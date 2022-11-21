Best Hotels in Rome, Italy





Where to stay in Rome?

So many choices, from budget stays to luxury hotels, there are many ways to find your perfect lodging. Nowadays, B&B are very popular and many visitors plan to rent an apartment or an entire house for a few days, giving them perhaps more options than a hotel.

There are, however, some issues that have been reported by people choosing to rent a B&B. For instance, the many restrictions imposed by the owners of the facility, the cleaning fees, the arrangements to get access, problems with wifi connections, climate control not alway satisfactory, and so on.

By choosing to go to a hotel, most of these issues do not exist. In fact you will also enjoy having your rooms cleaned, the towels replaced (not you doing the laundry), and other options offered depending on the hotel, such as a swimming pool, a SPA, a gym, restaurants, and so on.

In Rome there several hotels that are considered to be among the best in the world.

Here’s list we have compiled with the help of TripAdvisor and their customer reviews.

Dharma Boutique Hotel & Spa



Dharma Boutique Hotel & SPA, with its high level services, will guarantee you a stay of luxury and relaxation, during which our staff will pamper you and respond to your every need and request. The private SPA will be ideal for enjoying moments of pure pleasure, away from the chaos of the city, with sauna, turkish bath and jacuzzi where you can relax, perhaps while sipping a drink; There is also a gym, equipped with the best machines, where you can keep fit. The panoramic terrace, overlooking the roofs of the city, will be the ideal place to enjoy a cocktail or, perhaps, smoking one of the cigars available at the humidifier in the hotel reception. The 13 rooms, overlooking the historic Monti district, a few steps from the Colosseum, all furnished and finished with quality elements, will make you feel at home thanks to the mattresses designed to ensure ideal rest, and the choice of pillows to respond to every need, as well as other comforts inside.

Singer Palace Hotel



Singer Palace Hotel is located in the Eternal City of Rome, nestled among the breathtaking Trevi Fountain, Pantheon, Colosseum, magnificent Venezia square, and splendid via del Corso. This beautiful boutique hotel offers hospitality within one of the Singer buildings of the world built in the early XX century. The roman head office was built in 1930 under the will of Singer Corporation’s President.

Hotel Barocco

Located in an elegant building, Hotel Barocco overlooks Piazza Barberini square and its iconic fountain, made by Rome’s baroque master, Bernini. Carefully refurbished in 2019 to offer guests superior standards of comfort and style, the Hotel Barocco is a boutique hotel of 37 rooms only, with a staff of 22 people. Attention to detail, absolute cleanliness, an atmosphere from times past, and 21st century technology make guests’ stay at the Barocco a warm Italian experience full of magic. The Barocco Hotel’s experienced team is willing to serve you as needed. The Reception operates on a 24 hour basis and the Concierge is the linking person between you and the immense list of experiences that Rome has prepared for you. Enjoy our deliciously tempting American-style breakfasts prepared with carefully selected ingredients.

Hotel Artemide

Just a stone’s throw away from the Trevi Fountain, the Colosseum or the Spanish Steps, Artemide is right in the heart of Via Nazionale, a lively and bright street, with plenty of shops to choose from. The Artemide Hotel is the perfect starting point for discovering the Eternal City. Free mini-bar and wi-fi connection in every room, and a fully-equipped gym are just some of the perks we offer our guests. Also, make sure not to miss the Artemís Spa to dedicate a moment for your well-being and enjoy individual or couples massages. And to complete the experience, don’t miss the Ambrosia Rooftop Restaurant & Bar, on the 7th floor of the hotel, with its magnificent view over the Rome’ skyline.

Appia Antica Resort

The Appia Antica Resort was created from experiences gained by a family of travel enthusiasts who wanted to plan and manage an exclusive charming resort all by themselves so that they could make use of and share their passion for hospitality. Its prime location creates an atmosphere of multiple nuances: well-being, relaxation, arts, culture and… surrounded by fabulous food, the guest is considered not merely a tourist, but rather a traveller. The combination of the superb location and the warm welcome will make your stay a unique experience, and will turn every person on their travels into a valued guest who feels at home among friends.