must watch our travel video from start to finish, adjusting the images, music, and Ken Burns, focusing on the scenes that stand out, and removing anything that did not turn out as well as we had hoped.

We may also want to combine travel video transition ideas such as headings, cut effects, music intros, etc. It will be amazing to create video collages by using video collage templates and that will be attractive. There’s so much we can do after video creation, and we can make our final travel video more appealing using the best video editing tools.

8. Exporting the Travel Video

After we’ve finished editing the video and are satisfied with how it looks, we can export and save it! When exporting the video, we must choose the video quality, resolution, default aspect ratio, etc.

Once the export process is complete, we’ll be able to share our travel video with everyone who was a part of our epic journey. Many of these image-to-video maker tools also allow us to share our finished videos on various social media platforms.

Key Takeaway

We may have heard the quote, “imitation is the sincerest form of flattery”? So, if we already follow some social channels for their films, especially travel videos, now is the time to be inspired.

Watching travel films is an excellent way to become familiar with various images and be inspired to try something new. It will also provide us with a fresh perspective on our travel video and new ideas for it.

Wrapping Up!

Previously, converting travel images into beautiful videos was challenging, but that era has passed. We can now easily create videos from images using a free online image-to-video maker tool. They are not only easily accessible, but they also allow us to create amazing videos from our travel images in much less time.