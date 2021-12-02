Panettone, Pandoro, Panforte, Torrone, Ricciarelli

What could be more Christmas in Italy than Panettone, Pandoro, Panforte from Siena, Torrone and Ricciarelli cookies? Well, there are many varieties of sweets that are typically consumed during Christmas and New Year celebrations in Italy. As you move from the north to the south you will find exquisite delicacies to be enjoyed perhaps with a glass of Spumante, Prosecco, Franciacorta or a sweet wine like Vin Santo.

- 5%
Fiasconaro Panettone Traditional Italian Christmas Cake, 35.27 - The Best Tasting Authentic Italian Panettone in Amazon
Amazon.com
Fiasconaro Panettone Traditional Italian Christmas Cake, 35.27 - The Best...
$29.99 $31.89 
Cipriani Food Hand Wrapped All Natural Panettone Italian Cake, 2.2 Pound
Amazon.com
Cipriani Food Hand Wrapped All Natural Panettone Italian Cake, 2.2 Pound
$54.95
- 12%
Tre Marie Panettone Milanese - 2.2 lbs
Amazon.com
Tre Marie Panettone Milanese - 2.2 lbs
$34.98 $39.98 
Albertengo Traditional Panettone Cake, 2.2 Pound
Amazon.com
Albertengo Traditional Panettone Cake, 2.2 Pound
$45.89
Chiostro Di Saronno Panettone with Limoncello - Hand wrapped - Italian Christmas Cake Imported from Italy 750g
Amazon.com
Chiostro Di Saronno Panettone with Limoncello - Hand wrapped - Italian...
$45.00
Albertengo Apricot Panettone Cake, 2.2 Pound
Amazon.com
Albertengo Apricot Panettone Cake, 2.2 Pound
$54.95
Amarena Fabbri Panettone with Candied Cherries, 1000 Gram
Amazon.com
Amarena Fabbri Panettone with Candied Cherries, 1000 Gram
$39.95
Classic Italian Panettone, Traditional Recipe of Milan's Christmas Fruit Cake, Passerini since 1919 - 2.2 lb/35 ¼ oz/1kg
Amazon.com
Classic Italian Panettone, Traditional Recipe of Milan's Christmas Fruit...
$67.99
Motta: "Il Pandoro" Pandoro Holiday Cake * 35,27 Oz (1000g) Package * [ Italian Import ]
Amazon.com
Motta: "Il Pandoro" Pandoro Holiday Cake * 35,27 Oz (1000g) Package * [...
$21.90
- 23%
Pandoro Classic Traditional Milanese Vergani 2.2lb (1000g) by Tita Italian
Amazon.com
Pandoro Classic Traditional Milanese Vergani 2.2lb (1000g) by Tita Italian
$39.99 $52.00 
Bellino Pandoro Lemon Cake, 28.2 Ounce Box
Amazon.com
Bellino Pandoro Lemon Cake, 28.2 Ounce Box
$19.99
Pandoro Stracciatella, Bauli 26.45 oz (750gr) Holiday Product
Amazon.com
Pandoro Stracciatella, Bauli 26.45 oz (750gr) Holiday Product
$38.50
Melegatti Original Pandoro, 1000g (35.2oz, 2.2lb), With Real Butter & Natural Mother Yeast, Original Italian Recipe, Holiday Cake, Italian Import (Pack of 1)
Amazon.com
Melegatti Original Pandoro, 1000g (35.2oz, 2.2lb), With Real Butter & Natural...
$20.99
Paluani Pandoro di Verona, 750g, Italian Import
Amazon.com
Paluani Pandoro di Verona, 750g, Italian Import
$26.99
- 16%
Bauli: "Pandoro di Verona" Pandoro Christmas cake 35,27 Oz (1000g) Package [ Italian Import ]
Amazon.com
Bauli: "Pandoro di Verona" Pandoro Christmas cake 35,27 Oz (1000g) Package [...
$24.98 $29.98 
Vergani Classic Pandoro Baked in Milan (Italy), Hand-Wrapped, Traditional Recipe - 1kg / 2lb 3.2oz
Amazon.com
Vergani Classic Pandoro Baked in Milan (Italy), Hand-Wrapped, Traditional...
$54.95
- 6%
SAPORI SIENA PANFORTE MARGHERITA - 12.35OZ
Amazon.com
SAPORI SIENA PANFORTE MARGHERITA - 12.35OZ
$19.89 $21.25 
Marabissi Panforte Di Siena Margherita, 12.35-Ounce
Amazon.com
Marabissi Panforte Di Siena Margherita, 12.35-Ounce
$29.99
La Florentine - Traditional Italian Panforte, (2)- 12 oz. Pkgs.
Amazon.com
La Florentine - Traditional Italian Panforte, (2)- 12 oz. Pkgs.
$37.25
Chiostro di Saronno Panforte 400g, Made in Italy
Amazon.com
Chiostro di Saronno Panforte 400g, Made in Italy
$26.99
Sapori - Soft Panforte Morbido - 12.35 oz.
Amazon.com
Sapori - Soft Panforte Morbido - 12.35 oz.
$31.19
Sapori Panforte Fichi e Noci, Panforte With Fig and Walnuts 10.58 oz
Amazon.com
Sapori Panforte Fichi e Noci, Panforte With Fig and Walnuts 10.58 oz
$27.99
Sapori Traditional Panforte di Siena - 12.35 oz.
Amazon.com
Sapori Traditional Panforte di Siena - 12.35 oz.
$22.29
SAPORI SIENA PANFORTE MARGHERITA - 12.35 OZ Pack of 10
Amazon.com
SAPORI SIENA PANFORTE MARGHERITA - 12.35 OZ Pack of 10
$139.48
Sperlari Zanzibar Classico Chocolate Gianduia and Hazelnut Torrone 8.7 Oz - 2 Pack
Amazon.com
Sperlari Zanzibar Classico Chocolate Gianduia and Hazelnut Torrone 8.7 Oz - 2...
$27.99
Sorelle Nurzia - Torrone Bars from Italy (Chocolate Hazelnut) | Tender and Delicious Authentic Italian Nougat Candy Bar | Imported Christmas Holiday Favorite Sweet Snack & Dessert in Gift Box, 7.76 oz
Amazon.com
Sorelle Nurzia - Torrone Bars from Italy (Chocolate Hazelnut) | Tender and...
$19.99
Sperlari. Hard Nougat with Almonds and Chocolate Covered. Classico alla Mandorla Ricoperto di Cioccolato Fondente. 250g (8.82oz)
Amazon.com
Sperlari. Hard Nougat with Almonds and Chocolate Covered. Classico alla...
$14.99
Giusto Sapore Torrone Gift Set (Almond 3 Pack - Nut)
Amazon.com
Giusto Sapore Torrone Gift Set (Almond 3 Pack - Nut)
$14.99
iSiciliani Italian Almond & Pistachio Torrone Nougat Block 300g. (10.5oz.)
Amazon.com
iSiciliani Italian Almond & Pistachio Torrone Nougat Block 300g. (10.5oz.)
$21.95
La Florentine Torrone 18 pc Assortment Box, Pack of 2
Amazon.com
La Florentine Torrone 18 pc Assortment Box, Pack of 2
$24.49
La Florentine Torrone Assortment Box 7.62oz
Amazon.com
La Florentine Torrone Assortment Box 7.62oz
$13.80
Torrone Nougat Candy, 18 Assorted Pieces (Ferrara) NET WT 7.62 216g
Amazon.com
Torrone Nougat Candy, 18 Assorted Pieces (Ferrara) NET WT 7.62 216g
$14.99
Sapori. Almond Ricciarelli. 200g (7,05oz)
Amazon.com
Sapori. Almond Ricciarelli. 200g (7,05oz)
$26.89
Lazzaroni Amaretti, 16-Ounce Tin
Amazon.com
Lazzaroni Amaretti, 16-Ounce Tin
$24.99
Vincente Sicilian Specialty Cookies Gift Box Tin Cube 1.1 lb
Amazon.com
Vincente Sicilian Specialty Cookies Gift Box Tin Cube 1.1 lb
$19.99
Matilde Vicenzi Roma Gift Tin | Assortment of Patisseries, Pastries, Cookies | Made in Italy | 32oz (907g) Decorative Tin
Amazon.com
Matilde Vicenzi Roma Gift Tin | Assortment of Patisseries, Pastries, Cookies...
$29.99
Italian Fine Pastry Cookies Assortment From Verona | 6 Different Filling - Hazelnut Chocolate Milk, Raspberry Cashews Almond, Cocoa Cream & Shortbread Cocoa | 24.69 Oz Gift Box Tin (Holiday)
Amazon.com
Italian Fine Pastry Cookies Assortment From Verona | 6 Different Filling -...
$26.00
Matilde Vicenzi Italian Pastry & Cookie Tin, 24.64 Ounce
Amazon.com
Matilde Vicenzi Italian Pastry & Cookie Tin, 24.64 Ounce
$24.88
Matilde Vicenzi Season's Greetings Christmas Gift Tin | Assortment of Italian Puff Pastry Cookies | Natural Ingredients, Kosher Dairy | Made in Italy | 13.05 oz Holiday Gift Box
Amazon.com
Matilde Vicenzi Season's Greetings Christmas Gift Tin | Assortment of Italian...
$19.99
Granny Bella’s Artisan Biscotti Food Gift Baskets 24 Gourmet Italian Cookies Prime Gifting for Holiday Birthday Christmas Get Well Sympathy Kosher Cookie Thanksgiving Gifts for Men Women & Families
Amazon.com
Granny Bella’s Artisan Biscotti Food Gift Baskets 24 Gourmet Italian Cookies...
$35.99
Italian Bookstore Italian Posters Italian Movies

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR