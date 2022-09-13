Top 9 Italy Universities for International Students

Italy boasts many advantages, a beautiful country with tasty food on the shores and high quality of education. Studying here can be a great experience for an international student. So, if you are thinking about entering an Italian university, you are at the right place. We will share with you our list of universities accepting abroad students annually. Ready? Here are the top 9 Italian universities for international students!

1. University of Bologna

The University of Bologna, or Alma Mater Studiorum, is one of the world’s oldest and most prestigious universities, with a rich history dating back to 1088. Today, the University of

Bologna is a leading research and teaching institution, with over 85,000 students from more than 150 countries enrolled across 11 faculties. In addition, the University offers a wide range of degree programs, including many internationally recognized courses.

The University of Bologna welcomes international students from all over the world. It offers many services and support structures to help you settle in and make the most of your time here. From orientation programs to advice on housing and visas, they can help you every step of the way.

If you’re considering studying at the University of Bologna, explore this international course catalog and learn more about what it offers. We look forward to welcoming you to our community!

2. Sapienza University of Rome

Located in the heart of Rome, Sapienza University offers a world-class education to international students from all over the globe. With over 70,000 students, Sapienza is one of the largest universities in Europe, with research institutes and centers at the forefront of international research.

The University comprises 17 faculties, each with its areas of expertise. For example, do you want to study engineering, medicine, or art history? Sapienza has a program for you. The University also offers several international exchange programs, so you can study abroad and experience a different culture. If you are looking for a world-class education, Sapienza University of Rome is the perfect place for you.

3. University of Milan

Welcome to the University of Milan! It is one of the largest and most renowned universities in Italy. It attracts international students with its many departments and schools that match any needs at both the undergraduate and graduate levels. Its schools include Business and Economics, Law, Medicine and Surgery, and Engineering.

The University of Milan has a long tradition of academic excellence dating back to its founding in 1924. Today, it is ranked among the top 100 universities in the world according to several international rankings. The University of Milan should be on your list!

4. Polytechnic University of Milan

Another popular choice for international students is the Polytechnic University of Milan. Founded in 1863 by Cesare Correnti, the University has a strong focus on research and innovation and is home to a number of world-class facilities.

The University offers a wide range of programs at both undergraduate and graduate levels, making it a great choice for international researchers looking to keep on practicing in Italy. The Polytechnic University of Milan also has a number of partnerships with international institutions, which allows students to benefit from a truly global education.

5. University of Padua

The University of Padua is one of Europe’s oldest and most prestigious universities. Founded in 1222, it is a world-renowned center for learning and research. The University attracts international students from all over the world.

The University of Padua offers a wide range of degree programs for students just graduating from the school and other institutions. So they can keep on gaining their degrees. The Best Writers Online, a custom review and writing service, notes that it has a strong international focus, with many programs offered in English. The University also has a strong reputation for research, with many world-renowned scholars on its faculty.

If you are interested in studying at the University of Padua, there are a few things you need to know. First, all applicants must meet the general admission requirements of the University. It includes having a high school diploma or equivalent and passing an entrance exam.

International students may have additional requirements, such as providing proof of proficiency in the Italian language.

6. University of Pavia

Do you want a higher education at the University of Pavia, located in the north of Italy? Founded in 1361, it is one of the oldest universities in the world and has been educating international students for centuries. The University of Pavia offers a wide range of undergraduate and graduate programs and research opportunities to students from all over the globe.

The University of Pavia is committed to providing an international environment that fosters academic excellence and personal growth. With its beautiful campus, state-of-the-art facilities, and passionate faculty, the University of Pavia is an ideal place to pursue your studies.

Whether you are looking for a challenging academic program or a supportive community, the University of Pavia is the perfect place for you. We welcome you to join us on our journey to becoming one of the world’s leading higher education institutions.

7. Luigi Bocconi University

Luigi Bocconi University is a renowned international school located in Milan, Italy. The school is also highly ranked, making it an excellent choice for top-quality education.

The University offers a variety of programs across its departments, which include Business Administration, Economics, Finance, Law, and Management. Luigi Bocconi University is committed to providing an excellent education to its students and is consistently ranked among the top universities in Europe. No matter your field of interest, Luigi Bocconi University has something for you to succeed.

So if you’re looking for an international university that can provide you with a world-class education, look no further than Luigi Bocconi University.

8. Ca’ Foscari University of Venice

Ca Foscari, the University of Venice, is a top international university located in the beautiful city of Venice, Italy.

Ca’ Foscari has a long history of welcoming international students and is committed to providing them with a high-quality education. The University offers various programs and courses taught in English, making it possible for international students to earn a degree from Ca’ Foscari without having to learn Italian.

In addition to its academic excellence, Ca’ Foscari University of Venice is renowned for its stunning campus that you may attend. The University is located on the banks of the Canal Grande, one of Venice’s most iconic waterways, and its buildings boast a mix of traditional and modern architecture. So get your daily dose of inspiration and beauty.

9. Università degli Studi di Firenze

The Università Degli Studi di Firenze (University of Florence) is a public research university in Florence, Italy. Founded in 1321, it is the oldest University in the country and one of the largest in Europe.

The University of Florence is committed to providing international students with an excellent education. It is home to over 60,000 students who come to learn arts, sciences, law, and business. In addition, the University offers a number of support services and facilities specifically for international students, such as an international welcome center, housing assistance, and Italian language courses.

These universities offer high-quality education and are also very welcoming to international students. So, if you’re looking for a top university in Italy, check out one of these nine institutions. We wish you good luck!