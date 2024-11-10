Cinema of Italy: Splatter, erotic comedy, trash

Italian cinema has left an indelible mark on the world with its unique blend of daring themes, unconventional narratives, and groundbreaking visual styles. Among the most provocative and influential contributions are Italy’s splatter films, trash comedies, and erotic comedies, which achieved notable international recognition, particularly for their audacious and often controversial content. This article delves into the evolution of these genres and provides a comprehensive look at key films and directors who shaped these movements.

The Cannibal Genre in Italian Cinema

Italian cinema found an unexpected hit in the 1970s with the rise of the cannibal genre, blending horror, adventure, and exotic settings in a way that captivated audiences worldwide.

The Origins of Italian Cannibal Films

The cannibal genre was launched by director Umberto Lenzi in 1972 with Il paese del sesso selvaggio (also known as Man from Deep River). This genre fused horror with jungle adventure, often set in lush tropical locales. Lenzi’s pioneering film was a commercial success, and this winning combination of horror and exoticism established the foundation for an entire genre.

Key Films and Directors in the Cannibal Genre

Following the success of Il paese del sesso selvaggio, other directors continued to push the genre’s boundaries, each bringing their own interpretation of gruesome storytelling:

•La montagna del dio cannibale (Mountain of the Cannibal God, 1978) by Sergio Martino – Known for its intense violence and exotic settings, this film starred Ursula Andress and continued to heighten the genre’s shock value.

•Mangiati vivi! (Eaten Alive!, 1980) by Umberto Lenzi – A film that mixed jungle horrors with a critique of fanaticism and Western intrusion into indigenous cultures.

•Cannibal Ferox (1981) by Umberto Lenzi – One of the genre’s most controversial titles, often labeled as “the most violent film ever made” and banned in numerous countries for its explicit content.

•Emanuelle e gli ultimi cannibali (Emanuelle and the Last Cannibals, 1977) by Joe D’Amato – This film mixed eroticism with cannibal horror, starring the famous Italian actress Laura Gemser.

•Antropophagus (The Grim Reaper, 1980) by Joe D’Amato – Another cult classic, notorious for its extreme gore and unsettling imagery.

The Controversy of Cannibal Holocaust

The apex of the cannibal genre’s notoriety came with Ruggero Deodato’s Cannibal Holocaust (1979). The film was so realistic that it was mistaken for a “snuff” film, leading to legal scrutiny and a temporary ban in Italy. Its brutal depiction of violence and its raw, documentary-style cinematography initially led critics to scorn it, though it later gained appreciation for its commentary on media sensationalism. Cannibal Holocaust remains a divisive but significant work in the horror genre.

The Rise of Trash Cinema and Series Z Films

As the cannibal genre began to lose steam, Italian cinema in the 1980s saw a rise in “trash cinema,” or Serie Z films. These low-budget horror and thriller films were often spinoffs of popular American B-movies, imitating the style and plots but with a distinctly Italian twist that embraced non-professional execution, over-the-top violence, and an ironic tone that garnered a cult following.

•Absurd (1981) by Joe D’Amato – Often seen as an Italian take on American slasher films, Absurd has achieved cult status for its unrestrained gore and surreal plotlines.

•Rats: Night of Terror (1984) by Bruno Mattei – A post-apocalyptic horror with a mix of science fiction elements, appealing to fans of both horror and sci-fi trash.

•Zombie Holocaust (1980) by Marino Girolami – Blending zombie horror with cannibal tropes, this film capitalized on the zombie craze popularized by George Romero’s Dawn of the Dead.

These films, with their “so-bad-they’re-good” charm, created a dedicated fan base that appreciated them for their unconventional storytelling and comedic, unintentional humor.

Italian Erotic Comedy: A New Wave in the 1970s

The 1970s also saw the emergence of Italian erotic comedies, which fused humor with sensuality in a style unique to Italy. The genre was driven by the loosening of censorship laws, a shift toward more risqué themes, and the desire to achieve box-office success with limited budgets.

Key Figures and Films in Erotic Italian Comedy

Italian erotic comedies often featured well-known comedic actors who became household names through these risqué productions. Notable actors included Lino Banfi, Diego Abatantuono, Alvaro Vitali, Gloria Guida, and Edwige Fenech.

Popular Films and Directors in the Erotic Comedy Genre

•L’insegnante (1975) by Nando Cicero – Starring Edwige Fenech, this film was part of a subgenre focusing on the teacher-student dynamic, blending humor with sexual innuendos.

•La liceale (1975) by Michele Massimo Tarantini – Starring Gloria Guida, this “schoolgirl” film played on the rebellious nature of youth, combined with risqué scenes and comedic situations.

•Pierino Contro Tutti (1981) by Marino Girolami – Featuring Alvaro Vitali as the mischievous Pierino, this series became famous for its slapstick humor and ribaldry.

While many erotic comedies were criticized for their formulaic plots and overuse of innuendo, some works by directors like Salvatore Samperi, Steno, and Marco Vicario were better received and have since earned critical reappraisal.

The Unique Case of Tinto Brass

Italian filmmaker Tinto Brass carved out a separate niche in erotic cinema. Known for his distinct directorial style, Brass crafted films that were lavish, visually rich, and provocatively themed.

•Salon Kitty (1976) – Set during WWII, this film delved into themes of power and corruption through the lens of eroticism, pushing boundaries with its graphic content and luxurious set design.

•Caligula (1979) – Though directed by Brass, this notorious film was altered by producers to include more explicit scenes. Starring Malcolm McDowell, Caligula became one of the most infamous Italian films for its mix of historical drama and explicit content.

•La chiave (1983) – One of Brass’s most successful films, La chiave explored themes of marital intimacy and voyeurism, establishing Brass as a serious director within the erotic genre and earning significant box office success.

The Fantozzi Saga: Trash or Treasure?

The Fantozzi series, created and led by Paolo Villaggio, deserves a mention within the “trash” or popular comedy genre for its unique satirical approach to Italian society.

•Fantozzi (1975) – The first film introduced Ugo Fantozzi, a hapless accountant facing ridiculous scenarios, and became an instant hit for its portrayal of the average man struggling against a bureaucratic, unfeeling world.

•Il secondo tragico Fantozzi (1976) – The sequel continued Fantozzi’s absurd misadventures, adding to the series’ popularity and cementing its place in Italian popular culture.

While some consider Fantozzi lowbrow, others appreciate the series for its social commentary and Villaggio’s skillful mix of humor and pathos.

Conclusion

Italian cinema’s splatter, trash, and erotic comedy genres are more than just sensationalist fare; they reflect Italy’s unique cultural, social, and cinematic landscape. While often controversial, films from these genres broke boundaries, challenged norms, and achieved international cult status. Italian cinema has always dared to explore extremes, and these films offer insight into Italy’s approach to taboo, satire, and social critique. Through daring experimentation, these genres continue to captivate audiences around the world, even decades later.