Sanremo 2026 Winners Revealed: 10 Explosive Final Night Highlights, Songs & Shocking Duet Surprises

The 76th Festival di Sanremo took place from 24 to 28 February 2026 at the historic Teatro Ariston in Sanremo, Italy. This annual song contest — one of the world’s most watched music competitions — once again combined iconic tradition with new artistic energy, dynamic performances, and memorable moments.

Hosted by Carlo Conti and Laura Pausini, with co-presenters and occasional guest hosts, Sanremo 2026 was broadcast on Rai 1, streamed on RaiPlay, and featured a lineup of 30 established artists (“Campioni”) competing with original songs.

Over five nights, competitors performed, juries deliberated, and audiences voted. The multi-stage system of voting — combining televotes, press/web jury and radio jury — brought the event to a thrilling conclusion on 28 February 2026, with new and classic elements shaping a Sanremo season readers will long remember.

Overview of the Contest and Special Guests

Sanremo’s five-night format traditionally includes:

Night 1 & Night 2 (Original Song Performances) – All competitors present their songs.

– All competitors present their songs. Night 3 (Continuation of Original Songs) – Remaining artists perform.

– Remaining artists perform. Night 4 (Covers & Duets Night) – Artists reinterpret classic songs live, often with guest performers and creative collaborations (this night does not affect final scoring).

– Artists reinterpret classic songs live, often with guest performers and creative collaborations (this night does not affect final scoring). Night 5 (Grand Finale & Superfinal) – Final performances and voting determine the winner.

Special guests elevated the festival’s glamour and star power. Among them were Andrea Bocelli, who appeared as a major musical guest on the final night, as well as international stars like Alicia Keys and rock/pop veteran Eros Ramazzotti.

Co-host Laura Pausini also delivered special performances (such as a moving rendition of “Heal the World” on night three), blending activism with music in a way that resonated deeply with audiences.

The Songs: Competition Highlights

The song list for Sanremo 2026 included a broad spectrum of music — from powerful ballads to upbeat pop anthems and experimental hybrid styles. Several songs stood out both for artistic impact and audience response:

Notable Entries in the 2026 Competition

The following key entries shaped the Sanremo 2026 narrative before and during the final:

Sal Da Vinci – Per sempre sì

A heartfelt and classic Italian ballad that ultimately won the contest.

A heartfelt and classic Italian ballad that ultimately won the contest. Sayf – Tu mi piaci tanto

A popular and energetic song, placing second overall in the final ranking.

A popular and energetic song, placing second overall in the final ranking. Ditonellapiaga – Che fastidio!

A standout electropop / satirical piece that finished third and also earned a special award (Premio “Giancarlo Bigazzi” for best composition).

A standout electropop / satirical piece that finished third and also earned a special award (Premio “Giancarlo Bigazzi” for best composition). Arisa – Magica favola

A melodic track blending emotion and contemporary style.

A melodic track blending emotion and contemporary style. Fedez & Masini – Male necessario

A collaboration that brought textual depth and cross-genre synergy.

Other artists such as Nayt, Fulminacci, Ermal Meta, Serena Brancale, Tommaso Paradiso, LDA & Aka7even, Luchè, Bambole di Pezza, J-Ax and more filled out the field with diverse musical styles that reflected the breadth of contemporary Italian music.

Final Night: The Superfinal and Winners

Winner – Sal Da Vinci

The grand prize of Sanremo 2026 was claimed by Sal Da Vinci with the song “Per sempre sì”. His victory brought him to the top of a competitive final night and potentially positioned him as Italy’s representative to the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 (a role that the RAI broadcaster may ultimately confirm).

In the Superfinal — the final round of voting among the top five artists — Sal Da Vinci received the highest overall combined score from televote, press/web jury, and radio jury.

He dedicated the win to his family and to Naples, celebrating his journey with emotion and gratitude.

Podium Results: Top Five in the Grand Finale

The final ranking at the end of Sanremo 2026 was announced as follows:

1st – Sal Da Vinci – Per sempre sì 2nd – Sayf – Tu mi piaci tanto 3rd – Ditonellapiaga – Che fastidio! 4th – Arisa – Magica favola 5th – Fedez & Masini – Male necessario

These results represent a diverse field where veteran performers mixed with contemporary and genre-blending artists to define Sanremo 2026’s musical landscape.

Awards and Special Recognitions of the Festival

In addition to the main placements, several official awards were distributed:

Premio Critica “Mia Martini” – Fulminacci with Stupida sfortuna

– Fulminacci with Stupida sfortuna Premio “Lucio Dalla” della Sala Stampa – Serena Brancale with Qui con me

– Serena Brancale with Qui con me Premio “Sergio Bardotti” for best lyrics – Fedez & Masini (Male necessario)

for best lyrics – Fedez & Masini (Male necessario) Premio “Giancarlo Bigazzi” for best composition – Ditonellapiaga with Che fastidio!

These prizes acknowledge craftsmanship beyond placement, recognizing outstanding songwriting, performance and critical appeal.

Cover Night Duets: Ditonellapiaga & Tony Pitony Surprise Win

One of the most talked-about moments came during the fourth night — the “Serata delle Cover”. This evening showcased reinterpretations of classic songs performed as duets or with special guests, in a creative celebration separate from final rankings.

Ditonellapiaga & Tony Pitony – “The Lady Is a Tramp”

Ditonellapiaga and the viral performer Tony Pitony delivered a standout rendition of the jazz standard “The Lady Is a Tramp” that won the Duets Night with a lively blend of style, charisma, and creative theatricality.

The performance was marked by lighthearted moments and cultural nods — including jokes about “arancino / arancina” inclusivity — and brought both enthusiasm and amusement from the audience.

TonyPitony emerged from relative underground fame to widespread response with this Duets Night victory, also earning the Premio Assomusica for his artistic expression that challenges genre boundaries.

Memorable Moments & Surprises from Sanremo 2026

Beyond the official results, Sanremo 2026 contained several unforgettable scenes:

1. Celebrity Guest Appearances

Andrea Bocelli brought his global stature to the final night, reinforcing Sanremo’s commitment to high-caliber musical moments.

brought his global stature to the final night, reinforcing Sanremo’s commitment to high-caliber musical moments. Other appearances included Alicia Keys and Eros Ramazzotti, who contributed to the festival’s musical diversity and international visibility.

2. Duets and Unexpected Collaborations

The fourth night featured imaginative pairings across generations and genres, including:

Sayf with Alex Britti & Mario Biondi — Hit The Road Jack

— Hit The Road Jack Arisa with Coro del Teatro Regio di Parma — Quello che le donne non dicono

— Quello che le donne non dicono Bambole di Pezza & Cristina D’Avena — Occhi di gatto

— Occhi di gatto Tredici Pietro, Gianni Morandi & Company — Vita

— Vita LDA & Aka7even with Tullio De Piscopo — Andamento lento

— Andamento lento Dargen D’Amico with Pupo and Fabrizio Bosso — Su di noi

— Su di noi Luchè with Gianluca Grignani — Falco a metà

(Top 10 ranking from Cover Night)

These collaborations amplified artistic exchange and provided standout coverage nights within the festival.

3. Model & Host Moments

Beauty model Bianca Balti returned to co-host parts of the festival, while Alessandro Siani participated humorously as “Mister X” in the fourth night’s leitmotif.

4. Audience and Cultural Reactions

The festival’s strong TV ratings confirmed Sanremo’s cultural resonance in Italy, with millions tuning in nightly and dominant shares in prime-time.

Social media buzz around performances like Ditonellapiaga’s satirical pop song or TonyPitony’s charismatic stage persona underscored how Sanremo remains both a traditional and contemporary cultural phenomenon.

Final Thoughts: Sanremo 2026’s Legacy

Sanremo Music Festival 2026 stood out as a vibrant and sometimes unpredictable edition of Italy’s most renowned music event. It brought:

A triumphant return for a classic artist (Sal Da Vinci) claiming one of the most esteemed Italian music accolades.

(Sal Da Vinci) claiming one of the most esteemed Italian music accolades. A blend of new sounds and established names competing on one stage.

A Duets Night that celebrated collaborative reinterpretation and revealed fresh public favorites.

From heartfelt ballads to boundary-pushing pop, Sanremo 2026 proved that the festival continues to be a launching pad for musical excitement, cultural exchange, and unforgettable live performances.