8 Tips to Travel Through Italy on a Student Budget

Do you want to arrange a fantastic trip through Italy? With some planning and research, you can do that without breaking the bank on a student’s budget! We collected the best X tips for you that will help you. So keep reading and think of your closest vacation in Italy!

#1 Plan and book your Italian trip in advance

By carefully tracking your spending and setting aside money each month, you can free up extra cash for your travel plans. Thus, planning is the first thing you should do. One of the best ways to save money as a student is to plan your activities in advance. You can set up a list of places you want to go, learning paths, hostels, and options to get there and calculate the money you need. Then, pre-order all the possible services, tickets, and accommodations.

While doing your research, you may find off-the-beaten-path destinations. For example, Rome and Florence may be top of your list. However, there are plenty of other places to see in Italy that are just as beautiful and interesting but far less crowded and expensive. For example, try visiting smaller cities like Siena or Orvieto, or explore one of the many picturesque hill towns dotting the countryside.

#2 Select your travel style

Depending on your initial budget, you may choose whether you need a rental car or public transportation. Italy has an excellent public transportation system, so take advantage of it! Not only is it usually cheaper than taking taxis or renting a car, but it’s also a great way to see the country. Hop on a train and explore some smaller towns and villages you might otherwise miss.

Yet, consider car rental services as well! Since there are young drivers’ policies, cheap options, and discounts, it may happen to be a good idea. Thus, you will not need to look at the public transportation schedule and act in accordance with it! Having a route across different Italian cities you may find it especially helpful.

#3 Consider road trip

If you’re planning a road trip in Italy, there are some great routes to consider. Here are a few examples:

The Amalfi Coast road trip is one of the most popular routes in Italy. It runs along the stunning Amalfi Coast, from Naples to Salerno. You’ll pass through picturesque towns like Sorrento, Positano, and Amalfi along the way. Another popular road trip route is the one that runs from Rome to Florence. This route takes you through Italy’s most iconic cities, including Rome, Siena, and Florence. You’ll also get to experience the beautiful Tuscan countryside. If you’re looking for a more adventurous road trip, you could try the one that runs from Milan to Lake Garda. This route takes you through Italy’s most beautiful scenery, including the Alps, Lake Como, and Lake Garda.

#4 Book hostels or Airbnbs

There are hostels all over the country, and they usually offer a range of prices to suit every student’s budget. You may find thousands of options in the Airbnb service beginning from villas of thirteen century to modern apartments. Moreover, they are an opportunity to meet other young people from all over the world. You will often find that guests at hostels come from all walks of life and that there’s always someone interesting to talk to. You may share the same route, then!

#5 Eat like a local

Eat at local restaurants rather than tourist traps for cheaper and better food. “Residents know what is truly tasty and at a reasonable price!”. Thus, instead of dining in pricey restaurants, try to find trattorias or osterias serving traditional Italian cuisine. You will get a better sense of the local culture and save money at the same time.

#6 Visit free attractions

There are plenty of options to choose from. For example, Rome offers free admission to its most popular tourist destinations, including the Colosseum, the Vatican Museums, and St. Peter’s Basilica. Other cities like Florence and Venice offer free admission to some of their most popular attractions, like the Duomo Cathedral in Florence and St. Mark’s Basilica in Venice. You may also walk in the cities that breathe history and boast numerous landmarks.

Cheap or free attractions in Italy, Trust My Paper writers made so many researches about so could write separate stories about them:

Rome suggests the Colosseum, Vatican Museums, and St. Peter’s Basilica.

You may imagine the power of mighty Imperia.

Florence – Duomo Cathedral.

This Gothic masterpiece took over six centuries to complete and is now one of Italy’s most popular tourist destinations.

Venice – St. Mark’s Basilica.

This magnificent church was built in the 11th century to honor the saint who is the patron of Venice. The basilica is decorated with beautiful mosaics, and the interior is adorned with marble and gold.

Pisa – Leaning Tower of Pisa.

This iconic tower is a must-see for anyone visiting Italy.

Cinque Terre

Five villages along the Italian Riviera

Lake Como.

It is a large lake famous for its scenic views and clear waters. It is also a popular destination for swimming, fishing, and other outdoor activities.

#7 Travel outside of peak season to avoid high prices

You can take advantage of early bird discounts and often available special offers. You can also avoid last-minute costs by planning. That is why you should travel during the off-season. If you can, try to visit Italy during the shoulder season (April-May or October-November) when hotel prices are lower, and there are fewer tourists.

It is also a great time to enjoy the outdoors and rest, as the weather is usually pleasant without being too hot. There is one more life hack. Do it if you can travel on weekdays without nearing feasts or holidays. You will like it because you will pay less.

#8 Take advantage of student discounts

If you’re a student, you can get discounts on admission to many museums and archaeological sites throughout Italy. You’ll also find reduced prices for student travel cards, which can save you a lot of money if you’re planning on doing a lot of sightseeing.

There are plenty of ways to have a great time without spending much money. With a bit of creativity and effort, you can find plenty of opportunities for fun and adventure on a student’s budget. You will have an unforgettable vacation!