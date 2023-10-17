A Trip to Italy: Breath-Taking Drive from Rome to Venice

Italy is full of sights worth seeing. The country can be proud of its rich culture and history. Mind-bending landscapes, fascinating historical architecture, and exquisite local kitchens attract thousands of tourists every year. Let’s find out why Italy is one of the best places to visit. You’ll also know if the drive from Rome to Venice is scenic enough and what cities are worth seeing on the route.

Rome

The remnants of ancient civilization in Rome are well-known all over the world. The history of Rome dates back to 753 BC. The city is packed with artistic treasures and sights. Have you ever heard of dolce vita style? You’ll have an opportunity to try the advantages of the Italian ‘sweet life’ in Rome:

the authentic cuisine and culinary traditions of Italy;

the style and glamour of Italian fashion;

remnants of ancient civilizations in Rome;

idyllic cafes on the streets among cozy Italian houses.

Plenty of unforgettable emotions await you in Rome. There are several obligatory things every tourist should do while staying in the city:

flick a coin to the Trevi Fountain;

visit the mighty Colosseum;

see the scenic Roman Forum;

take a stroll along Palatine Hill – a legendary place of the city’s birth.

To make your acquaintance with the Eternal City more comfortable, you will need to book an Italy car hire. With Rental24.co.uk offers, cheap car hire and a wide range of vehicles is guaranteed. Rome is associated with ancient history and culture. But the city rivals Milan in terms of the style and glamor of Italian fashion. Walking through the narrow streets of Rome you can come across such well-known fashion houses as Fendi, Laura Biagiotti, Valentino, and Bulgari.

Florence

Florence is a fabulous city with unique architecture. It is the capital of the Tuscany region and the center of Italian cultural life. The most stunning patterns of Renaissance heritage are collected there. Only in Florence, you can enjoy the most hieratic pieces of art, such as Michelangelo’s “David” sculpture in the Galleria dell’Accademia and Botticelli’s “The Birth of Venus” exhibited in The Uffizi Gallery. Duomo is one of the iconic landmarks of Florence. The cathedral is located in the historical center of Florence. Its terracotta-tiled dome is noticeable from a bird’s eye view. There are other sights to be visited in the city, such as Palazzo Vecchio, Neptune Fountain, and Palazzo della Signoria. More information about top-rated tourist attractions in Florence you can find here.

Bologna

Bologna is truly worth a visit. Tourists consider the place one of the most appealing in Italy. The heart of the city is Piazza Maggiore. The territory of the square creates a fabulous atmosphere. The perimeter is lined with arched colonnades, cafes, Medieval and Renaissance sights, such as the magnificent Fountain of Neptune and the Basilica di San Petronio. The city has won a reputation as the gastronomic capital of Italy. It has a reason to be proud of its cuisine. Pasta and sausages manufactured in Bologna are gorgeous and are highly recommended to be tried.

Siena

Siena is located in the center of Toscana region, Italy. It is renowned for its UNESCO-listed Medieval brick buildings that date back to the 13th and 14th centuries. The city is surrounded by a well-preserved wall. It is more than 1000 years old. The central plaza Il Campo was designed in the form of a hand fan. Every summer a horse race runs around the piazza. Toscana’s cuisine is far out of the ordinary pizza or pasta. The region is distinguished by peculiar traditional dishes:

acquacotta – an onion soup with vegetables, eggs, olive oil, and toasted bread;

arista alla Fiorentina – roasted pork rolls with garlic and rosemary;

bruschetta – toasts with tomatoes and basil;

castagnaccio – a flatbread made from chestnut flour, seasoned with olive oil and Siberian pine tree nuts.

Venice is one of the most beautiful cities in the world. It lies on 118 islands. They are connected by 40 bridges. Gothic architecture, narrow streets, Renaissance and Baroque buildings create unforgettable vibes. The list of things to do in Venice:

Take 360° panoramic photos at St.Mark’s Square.

Climb to the top of the Campanile – the bell tower that rises above the skyline of Venice. On the roof, you will be rewarded with a dizzying view of the city.

Cruise the canals on a gondola. It may look quite a beaten entertainment, but a visit to Venice without floating through its scenic canals would be incomplete.

The route from Rome to Venice is full of once-in-a-lifetime emotions, pleasant surprises, fantastic impressions, unforgettable discoveries. There are other cities you can drop into while driving from Rome to Venice. The lively atmosphere of Italy can be easily perceived in Padua, Perugia, Ferrara, Orvieto, Modena, San Gimignano, and Arezzo.