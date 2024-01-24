Find Italian Products @amazon.com

AMAZON GLOBAL INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING | Today’s Deals | Made in Italy

Travel

A Traveller’s Guide to Capri

 

Captivating Capri awaits. This magical island off the Sorrentine Peninsula has beguiled visitors for centuries with its dramatic landscapes, glitzy glamour, and hedonistic appeal. Blue hour cocktails on designer hotel terraces, sapphire grottoes to explore by boat, hilltop ruins with mythical legends – a holiday on Italy’s fabled isle is the stuff vacation dreams are made of.

A Traveller's Guide to Capri

Getting There

The usual route is via ferry from Naples. Once you disembark at Marina Grande, continue up to Capri Town by funicular, bus, or taxi. While day trips are possible, an overnight stay allows a more relaxed, in-depth exploration.

Top Sights

No trip is complete without viewing Capri’s iconic natural wonders. The ethereal Blue Grotto sea cave illuminates with electric blue water. Take a boat tour for optimal viewing. Gape at the craggy Faraglioni stacks rising from the waves or glimpse them while hiking along the stunning Pizzolungo coastal trail. At the island’s highest point, Mount Solaro, the 360° vistas across Capri and the Bay of Naples are jaw-droppingly sublime.

Culture Fix

Despite Capri’s diminutive size, there is history aplenty. Three emperor’s villas remain: Villa Jovis’ sprawling ruins were Tiberius’ island abode, Villa Damecuta is where Augustus plotted military campaigns, and Palazzo a Mare. The Certosa di San Giacomo monastery houses historic artworks or visit Villa Lysis for opulent 19th-century eccentricity. Wander fragrant gardens like the Gardens of Augustus and Villa San Michele, which was once home to the writer Axel Munthe.

Quintessential Capri

No holiday here would be complete without seeing the Piazzetta, Capri Town’s iconic central square framed by grand buildings. It’s touristy, yes, but standing amidst the buzz sipping an Aperol Spritz still makes for essential Capri memories. For boutique shopping, meandering the backstreets to discover chic labels and artisanal producers beats the big designer names. Head to Anacapri to peruse handicrafts, then lunch on sunshine-fueled cuisine at a local trattoria or pizzeria.

Hit the Water

With nearly 30 miles of stunning coastline begging to be explored, a boat trip is a Capri essential. Puttering through azure grottoes in a small craft or swooshing between sights on a speedboat allows you to soak up the dramatic clifftop vistas from the shimmering sea. For total freedom, hire your own motorboat, or try a kayak. If you’d rather relax than navigate, traditional wooden gozzi boats ply the waters for laidback sightseeing.

Beach Clubs & Beyond

Lounge by the sea sipping cocktails to a soundtrack of fashionable house music at Anema e Core, Capri’s legendary nightclub. Soak up scenic views over a long, lazy lunch at elegant beach club Bagni Tiberio on White Beach. As dusk falls, head to laidback taverna Lo Sfizio to tuck into traditional Caprese cuisine under twinkling lights.

Places to Stay

With limited space for hotels and villas, accommodation books up fast. Capri Town offers the most convenience; try the boutique charms of the Canasta Hotel near the Faraglioni. For quiet seclusion, Anacapri wins; Il Giardino dell’Arte oozes tranquillity with vineyard views. Overlooking colourful fisherman’s houses, Fortino Boutique B&B charms at Marina Grande port. Down south, the beachy Diva Hotel impresses at Marina Piccola. Wherever you lay your head, you’ll be well-placed for creating magical memories on Capri.

Timeless Capri weaves her spell, offering culture, nature, glamour, and indulgence in equal measure. Follow this traveller’s guide to unlock the island’s unique magic for yourself.

 

Related Post

Travel

A Trip to Italy: Breath-Taking Drive from Rome to Venice

Travel

How to Get from Milan to Lake Como

Travel

Safety and Insurance Tips for Car Rentals in Florence

About us
Read articles about Italy, its cuisine, the regions and their cities, its history and the arts, from painters to musicians and film-makers, fashion designers, and the latest news from all the Italian newspapers and magazines. To support the website every sales made from clicking on one of our links will generate a small commission. We have selected many Italian products available online and shipped worldwide. Thank you for shopping here.

Italia Mia

A guide to Italy and all things Italian

© Copyright 2023 Italiamia.com. All Rights Reserved

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. More information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this. Questo sito fa uso di cookie per migliorare l’esperienza di navigazione degli utenti e per raccogliere informazioni sull’utilizzo del sito stesso. Utilizziamo sia cookie tecnici sia cookie di parti terze per inviare messaggi promozionali sulla base dei comportamenti degli utenti. Può conoscere i dettagli consultando la nostra privacy policy. Proseguendo nella navigazione si accetta l’uso dei cookie; in caso contrario è possibile abbandonare il sito.

Close