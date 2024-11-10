Cinema of Italy: White telephones

Introduction to White Telephone Films

The White Telephone films, a prominent cinematic genre in Italy during the 1930s and early 1940s, represent a fascinating chapter in film history. Named for the elegant white telephones featured prominently in their scenes, these films became symbols of glamour, sophistication, and societal aspiration. Among the classic examples is Gli uomini, che mascalzoni (1932), directed by Mario Camerini and starring Vittorio De Sica. These films projected images of wealth and social status at a time when many were struggling, offering audiences a form of escapism through visually appealing and stylized narratives.

The White Telephone as a Symbol of Status and Aspiration

The white telephone itself, a rare luxury item compared to the more common black telephone, was carefully chosen as a visual symbol of upper-class wealth and lifestyle. To Italian audiences of the time, the white telephone conveyed an aura of elite status, subtly reinforcing societal divisions. Its presence was more than ornamental; it was a cinematic signal, an icon of aspiration that subtly communicated a yearning for modernity, refinement, and the comforts of wealth. Through the inclusion of this symbol, filmmakers provided a taste of a desirable yet inaccessible lifestyle for the average viewer.

Hungarian Comedy Influence and the Setting of White Telephone Films

Despite being Italian productions, White Telephone films drew heavily from Hungarian comedy, a style that highlighted lighthearted, romantic scenarios tinged with subtle social commentary. These films were often set outside Italy, in places such as Bucharest or other fictionalized European locales. This international flavor helped the films evade censorship issues in Italy. Many stories revolved around themes like marital discord, adultery, or romantic entanglements—taboo subjects in Italy at the time. Placing the action in foreign or ambiguous locations allowed the filmmakers to explore risqué topics with plausible deniability, circumventing restrictive societal norms and expectations within Italy.

Cinema Deco: Art Deco and Aesthetic Appeal

White Telephone films are sometimes classified as “Cinema Deco” because of their visual dedication to Art Deco aesthetics, which was at its peak in the 1930s. The sets often featured elaborate designs, luxurious furnishings, and impeccably styled wardrobes, which transported audiences to a world of opulence. The international appeal of Art Deco helped these films create a sense of universal sophistication that extended beyond the Italian cultural context. This dedication to visual beauty and stylistic details provided an appealing escape for viewers, drawing them into a world more glamorous and colorful than their own lives.

Sexual Politics and Gender Roles in White Telephone Films

These films often explored themes of sexual politics, examining the dynamics between men and women within relationships and marriage. The White Telephone films were rife with fantasies about romance, societal expectations of men and women, and the challenges of maintaining appearances within social relationships. While these stories avoided explicit references to class struggle or overt social issues, they nonetheless revealed the era’s expectations for gender roles, marriage, and fidelity.

Although romantic entanglements and conflicts between the sexes were at the heart of many plots, the approach was far from radical. Female characters often found themselves caught between personal desire and societal expectations, and these films typically upheld traditional views of marriage and social order. This created a platform for romantic escapism that reinforced conventional ideals while allowing the audience to indulge in a dreamier, less restrictive vision of romantic life.

Class Awareness and Satirical Undertones

White Telephone films were often criticized for being escapist and morally conservative, but they nonetheless portrayed class differences and conflicts. Characters from different social backgrounds interacted in ways that highlighted both the allure and limitations of upper-class life. While the stories rarely offered overt social critique, their nuanced portrayal of class distinctions subtly commented on the Italian society of the time. Many of these films presented the upper class with a satirical undertone, gently mocking the frivolity and superficiality of the elite while remaining palatable to the audience.

Critic Bruno Torri described White Telephone films as “escapist films which uphold the ethic of the family and religion, concealing exploitation and class struggle.” In contrast, critic Casadio saw them as a form of “indirect propaganda,” noting that these films failed to portray working-class life or address real societal issues. The films presented a world free of hardship or struggle, subtly propagating an idealized image of Italy that aligned with the prevailing conservative values, while ignoring the pressing social realities faced by the average viewer.

Psychological and Social Conflicts Beneath the Surface

While often dismissed as inconsequential, White Telephone films were vehicles for expressing conventional myths and values through the depiction of familiar struggles, such as compatibility in relationships, sexual identity, and conformity. The genre was rich with recurring themes: the tension between personal desires and social expectations, the pressures of maintaining appearances, and the compromises individuals make within the social order. Characters navigated conflicts that resonated with viewers, such as the clash between romantic ideals and the realities of married life. These tropes allowed audiences to explore their own desires, fears, and struggles in a manner that was socially acceptable yet personally meaningful.

The Lasting Impact and Legacy of White Telephone Films

Despite their escapist reputation, White Telephone films offer an intriguing historical lens through which to understand Italian society in the 1930s. They reveal a culture grappling with modernity while clinging to traditional values. For contemporary audiences, these films provide a glimpse into the mindset of a society navigating a period of political and social upheaval, revealing how Italians of the time sought to escape, critique, and make sense of their lives through cinema. Today, these films are valuable not only for their cinematic qualities but also as artifacts that encapsulate an era’s aesthetic and societal values, offering modern viewers insight into the complexities of 1930s Italian society.

Filmography of Notable White Telephone Films

The White Telephone film genre blossomed during the 1930s and early 1940s in Italy, with films characterized by their stylish Art Deco aesthetics, romantic themes, and often satirical undertones. Here are some of the most significant films in this genre, which showcase the hallmarks of White Telephone cinema:

1. Gli uomini, che mascalzoni! (What Scoundrels Men Are!) – 1932

•Director: Mario Camerini

•Starring: Vittorio De Sica, Lia Franca

•Synopsis: This romantic comedy, starring the charismatic Vittorio De Sica, tells the story of a humble chauffeur who falls in love with a shop girl. Set against a backdrop of the Italian working class, the film combines romance with humorous social observations.

•Significance: Often cited as a quintessential White Telephone film, it highlights the genre’s mix of lighthearted romance and subtle class commentary.

2. La signora di tutti (Everybody’s Woman) – 1934

•Director: Max Ophüls

•Starring: Isa Miranda, Memo Benassi

•Synopsis: The story follows a popular actress as she reflects on her life and romantic misfortunes while unconscious in a hospital. Through flashbacks, the film explores themes of love, betrayal, and the fleeting nature of fame.

•Significance: Known for its sophisticated narrative and visual style, this film is an excellent example of the White Telephone genre’s attention to glamour and societal themes.

3. Darò un milione (I’ll Give a Million) – 1935

•Director: Mario Camerini

•Starring: Vittorio De Sica, Assia Noris

•Synopsis: A millionaire, disillusioned with his life, disguises himself as a beggar to test the goodwill of people and promises to give a million lire to anyone who shows him kindness.

•Significance: This film showcases the genre’s escapist and idealistic elements, with themes of altruism and social critique. The use of an unlikely setting within White Telephone conventions makes it memorable.

4. Ma non è una cosa seria (But It’s Nothing Serious) – 1936

•Director: Mario Camerini

•Starring: Vittorio De Sica, Elisa Cegani

•Synopsis: The story revolves around a man who fakes his marriage to avoid romantic entanglements, only to find himself in a complicated situation. The film explores themes of love, loyalty, and social expectations with a satirical edge.

•Significance: This comedy deftly balances satire with romance, touching on themes of marriage and class. The film’s humor and style are emblematic of the White Telephone genre’s sophisticated, yet often ironic, outlook.

5. Il signor Max – 1937

•Director: Mario Camerini

•Starring: Vittorio De Sica, Assia Noris

•Synopsis: A newspaper vendor impersonates a wealthy man, navigating a series of comic misunderstandings and romantic entanglements. His dual life as a commoner and a nobleman becomes a humorous exploration of class and identity.

•Significance: The film uses the theme of mistaken identity to poke fun at class distinctions, a common motif in White Telephone films. De Sica’s performance, blending comedy with social commentary, stands out as a highlight.

6. I grandi magazzini (Department Store) – 1939

•Director: Mario Camerini

•Starring: Vittorio De Sica, Assia Noris

•Synopsis: Set in a glamorous department store, the film explores the lives of employees and customers, focusing on romantic entanglements and misunderstandings. The stylish setting underscores the film’s themes of love and social class.

•Significance: Known for its impressive set design and fashionable Art Deco elements, the film epitomizes the glamour and escapism central to White Telephone cinema.

7. Una famiglia impossibile (An Impossible Family) – 1940

•Director: Carlo Ludovico Bragaglia

•Starring: Amedeo Nazzari, Vivi Gioi

•Synopsis: This film follows a high-society family grappling with love, misunderstandings, and family conflicts. Set against an opulent backdrop, it combines humor with insights into family dynamics and societal expectations.

•Significance: The film’s exploration of familial obligations and class conventions illustrates how White Telephone films reflected Italian societal norms within an escapist framework.

8. Ore 9: lezione di chimica (Nine O’Clock Chemistry Lesson) – 1941

•Director: Mario Mattoli

•Starring: Alida Valli, Irasema Dilián

•Synopsis: A comedic story set in a girls’ boarding school, focusing on adolescent infatuations and the comedic misunderstandings that ensue. The lighthearted narrative centers around the conflicts between duty and personal desire.

•Significance: This film’s youthful setting and playful tone provide a departure from the typical high-society focus of White Telephone films while maintaining the genre’s thematic interest in romance and social mores.

9. Teresa Venerdì (Friday Theresa) – 1941

•Director: Vittorio De Sica

•Starring: Adriana Benetti, Vittorio De Sica

•Synopsis: This romantic comedy follows a doctor as he becomes entangled in a love triangle, leading to comedic misunderstandings and a lighthearted critique of romantic ideals. The story addresses societal expectations around romance and personal identity.

•Significance: Directed by Vittorio De Sica himself, this film is one of the last White Telephone films before his shift to Neorealism. It captures the genre’s humorous yet socially reflective nature.

10. L’avventuriera del piano di sopra (The Upstairs Adventuress) – 1941

•Director: Raffaello Matarazzo

•Starring: Vittorio De Sica, Clara Calamai

•Synopsis: This romantic farce centers on a love-stricken man who finds himself charmed by an alluring woman living upstairs, leading to a series of humorous complications.

•Significance: This film is representative of the lighter, frivolous side of White Telephone cinema, focusing on romantic escapism while subtly hinting at societal constraints on personal desires.

Conclusion

White Telephone films are far more than simple escapist entertainment; they are cultural products that reveal the dreams, conflicts, and complexities of Italian society during a unique period. By examining themes of social status, gender roles, class distinctions, and moral conformity, these films offer us a window into an Italy that was both enchanted by modern ideals and bound by traditional values. The lasting influence of White Telephone films speaks to their role in shaping Italian cinematic history and their subtle critique of societal norms, ensuring their place in both film history and cultural studies.

