Going Shore Fishing In Sicily

There are 623 different species of fish in Italy, and 498 of these live in the coastal waters around the island of Sicily. It is considered to be one of the most abundant areas for fishing, and you will find Barracuda, Amberjack, Grouper, Bluerunner, Seabass and even the beautiful Bluefin Tuna close to the shore. Sicily is also known for its seafood, including squid, prawns and blue crab. If you are on vacation in Sicily, spending a couple of days fishing can be a wonderful family activity, and is the perfect way to watch the world go by. You could also go on a professional fishing expedition, and get some good tips and advice from local experts who know the Mediterranean waters well, and also know where to find the best fish to catch in a sustainable way.

What do I need?

If you are a visitor, or an amateur fisherman, you generally don’t need a license to go shore fishing in Sicily. Taking the right equipment fishing will help you catch some fish though. A 6.5- 7 foot rod is best for shore fishing, with a medium action. You should stock up on the type of bait that the fish would naturally eat in the wild, such as shrimp, bull minnows and fiddler crabs. You could also try using artificial lures, but you may not be as successful. There are plenty of fishing shops in Sicily where you can stock up for your fishing trip, including SportimeWorld in Catania, Tutto Mare in Riposto and Sea Fishing Store in Santa Flavia.

Where to visit

There is no shortage of great shore fishing locations in Sicily. The wild waters of Caltagirone are where to head if you are hoping to catch some of the bigger fish, and from May through until August, the Sicilian waters are home to the migratory swordfish. There are also a number of small fishing villages along this stretch of the coast where you can take your rod, including Modica, Ragusa and Aci Trezza. Syracuse is one of the best places to visit if you want to catch Bluefin Tuna. The waters are crystal clear, which makes for some great fishing conditions.

Fishing expeditions

If you are new to fishing, or have never visited Sicily before, going on a professional fishing expedition for the day can be a great way to meet like-minded people and have a chance to catch a variety of fish species. Sicilyfishing.com runs fishing trips all over the island, including Etna, Sciacca, Avola and Tindari. Along with rods, they will also provide safety equipment, particularly if you are fishing off the rocks. Fisea also offers a variety of fishing trips, including group and family excursions. You can learn about different fishing techniques and even enjoy some barbecued fish afterwards.

Sicily is a very special place for anyone that loves to go fishing. The beautiful Mediterranean ocean is blessed with hundreds of species that are thriving in the waters.