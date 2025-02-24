Introduction

Italy has long been a dream destination for expats, offering a blend of historic charm, world-class cuisine, breathtaking landscapes, and a relaxed lifestyle. However, while cities like Rome, Milan, and Florence are known for their high cost of living, there are numerous towns and cities throughout Italy that provide an authentic Italian experience at an affordable price.

If you are looking for a place where you can stretch your budget without sacrificing comfort, you’ll find plenty of options. From coastal escapes to medieval hill towns, here are the least expensive places in Italy that offer a high quality of life for expats.

Why Choose an Affordable City in Italy?

Living in an inexpensive Italian city provides multiple advantages:

Lower rent and real estate prices – Housing is much cheaper in smaller towns compared to major cities.

– Housing is much cheaper in smaller towns compared to major cities. Affordable daily expenses – Groceries, dining, and transportation cost significantly less in these locations.

– Groceries, dining, and transportation cost significantly less in these locations. Authentic Italian lifestyle – Experience Italian culture without the crowds and tourist pricing.

– Experience Italian culture without the crowds and tourist pricing. Access to nature and scenic landscapes – Many of these towns are close to the mountains, countryside, or coastline.

The Least Expensive Places to Live for Expats in Italy

1. Cosenza, Calabria

Why Expats Love It:

One of the most affordable cities in southern Italy.

Low rent and cost of living.

Close to stunning beaches and national parks.

Cosenza, located in the Calabria region, is a picturesque town that offers some of the lowest living costs in Italy. Rent for a one-bedroom apartment averages €300–€450 per month, while groceries and dining out remain incredibly budget-friendly.

The city is surrounded by lush hills and historic landmarks, such as the Norman Castle and the beautiful old town. It’s well-connected to nearby beaches along the Tyrrhenian Sea, making it an excellent option for expats looking for a peaceful lifestyle with access to nature.

2. Campobasso, Molise

Why Expats Love It:

Very affordable housing and cost of living.

A charming medieval town with a relaxed atmosphere.

Less crowded, offering a peaceful lifestyle.

Campobasso, the capital of Molise, is one of the most budget-friendly cities in Italy. With rent prices as low as €350–€500 per month, expats can enjoy a slow-paced life in a historical setting. The city features well-preserved medieval architecture, including the Castello Monforte, and offers a vibrant local food scene featuring truffles, homemade pasta, and traditional cheeses.

Campobasso is an ideal destination for those who want a quiet and scenic lifestyle without the crowds and costs of major Italian cities.

3. Bari, Puglia

Why Expats Love It:

A lively coastal city with a lower cost of living than other major Italian cities.

Beautiful beaches, excellent seafood, and a vibrant nightlife.

Well-connected by train and international flights.

Bari, the capital of Puglia, is a thriving coastal city offering a mix of history, culture, and affordability. Expats can rent a one-bedroom apartment for €500–€700 per month, while food, transportation, and entertainment costs remain reasonable.

Bari Vecchia, the old town, is filled with winding streets, historic churches, and bustling markets. The city’s waterfront promenade, sandy beaches, and relaxed Mediterranean lifestyle make it a great choice for expats seeking an affordable yet lively environment.

4. Ascoli Piceno, Marche

Why Expats Love It:

A picturesque medieval town with a low cost of living.

Surrounded by beautiful countryside and vineyards.

Strong local culture and culinary traditions.

Ascoli Piceno is a hidden gem in the Marche region, offering an authentic Italian lifestyle with rent costs averaging €400–€600 per month. The town is known for its Renaissance and medieval architecture, stunning piazzas, and local delicacies such as olive ascolane (fried stuffed olives).

Its location between the mountains and the Adriatic coast makes it an ideal choice for nature lovers who want to enjoy hiking and the seaside while living in a charming and historic city.

5. Potenza, Basilicata

Why Expats Love It:

One of Italy’s most affordable regional capitals.

A peaceful, small-town atmosphere.

Surrounded by mountains and stunning nature.

Potenza, the capital of Basilicata, is one of Italy’s lesser-known cities but offers an excellent quality of life for expats on a budget. Rent for a one-bedroom apartment is €300–€500 per month, and daily expenses are significantly lower than in more developed regions.

The city’s location in the Apennine Mountains provides breathtaking views and outdoor recreational opportunities, while the relaxed lifestyle ensures a peaceful, stress-free environment.

6. Syracuse, Sicily

Why Expats Love It:

A historic coastal city with a warm Mediterranean climate.

Affordable rent and cost of living.

Close to stunning beaches and ancient Greek ruins.

Syracuse, in the region of Sicily, is one of the most affordable cities in Italy with rent costs of €400–€650 per month. It offers an exceptional quality of life, thanks to its combination of stunning coastal scenery, lively local culture, and rich historical heritage.

Expats can enjoy exploring the ancient ruins of Ortigia, savoring fresh seafood at local markets, and experiencing the warm hospitality of Sicilian locals.

7. Taranto, Puglia

Why Expats Love It:

A coastal city with a low cost of living.

Beautiful sea views and sandy beaches.

Authentic Italian lifestyle without the crowds.

Taranto, a port city in Puglia, is one of the most affordable places for expats looking for a seaside retreat. Rent for a one-bedroom apartment ranges from €350–€550 per month, and the cost of dining and entertainment is considerably lower than in northern cities.

The city is known for its stunning Castello Aragonese, clear blue waters, and fresh seafood. It’s a great place for expats who want coastal living without breaking the bank.

8. Pescara, Abruzzo

Why Expats Love It:

A vibrant coastal city with a relaxed lifestyle.

Close to both the sea and mountains.

Affordable housing and living expenses.

Pescara is one of the best places for expats who love the beach but want to keep their costs low. Rent prices are around €500–€750 per month, and daily expenses are quite affordable.

Located on the Adriatic coast, Pescara has stunning beaches, a lively marina, and a relaxed Mediterranean lifestyle. The nearby Gran Sasso National Park also provides excellent opportunities for outdoor activities.

Conclusion

Italy is full of hidden gems where expats can enjoy a high quality of life at a fraction of the cost of living in major cities. From the medieval streets of Ascoli Piceno to the sun-drenched shores of Taranto, these budget-friendly destinations allow you to experience authentic Italian culture without the high price tag.