A Traveller’s Guide to Capri

Captivating Capri awaits. This magical island off the Sorrentine Peninsula has beguiled visitors for centuries with its dramatic landscapes, glitzy glamour, and hedonistic appeal. Blue hour cocktails on designer hotel terraces, sapphire grottoes to explore by boat, hilltop ruins with mythical legends – a holiday on Italy’s fabled isle is the stuff vacation dreams are made of.

Getting There

The usual route is via ferry from Naples. Once you disembark at Marina Grande, continue up to Capri Town by funicular, bus, or taxi. While day trips are possible, an overnight stay allows a more relaxed, in-depth exploration.

Top Sights

No trip is complete without viewing Capri’s iconic natural wonders. The ethereal Blue Grotto sea cave illuminates with electric blue water. Take a boat tour for optimal viewing. Gape at the craggy Faraglioni stacks rising from the waves or glimpse them while hiking along the stunning Pizzolungo coastal trail. At the island’s highest point, Mount Solaro, the 360° vistas across Capri and the Bay of Naples are jaw-droppingly sublime.

Culture Fix

Despite Capri’s diminutive size, there is history aplenty. Three emperor’s villas remain: Villa Jovis’ sprawling ruins were Tiberius’ island abode, Villa Damecuta is where Augustus plotted military campaigns, and Palazzo a Mare. The Certosa di San Giacomo monastery houses historic artworks or visit Villa Lysis for opulent 19th-century eccentricity. Wander fragrant gardens like the Gardens of Augustus and Villa San Michele, which was once home to the writer Axel Munthe.

Quintessential Capri

No holiday here would be complete without seeing the Piazzetta, Capri Town’s iconic central square framed by grand buildings. It’s touristy, yes, but standing amidst the buzz sipping an Aperol Spritz still makes for essential Capri memories. For boutique shopping, meandering the backstreets to discover chic labels and artisanal producers beats the big designer names. Head to Anacapri to peruse handicrafts, then lunch on sunshine-fueled cuisine at a local trattoria or pizzeria.

Hit the Water

With nearly 30 miles of stunning coastline begging to be explored, a boat trip is a Capri essential. Puttering through azure grottoes in a small craft or swooshing between sights on a speedboat allows you to soak up the dramatic clifftop vistas from the shimmering sea. For total freedom, hire your own motorboat, or try a kayak. If you’d rather relax than navigate, traditional wooden gozzi boats ply the waters for laidback sightseeing.

Beach Clubs & Beyond

Lounge by the sea sipping cocktails to a soundtrack of fashionable house music at Anema e Core, Capri’s legendary nightclub. Soak up scenic views over a long, lazy lunch at elegant beach club Bagni Tiberio on White Beach. As dusk falls, head to laidback taverna Lo Sfizio to tuck into traditional Caprese cuisine under twinkling lights.

Places to Stay

With limited space for hotels and villas, accommodation books up fast. Capri Town offers the most convenience; try the boutique charms of the Canasta Hotel near the Faraglioni. For quiet seclusion, Anacapri wins; Il Giardino dell’Arte oozes tranquillity with vineyard views. Overlooking colourful fisherman’s houses, Fortino Boutique B&B charms at Marina Grande port. Down south, the beachy Diva Hotel impresses at Marina Piccola. Wherever you lay your head, you’ll be well-placed for creating magical memories on Capri.

Timeless Capri weaves her spell, offering culture, nature, glamour, and indulgence in equal measure. Follow this traveller’s guide to unlock the island’s unique magic for yourself.