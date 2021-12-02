Panettone, Pandoro, Panforte, Torrone, Ricciarelli

What could be more Christmas in Italy than Panettone, Pandoro, Panforte from Siena, Torrone and Ricciarelli cookies? Well, there are many varieties of sweets that are typically consumed during Christmas and New Year celebrations in Italy. As you move from the north to the south you will find exquisite delicacies to be enjoyed perhaps with a glass of Spumante, Prosecco, Franciacorta or a sweet wine like Vin Santo.