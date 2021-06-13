Simple Ways You Can Survive The Italian Summer Heat

Milan saw its second hottest summer in 122 years in 2019, with the average temperature between June 1st and August 31st being 26.5℃: 2.4 degrees hotter than the usual mean temperature. When it comes to preparing for such weather, there are several useful ways you can stay cool and survive the scorching summer heat waves, particularly if you happen to own your vacation home. If you’re planning to spend the entire summer in Italy, here’s how you can keep your family cool.

Investing in a humidifier

Due to the dry air that can occur, which can lead to dry skin, nosebleeds and dehydration, to name a few conditions, making use of a humidifier can make a huge difference. While common humidifiers are generally the type to plug into the wall and are used for a single room, there are also whole-home systems, which offer a fantastic option for a summer home — although they work a bit differently. Whole home systems attach to ductwork: they’re installed near the furnace, and connect to the home’s water supply in order to produce humidity. Ultimately, the whole home humidifier works by blowing moist air throughout the entire house, which will help relieve the dryness and symptoms associated with it.

Staying cool at night

If you’re someone who prefers to sleep in cold temperatures, then sleeping in a home with no air conditioner in the middle of a hot Italian summer can feel almost impossible, not to mention uncomfortable. However, there are several ways that you can stay cool — for instance, by ensuring that you’re using lightweight, breathable sheets made out of a material like cotton or bamboo. This is more comfortable in warm temperatures than using sheets made out of silk, which tend to trap heat. Taking a cool shower before bed may also help, as will staying hydrated. The amount of water you need to drink each day depends on a number of factors, but bear in mind that 80% of your water intake comes from the water that you drink, while 20% comes from food. Because of this, eating foods with a high water content such as cucumbers and watermelon can aid in hydration too.

Installing (and optimizing) ceiling fans

Should your home not have air conditioning (as many don’t), installing a ceiling fan in your vacation property is the next best thing, and can actually be much more cost effective. A ceiling fan can be especially beneficial in high traffic areas of the home, but it’s important to ensure that it’s not too big or small for the chosen space. When it comes to optimizing ceiling fans, this can be done by running them counter-clockwise, which will help them work more efficiently in the summer by pushing the air down and creating a wind chill effect. Aside from that, keeping the blades of your ceiling fan clean and polished is a great way to keep them running efficiently, as it’ll help in reducing drag.

Italian summers can get quite hot, and can feel unbearable during a heat wave. However, by investing in a humidifier, installing/optimizing your ceiling fans, and staying cool at night, you’re sure to feel much more comfortable and enjoy your vacation to the full.