Holiday Vacation: 7 Best Sights to Visit in Italy

Italy is one of the most picturesque countries in the world. Sunset-stricken vineyards, ancient cities, and beautiful sights attract millions of tourists annually. People choose Italy to experience its thousand-year-old history and gastronomical delights. It’s also a cultural center of the Western world with many famous art galleries and theaters.

Nobody can get a full experience of this country in a single trip. Each city and region has plenty of cultural, scenic, and historical experiences. But tourists can take each of them one at a time. There are seven sights they should take note of during their travels.

Colosseum

The Colosseum is one of the most iconic structures in Rome. It’s as recognizable as the Piazza Navona, The Vatican, and St. Peter’s Basilica. Everybody from an essay writing hire to a well-paid actor wants to visit its halls at least once. It’s one of the oldest structures in the city, dating back to 80 AD. Around 65,000 ancient roman citizens filled the seats to witness:

Gladiatorial tournaments

Public executions

Animal hunts

Naval battles

Yes, at some point, the Colosseum demonstrated some of Rome’s naval battles. Millions visited one of the symbols of faded imperial power over the centuries. Many writers, including Alexandr Dumas, wrote about this structure in their novels. Most recently, the location was a set for The Gladiator and The Way of the Dragon movies.

Lake Como

If you’re in the mood to take a break from historical sights, taking a trip to lake Como is a must. One of the most beautiful lakes in Europe is situated in Lombardy. This natural sight is the 5th deepest European lake with a depth of 400 meters. The towns of Bellagio, Como, Lecco, Menaggio, and Varenna can be found on its shores.

Perhaps, some of their inhabitants hail from ancient Roman aristocrats. They have favored settling in these places since the glory days of the empire. After taking a trip to the lake, tourists can visit some of the villas on its shores. These include Villa Carlotta, Villa Olmo, and Villa Serbelloni.

Artists and regular tourists alike love visiting this lake. It has breathtaking views and a serene atmosphere that will have you dreaming about the past. Lake Como is a perfect getaway to unwind from the noise of Rome, Venice, and Milan.

La Scala

Every opera fan wants to visit La Scala at some point in their life. Despite its luxurious looks, the opera theater is easy to get into. With the right dress code, tourists can get tickets for as low as €12. The prices are so low that even students can visit the theater. They can “pay someone to do my economics homework” and still have funds to enjoy an evening show. It’s a win-win scenario.

This is one of the most prestigious places to get in, along with the Paris Opera and Vienna State Opera. The La Scala is a beautiful building both inside and out. Every year the entire building is packed with high art lovers. If you don’t enjoy opera, La Scala offers great ballet performances. Visiting the theater is a perfect way to end an evening in Milan.

The opera house saw the premieres of several famous Italian operas. These include Europa Revealed by Antonio Salieri, Nabucco and Otello by Giuseppe Verdi.

Milan Cathedral

Milan isn’t just one of the world’s capitals of fashion. The city is filled with exquisite architecture. While it has a variety of landmarks, the Milan Cathedral stands above them all. The grand gothic building took almost six centuries to complete. Final touches were applied in 1965. At an astounding 108 meters, the church stands higher than St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome.

Several generations of planning and labor created one of the most beautiful cathedrals. The Milan Cathedral’s interior works well with its facade. Inside, the building feels even bigger, with massive columns holding up the ceiling. Some of its iconic features include the statues of St Bartholomew and The Gold Madonna.

Additionally, it’s famous for the delicate artwork on its massive doors. The gigantic structure has tourists from all over the world coming to the city. One can spend an entire day looking at mosaics, carvings, and intricate architecture.

Pantheon

There’s hardly a building that influenced European architecture more than the Pantheon. Originally used as a Roman temple, it was later transformed into a catholic church. This must be one of the reasons the Pantheon survived through the centuries. Like other buildings from the height of the Roman Empire, it surprises visitors with its size.

The Pantheon gained new significance during the modern era. It contains the remains of the first king of united Italy, Victor Emmanuel II. There were plans to turn the building into a burial ground for Italian kings. But, these plans were abandoned after the abolition of the monarchy in 1946.

Once tourists get past the massive columns and through the doors, they can’t help but stare in awe. The building is designed to get as much natural light as possible. It shines at the many intricate mosaics, columns, and statues decorating the place. Like Milan’s grand cathedral, the Pantheon is a thing to behold.

Uffizi

Florence is one of the most beautiful Italian cities. While there are many historical sights to see, the Uffizi gallery is one of its main attractions. It holds some of the greatest original artworks from the Italian Renaissance period. This art collection attracts thousands of tourists every year. There are several famous paintings visitors can see here:

Madonna of the Goldfinch

The Sacrifice of Isaac

The Birth of Venus

Venus of Urbino

The museum holds works of Sandro Botticelli, Leonardo da Vinci, Raphael, and Caravaggio. The gallery itself looks like a work of art with painted ceilings and ornament floors. The Uffizi has many parts dedicated to different periods of Italian art. Going through all the collections can take several days. If you’re passionate about classical artwork, this museum should be a top priority.

Conclusion

Italy is a country of endless beauty and history. Visit any of these places during your next trip and experience unmatched beauty and glamor. Make sure to try their traditional dishes as well to have a complete Italian experience while on vacation. Relax and enjoy your trip.